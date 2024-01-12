All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck so far

The new creature collector Palworld will host more than 100 Pals for players to catch, breed, and use to build and explore the open world. Each Pal has an element and something they can do in your base such as lighting fires, charging generators, and watering plants.

Just like in Pokémon, it’s good to know what kinds of Pals you can find in the wild and what abilities they can offer the player. We know of 52 Pals so far, Pocketpair has been releasing information about all the available Pals through their YouTube and we’ll update this article as they come out.

Each Pal has an element, one Partner Skills, three Active Skills, and something they can do for you outside of battle. Aside from the things mentioned before, Pals can also build houses and machines, work in factories, mine, and shoot different types of guns. There isn’t much information yet about the details and everything Pals can do.

One of the game mechanic advertised by Pocketpair is cooking, which indicates you can prepare and eat dead Pals, another use for them. There isn’t a morality limit in Palworld and Pals can be killed or die of exhaustion. It’s not clear if you can eat any type of Pal, however.

Foxparks

Fiery foxy Foxparks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Flame

Flame Partner Skill: Flame Thrower

Flame Thrower Active Skills: Dakko Fire, Unknown, and Unknown.

Dakko Fire, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building, and heat campfires, pans, and ovens.

Univolt

Is it safe riding it with those spikes in your face? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Swift Deity

Swift Deity Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building, riding and charging power generators.

Relaxaurus

It looks so happy just to be there. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Missile Turret

Missile Turret Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown and Unknown. Uses: Building, riding, and watering plants.

Jolthog

So cute and tiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Electric Grenade

Electric Grenade Active Skills: Biribiri Bombs, Unknown, and Unknown.

Biribiri Bombs, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Incineram

Look at this edgy Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Flame and Dark.

Flame and Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unkonwn.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unkonwn. Uses: Building and heating campfires, pans, and ovens.

Mammorest

How did the rocks end up there? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Alpha Title and Partner Sill: King of the Forest.

King of the Forest. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Mine rocks and riding.

Lamball

The Lamballs will fight you if you try to cook them. Image via Pocketpair

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Partner Skill: Body Shield

Body Shield Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and cooking.

Cattiva

Cute and tired. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Gorirat

Adorable emo monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Anubis

Egyptians Gods are Pals confirmed? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Ground.

Ground. Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Guardian of the Dark Sun

Guardian of the Dark Sun Active Skill: Sand Blast, Forceful Charge, and Power Shot.

Sand Blast, Forceful Charge, and Power Shot. Uses: Building.

Dinossom

Bayleef with hair and hands? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass and Dragon.

Grass and Dragon. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and riding.

Elphidran

Just a dragon with butterfly wings. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dragon.

Dragon. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and flying you.

Gobfin

They look so annoyed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Water.

Water. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Water plants and building.

Eikthyrdeer

Why are deers so majestic and elegant? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding.

Grizzbolt

I would be terrified to find it in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Electric.

Electric. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building, charging power generators, and riding.

Lifmunk

The cutest leaf chimpmunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Tocotoco

You can use it as a bomb launcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and shooting explosive eggs.

Loupmoon

Apparently, its claws glow in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and riding.

Faleris

What a massive bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Flame.

Flame. Alpha Title: Master of the Flame Sky.

Master of the Flame Sky. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Fly you, heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Robinquill

Yes, it does a Naruto run. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Galeclaw

It flys you by holding your hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and flying you.

Pengullet

Such sad penguins. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Water and Frost.

Water and Frost. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and being launched with a bazooka.

Digitoise

Make it Bowser, but orange. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Ground.

Ground. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Mine rocks.

Leezpunk

When education is not liberating… Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.

Malpaca

I want to hug it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding.

Sparkit

Sparkit is the new Pikachu. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Electric.

Electric. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Pyrin

It looks so god-like. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Flame.

Flame. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Tanzee

Hmmmm, green monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Can mount on your shoulder and plant seeds.

Daedream

It will put you to sleep and laugh. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and putting Pals to sleep.

Mossanda

I would love to see a real green panda. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Alpha Title nad Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest

Guardian of the Forest Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and riding.

Chikipi

Chikipi soup anybody? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Cooking.

Nitewing

This eagle is far from bald. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and flying.

Depresso

I’m so Depresso. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and riding.

Warsect

Imagine the sound of it flying. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass and Ground.

Grass and Ground. Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Unyielding Colossus.

Unyielding Colossus. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and mining rocks.

Dazzi

The goth girly of Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Electric.

Electric. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Cawgnito

Death bird? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.

Flopie

Flopie is not a flop for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Arsox

What a massive fire ram. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Flame.

Flame. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and heating firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Hangyu

What a weird Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Ground.

Ground. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and carrying things and Pals.

Kingpaca

The cutest king. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Supreme Fluff Commander.

Supreme Fluff Commander. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding.

Mau

An egipcian cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Reptyro

A giant fire turtle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Ground.

Ground. Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Magma-born Juggernaut.

Magma-born Juggernaut. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Sibelyx

It can give shelter to smaller Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Frost.

Frost. Alpha Title And Partner Skill: Messenger of Snow Catastrophe.

Messenger of Snow Catastrophe. Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Fenglope

So elegant. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Active Skills: Acid Rain, Aqua Balst, and Unknown.

Acid Rain, Aqua Balst, and Unknown. Uses: Riding.

Vixy

There is basically no information on this Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Unknown.

Shadowbeak

There’s a mini bird head on top of its head. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Dark.

Dark. Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and flying.

Surfent

Imagine swimming with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Water.

Water. Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Watering plants.

Broncherry

Meganium with hair? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and planting seeds.

Lovander

It chases after other Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building.

Jetragon

One of the coolest looking Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Element: Dragon.

Dragon. Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Flying.

Elizabee

All bow to the Queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Element: Grass.

Grass. Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Empress of the Hive.

Empress of the Hive. Actrive Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Rayhound

Will you get shocked while riding it? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Element: Electric.

Electric. Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.

Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown. Uses: Riding and charging power generators.

Other Pals we know about

There are some Pals that have been presented and named through a Discord “Name This Pal” event or appeared in presentations and promotional videos from Pocketpair. Here are other Pals with names but were but weren’t properly introduced yet: