All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck so far

There are so many cute Pals.

A player in Palworld petting a Chikipi.
A good egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

The new creature collector Palworld will host more than 100 Pals for players to catch, breed, and use to build and explore the open world. Each Pal has an element and something they can do in your base such as lighting fires, charging generators, and watering plants.

Just like in Pokémon, it’s good to know what kinds of Pals you can find in the wild and what abilities they can offer the player. We know of 52 Pals so far, Pocketpair has been releasing information about all the available Pals through their YouTube and we’ll update this article as they come out.

Each Pal has an element, one Partner Skills, three Active Skills, and something they can do for you outside of battle. Aside from the things mentioned before, Pals can also build houses and machines, work in factories, mine, and shoot different types of guns. There isn’t much information yet about the details and everything Pals can do.

One of the game mechanic advertised by Pocketpair is cooking, which indicates you can prepare and eat dead Pals, another use for them. There isn’t a morality limit in Palworld and Pals can be killed or die of exhaustion. It’s not clear if you can eat any type of Pal, however.

Foxparks

Foxparks blowing fire into a campfire in Palworld.
Fiery foxy Foxparks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Flame
  • Partner Skill: Flame Thrower
  • Active Skills: Dakko Fire, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building, and heat campfires, pans, and ovens.

Univolt

Palworld looking at a Univolt next to a generator
Is it safe riding it with those spikes in your face? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Electric
  • Partner Skill: Swift Deity
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building, riding and charging power generators.

Relaxaurus

Relaxarus watering plants in Palworld with other Pals around it.
It looks so happy just to be there. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dragon
  • Partner Skill: Missile Turret
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building, riding, and watering plants.

Jolthog

Joltthog charging a generator in Palworld.
So cute and tiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Electric
  • Partner Skill: Electric Grenade
  • Active Skills: Biribiri Bombs, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Incineram

An Incineram building in Palworld.
Look at this edgy Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Flame and Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unkonwn.
  • Uses: Building and heating campfires, pans, and ovens.

Mammorest

Mammorest looking at a rock in Palworld.
How did the rocks end up there? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Sill: King of the Forest.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Mine rocks and riding.

Lamball

pals using mounted guns in palworld
The Lamballs will fight you if you try to cook them. Image via Pocketpair
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Partner Skill: Body Shield
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and cooking.

Cattiva

Two Cattiva in Palword, one is building a machine and the other is eating from a fruit basket.
Cute and tired. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Gorirat

A Palworld character petting a Gorirat.
Adorable emo monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Anubis

A Palworld character in front of a Anubis.
Egyptians Gods are Pals confirmed? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Ground.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Guardian of the Dark Sun
  • Active Skill: Sand Blast, Forceful Charge, and Power Shot.
  • Uses: Building.

Dinossom

Dinossom buiding in Palworld.
Bayleef with hair and hands? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass and Dragon.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and riding.

Elphidran

Elphidran being petted in Palworld.
Just a dragon with butterfly wings. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dragon.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and flying you.

Gobfin

Three gobfin building in Palworld.
They look so annoyed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Water.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Water plants and building.

Eikthyrdeer

Eikthyrdeer being petted in Palworld.
Why are deers so majestic and elegant? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding.

Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt building in Palworld.
I would be terrified to find it in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Electric.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building, charging power generators, and riding.

Lifmunk

Lifmunk building in Palworld.
The cutest leaf chimpmunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Tocotoco

Tocotoco eating from a fruit basket in Palworld.
You can use it as a bomb launcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and shooting explosive eggs.

Loupmoon

Loupmoon building in Palworld.
Apparently, its claws glow in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and riding.

Faleris

Faleris hovering over a pan of food in Palworld.
What a massive bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Flame.
  • Alpha Title: Master of the Flame Sky.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Fly you, heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Robinquill

Robinquillsmiling at a Palworld character.
Yes, it does a Naruto run. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Galeclaw

Galeclaw being petted in Palworld.
It flys you by holding your hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and flying you.

Pengullet

Pengullets working in a factory line in Palworld.
Such sad penguins. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Water and Frost.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and being launched with a bazooka.

Digitoise

Digitoise sleeping in Palworld.
Make it Bowser, but orange. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Ground.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Mine rocks.

Leezpunk

Leezpunks comanding other pals to work in Palworld.
When education is not liberating… Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.

Malpaca

Melpaca being petted in Palworld.
I want to hug it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding.

Sparkit

Sparkits charging a generator in Palworld.
Sparkit is the new Pikachu. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Electric.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Pyrin

Pyrin breathing fire in a campfire in Palworld.
It looks so god-like. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Flame.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Tanzee

Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Hmmmm, green monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Can mount on your shoulder and plant seeds.

Daedream

Daedream laughing next to several Pals and character in Palworld.
It will put you to sleep and laugh. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and putting Pals to sleep.

Mossanda

Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
I would love to see a real green panda. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Alpha Title nad Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and riding.

Chikipi

A Chikipi in a cooking pan in Palworld.
Chikipi soup anybody? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Cooking.

Nitewing

Nitewing eating from a fruit basket in Palworld.
This eagle is far from bald. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and flying.

Depresso

Depresso sleeping in Palworld.
I’m so Depresso. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and riding.

Warsect

Warsect being petted in Palwrold.
Imagine the sound of it flying. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass and Ground.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Unyielding Colossus.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and mining rocks.

Dazzi

Dazzi charging a generator in Palworld.
The goth girly of Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Electric.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and charging power generators.

Cawgnito

Cawgnito next to Pals building a machine in Palworld.
Death bird? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills:Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.

Flopie

Flopie being petted in Palworld.
Flopie is not a flop for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Arsox

Arsox being petted in Palworld.
What a massive fire ram. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Flame.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and heating firecamps, pans, and ovens.

Hangyu

Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
What a weird Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Ground.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and carrying things and Pals.

Kingpaca

Kingpaca surrounded by dead Chikipi and other Pals.
The cutest king. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Supreme Fluff Commander.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding.

Mau

Mau beign petted in Palworld.
An egipcian cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Reptyro

Reptyro being petted in Palworld.
A giant fire turtle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Ground.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Magma-born Juggernaut.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Sibelyx

Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
It can give shelter to smaller Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Frost.
  • Alpha Title And Partner Skill: Messenger of Snow Catastrophe.
  • Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Fenglope

Fenglope being petted in Palworld.
So elegant. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Active Skills: Acid Rain, Aqua Balst, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding.

Vixy

Vixy being petted in Palworld.
There is basically no information on this Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Unknown.

Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak being petted in Palworld.
There’s a mini bird head on top of its head. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Dark.
  • Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and flying.

Surfent

Surfent being petted in Palworld.
Imagine swimming with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Water.
  • Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Watering plants.

Broncherry

Broncherry planting seeds in Palworld.
Meganium with hair? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and planting seeds.

Lovander

Lovander in front of Palworld character.
It chases after other Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube
  • Element: Neutral.
  • Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building.

Jetragon

A character riding a flying Jetragon in Palworld.
One of the coolest looking Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube
  • Element: Dragon.
  • Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Flying.

Elizabee

Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
All bow to the Queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube
  • Element: Grass.
  • Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Empress of the Hive.
  • Actrive Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Building and planting seeds.

Rayhound

A Rayhound charging a generator.
Will you get shocked while riding it? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube
  • Element: Electric.
  • Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
  • Uses: Riding and charging power generators.

Other Pals we know about

There are some Pals that have been presented and named through a Discord “Name This Pal” event or appeared in presentations and promotional videos from Pocketpair. Here are other Pals with names but were but weren’t properly introduced yet:

  • Azurobe
  • Boltmane
  • Maraith
  • Lyleen
  • Vaelet
  • Penking
  • Astegon
  • Direhowl
  • Dragonstrophe
  • Fuack
  • Gumoss
  • Jormuntide
  • Kelpsea
  • Lunaris
  • Rushoar
  • Suzaki
  • Teafant
  • Wumpo

