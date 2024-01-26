How to find and catch Arsox

Arsox is an underrated Fire-Type Pal in Palworld who can not only be a great help around your base due to its level two Kindling skill but is also a robust fighter that can act as a mount that will permanently keep you warm when traveling in cold areas.

Recommended Videos

If you are thinking of trying to catch yourself an Arsox, but are unsure of where to start looking, then keep reading as we are going to be diving into how to go about finding an Arsox as well as how to catch one.

Arsox type, work suitability, and more

Hugs and kisses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arsox is a helpful Pal to have around in your base and as part of your chosen Pal team. Their level two Kindling skill makes them an excellent choice when it comes to crafting Ignots with the Primitive Furnace or cooking food on the campfire. As well as that, Arsox also has a level one Lumbering work suitability skill, so it can also chop down trees in the area close to your base to provide you with wood and fiber.

As mentioned, Arsox is also a good choice for a mount to ride in Palworld, as its Warm Body Partner Skill means it will keep you warm when riding through cold environments. You will need to craft a saddle for Arsox at the Pal Gear Workbench to do this by unlocking the skill under the Technology Tab. You can do this at level 16 with 15 Paldium Fragments, 25 Fiber, 15 Leather, and 10 Flame Organs.

In terms of combat, Arsox is a decent attacker, too, thanks to that aforementioned flamethrower. It is also a strong and burly Pal that can withstand a fair amount of damage. All in all, Arsox is a great addition to any Pal team thanks to its strength, durability, and fire-based attacks, but it also makes for an excellent mount to traverse the world, especially when you are exploring the colder climates found in the mountains on the Palpagos Islands.

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Warm Body—Can be ridden. Keeps the rider warm in cold environments.

Warm Body—Can be ridden. Keeps the rider warm in cold environments. Work Suitability: Kindling Lv2, Lumbering Lv1

Kindling Lv2, Lumbering Lv1 Possible Drops: Horn, Flame Organ

Horn, Flame Organ Paldeck Bio: “In ancient times, carnivorous Pals pursued them relentlessly. The absurd fury in the cries of Arsox transformed into a raging inferno, which has been passed on to this day.”

Where to find Arsox in Palworld

Go into the Paldeck and find the Arsox entry to see other locations where you can find the Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a few different places to find an Arsox in Palworld–such as close by to the Icy Weasel Hill fast travel point— but I first came across them near the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon fast travel point. Check out the map below for the exact location, which I marked with a star. If you wander around this area, you will find a few Arsox grazing close by to one another. There is also an area of bamboo trees close by where you can find a few of them as well.

You will find some Arsox roaming in the area marked by the white star. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Arsox I encountered were relatively low level, between level 10 and level 14. You will likely have reached this sort of level by the time you get the chance to explore the further out areas, but if you are still a little low, make sure to return when you are at a high enough level to take them on in a fight.

How to catch an Arsox in Palworld

Make sure to take a Water Pal with you to make the fight easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have pinpointed the Arsox you want to capture, grab a Pal Sphere and get ready for a fight. You should only need a regular blue Pal Sphere for the Arsox so long as you find one of the lower-level ones, but be sure to have some green Mega Spheres on hand if you need to try and catch a higher-level Arsox.

If the Arsox you find is level 35 or higher, you will need an Ultra Sphere to capture it, though these won’t be available until you are also at level 35. You will find higher-level Arsox near the Icy Weasel Hill fast travel point, which is why I personally found it easier to capture those close by to the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon fast travel point.

The trick here is to have a decent Water Type Pal with you for this fight, as the Water Pals are particularly strong against Fire Pals like Arsox. It will have some strong fire-based attacks, particularly its flamethrower ability, which can weaken you pretty quickly if you don’t get out of the way fast enough. Keep using your dodge ability to keep out of the way of the attack, and let your chosen Water Pal weaken it by throwing its water abilities at it.

When the Arsox’s health bar is low— at around ten percent– throw your Pal Sphere to try and capture the Arsox. It might take a few tries, but as long as you have plenty of Pal Spheres to hand, you should grab one in no time.