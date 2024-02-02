How to find and catch Foxcicle in Palworld

Anyone hoping to complete their Pal collection in Palworld may struggle somewhat with the rarer ones, like Foxcicle.

If you’ve yet to see one, I wouldn’t blame you, as it’s rather difficult to find—but it’s well worth tracking down, be it for Paldeck completion or if you’ve still in the early parts of the game. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Foxcicle, its stats, where it is, and tips on how to catch it.

Foxcicle type, work suitability, and more

How refined. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In case the name didn’t give it away, Foxcicle is an Ice-type Pal and, depending on how far you are into Palworld, probably one of the best ones you can add to your party. While this isn’t a Pal you can get super early, you can potentially encounter it before you’ve reached your second Syndicate Tower.

I recommend using Foxcicle mainly for battling other Pals (particularly Dragon types), since its Partner Skill makes other Ice Pals in the party stronger, and it only has one Work Suitability for Base work.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aurora Guide—When in team, increases attack power of Ice Pals.

Aurora Guide—When in team, increases attack power of Ice Pals. Work Suitability: Cooling level two

Cooling level two Possible Drops: Leather, Ice Organ

Leather, Ice Organ Paldeck Bio: “On nights when the aurora is visible, it looks up toward the sky and begins to howl a beautiful song. This does, however, leave it vulnerable to attacks from enemies.”

Where to find Foxcicle in Palworld

See that tiny splotch of orange clouds? That’s the only place Foxcicle appears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’d think you’d need to go all the way to the Frozen Biome to encounter Foxcicle, but it only ever appears in one specific area of the Forest Biome: The snowy mountaintop in the northeast. In fact, you should be able to spot one right outside Free Pal Alliance Tower.

The image above shows the general location, but with it being a cold area, you will need cold-resistant clothing to avoid freezing to death. Fortunately, the Tundra Outfit will do, which you’ll have unlocked at level nine on the Technology tree and can be easily make with three Cloth and two Ice Organs.

How to catch Foxcicle in Palworld

Now comes the hard part. First things first, Foxcicles are around level 30 or so, so make sure you’re roughly the same level before heading to the snowy mountain. Second, bring a good Fire Pal with you; ideally something like an Arsox or Leezpunk Ignis if you’ve found one. Third, unless you’ve really boosted your capture rate with the Lifmunk Effigies, craft and bring with you Hyper Spheres or Ultra Spheres. Less powerful Spheres won’t do any good, not even if you crank the capture rate up in the custom settings.

While fighting Foxcicle, be sure to keep your distance, since it uses projectile attacks. It can even potentially freeze you in place, so keep that dodge button warm.