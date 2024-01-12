All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck so far

The new creature collector Palworld will host more than 100 Pals for players to catch, breed, and use to build and explore the open world. Each Pal has an element and something they can do in your base such as lighting fires, charging generators, and watering plants.
Just like in Pokémon, it’s good to know what kinds of Pals you can find in the wild and what abilities they can offer the player. We know of 52 Pals so far, Pocketpair has been releasing information about all the available Pals through their YouTube and we’ll update this article as they come out.
Each Pal has an element, one Partner Skills, three Active Skills, and something they can do for you outside of battle. Aside from the things mentioned before, Pals can also build houses and machines, work in factories, mine, and shoot different types of guns. There isn’t much information yet about the details and everything Pals can do.
One of the game mechanic advertised by Pocketpair is cooking, which indicates you can prepare and eat dead Pals, another use for them. There isn’t a morality limit in Palworld and Pals can be killed or die of exhaustion. It’s not clear if you can eat any type of Pal, however.
- Foxparks
- Univolt
- Relaxaurus
- Jolthog
- Incineram
- Mammorest
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Gorirat
- Anubis
- Dinossom
- Elphidran
- Gobfin
- Eikthyrdeer
- Grizzbolt
- Lifmunk
- Tocotoco
- Loupmoon
- Faleris
- Robinquill
- Galeclaw
- Pengullet
- Digitoise
- Leezpunk
- Malpaca
- Sparkit
- Pyrin
- Tanzee
- Daedream
- Mossanda
- Chikipi
- Nitewing
- Depresso
- Warsect
- Dazzi
- Cawgnito
- Flopie
- Arsox
- Hangyu
- Mau
- Reptyro
- Sibelyx
- Fenglope
- Vixy
- Shadowbeak
- Surfent
- Broncherry
- Lovander
- Jetragon
- Elizabee
- Rayhound
- Azurobe
Foxparks
- Element: Flame
- Partner Skill: Flame Thrower
- Active Skills: Dakko Fire, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building, and heat campfires, pans, and ovens.
Univolt
- Element: Electric
- Partner Skill: Swift Deity
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building, riding and charging power generators.
Relaxaurus
- Element: Dragon
- Partner Skill: Missile Turret
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown and Unknown.
- Uses: Building, riding, and watering plants.
Jolthog
- Element: Electric
- Partner Skill: Electric Grenade
- Active Skills: Biribiri Bombs, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and charging power generators.
Incineram
- Element: Flame and Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unkonwn.
- Uses: Building and heating campfires, pans, and ovens.
Mammorest
- Element: Grass.
- Alpha Title and Partner Sill: King of the Forest.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Mine rocks and riding.
Lamball
- Element: Neutral.
- Partner Skill: Body Shield
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and cooking.
Cattiva
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Gorirat
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Anubis
- Element: Ground.
- Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Guardian of the Dark Sun
- Active Skill: Sand Blast, Forceful Charge, and Power Shot.
- Uses: Building.
Dinossom
- Element: Grass and Dragon.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and riding.
Elphidran
- Element: Dragon.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and flying you.
Gobfin
- Element: Water.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Water plants and building.
Eikthyrdeer
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding.
Grizzbolt
- Element: Electric.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building, charging power generators, and riding.
Lifmunk
- Element: Grass.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Tocotoco
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and shooting explosive eggs.
Loupmoon
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and riding.
Faleris
- Element: Flame.
- Alpha Title: Master of the Flame Sky.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Fly you, heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.
Robinquill
- Element: Grass.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Galeclaw
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and flying you.
Pengullet
- Element: Water and Frost.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and being launched with a bazooka.
Digitoise
- Element: Ground.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Mine rocks.
Leezpunk
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.
Malpaca
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding.
Sparkit
- Element: Electric.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and charging power generators.
Pyrin
- Element: Flame.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and heat firecamps, pans, and ovens.
Tanzee
- Element: Grass.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Can mount on your shoulder and plant seeds.
Daedream
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and putting Pals to sleep.
Mossanda
- Element: Grass.
- Alpha Title nad Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and riding.
Chikipi
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Cooking.
Nitewing
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and flying.
Depresso
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and riding.
Warsect
- Element: Grass and Ground.
- Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Unyielding Colossus.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and mining rocks.
Dazzi
- Element: Electric.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and charging power generators.
Cawgnito
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills:Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: It will make your Pals work harder.
Flopie
- Element: Grass.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and planting seeds.
Arsox
- Element: Flame.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and heating firecamps, pans, and ovens.
Hangyu
- Element: Ground.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and carrying things and Pals.
Kingpaca
- Element: Neutral.
- Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Supreme Fluff Commander.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding.
Mau
- Element: Dark.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and planting seeds.
Reptyro
- Element: Ground.
- Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Magma-born Juggernaut.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and planting seeds.
Sibelyx
- Element: Frost.
- Alpha Title And Partner Skill: Messenger of Snow Catastrophe.
- Active Skills: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Fenglope
- Element: Neutral.
- Active Skills: Acid Rain, Aqua Balst, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding.
Vixy
- Element: Neutral.
- Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Unknown.
Shadowbeak
- Element: Dark.
- Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and flying.
Surfent
- Element: Water.
- Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Watering plants.
Broncherry
- Element: Grass.
- Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and planting seeds.
Lovander
- Element: Neutral.
- Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building.
Jetragon
- Element: Dragon.
- Active Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Flying.
Elizabee
- Element: Grass.
- Alpha Title and Partner Skill: Empress of the Hive.
- Actrive Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Building and planting seeds.
Rayhound
- Element: Electric.
- Partner Skill: Unknown, Unknown, and Unknown.
- Uses: Riding and charging power generators.
Other Pals we know about
There are some Pals that have been presented and named through a Discord “Name This Pal” event or appeared in presentations and promotional videos from Pocketpair. Here are other Pals with names but were but weren’t properly introduced yet:
- Azurobe
- Boltmane
- Maraith
- Lyleen
- Vaelet
- Penking
- Astegon
- Direhowl
- Dragonstrophe
- Fuack
- Gumoss
- Jormuntide
- Kelpsea
- Lunaris
- Rushoar
- Suzaki
- Teafant
- Wumpo