Best Water Pals in Palworld

Water Pals are your bread and butter in Palworld, with a wealth of fantastic uses, designs, and abilities, though some stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Recommended Videos

Few other Elements in Palworld have as many uses as Water Pals. They’re perfect additions to your base for several tasks, are useful in combat, and in many cases, provide effective transport when you need to travel over large bodies of water. If you need a Water Pal to splash into your Party in style, look no further than those compiled here.

Best Water-Element Palworld Pals

Surfent

Surf’s up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Traveling over the seas and oceans in Palworld can be a time-consuming task, making it problematic when you want to visit areas like the Pal Sanctuaries, but Surfent provides the most effective solution. When traveling over water while riding Surfent, its Stamina will not deplete. Essentially, you won’t need to worry about your Pal becoming exhausted or Starving, nor will you have to swim long distances and risk drowning.

Surfent is not a particularly difficult Pal to capture, either, and can be found in abundance if you head to the right spot. While it will get outclassed by other Water Element Pals as you progress through your adventure, I advise picking one up as soon as possible.

Penking

I’m the captain now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Penking‘s fantastic design is enough of a reason to have him atop your wishlist for Water Pals, but his overall suitability for several tasks makes this cool Pal one to hunt for as soon as you can—mostly because it’s one of the earliest Pals you can get with Lv2 Mining Work Suitability, which allows it to harvest Ore.

An Alpha Penking is available to catch early in the game, at just Level 15, and should be one of the first Alpha Pals you target. Alongside Mining, Penking is also efficient at Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, and Cooling, making him a great all-round Pal for your base, and the perfect partner to have at your side when hunting for Flame Organs due to its Partner Skill.

Jormuntide

Fishy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to Surfent, Jormuntide’s Partner Skill allows you to travel across water without this Pal losing Stamina while you ride it, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get Jormuntide in your party. It’s worth the wait, though, as this Dragon/Water Pal is better suited for combat situations.

Catching Jormuntide is a tricky task, though as the only way to grab a wild Jormuntide is by beating a level 45 Alpha Boss. Aside from that, you’ll need to get lucky from Breeding, so you’ll need plenty of Cake if this is the route you go down.

Azurobe

Majestic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Azurobe is a great Water Element Pal to get early on in Palworld, as you can catch an Alpha Azurobe that’s only level 17, and it also boasts the Dragon Type Element—making it highly effective in battle against Pals with the Ice Element.

While Azurobe is a great partner to have in combat, it’s best assigned to your base, as it boasts Lv3 Watering Work Suitability. While this is great when growing food, it’s most important for working the Mill, grinding Wheat into Flour to make Bread, and the Crusher, where you can turn Stone into Paldium Fragments and Wood into Fiber.

Relaxaurus

Relax. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxaurus is the face of Palworld for good reason, as it boasts a stellar design and great abilities. While you can catch yourself a Relaxaurus fairly early, you’ll have to play the waiting game to unlock its full potential.

Relaxaurus’ Partner Skill allows you to ride on its back and unleash a volley of missiles at enemies, though you’ll have to wait until you reach the mid-40s before you can even think about adding it to your arsenal. Still, Relaxaurus is great in combat nevertheless, and a go-to choice whenever you need a Water Pal.