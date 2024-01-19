How to get a Crusher in Palworld

Crusher allows you to break down Stone and Wood to get other materials like the Paldium Fragments in Palworld. It’s a handy station to include on your base, so here’s how to get one.

Paldium Fragments are needed to create Spheres for catching Pals. And since you have to catch a lot of Pals in this game, Crusher will save you a ton of time when crafting those Spheres. This is why I highly recommend you build a Crusher, Stone Pit, and Logging Site as soon as possible.

How to unlock a Crusher in Palworld

You can unlock Crusher at level eight with two Technology Points in the Technology menu. You should be able to get your hands on it in the first few hours of the playthrough as long as you didn’t waste all your points on something like decorations. Otherwise, you’ll have to level up again to get more of them.

How to build a Crusher in Palworld

After you unlock the Crusher, build it using the build menu as any other structure. Crusher is located in the Production tab alongside other stations like Primitive Workbench and Pal Gear Workbench.

To build a Crusher, you’ll need the following resources:

50 Wood

20 Stone

10 Paldium Fragment

Once you gathered all the materials, place the Crusher down and hold the build button to complete the process. If you have a good number of Pals with the Building trait on your base (like Lamball), the building will only take 20 to 30 seconds, and you can start using it almost immediately.

How to use a Crusher in Palworld

Unlike other stations like the Logging Site, you can’t use the Crusher alone even if you want to. Instead, you need a Pal with a Watering trait like the Teafant. Add them to your base, then go to the Crusher and select the recipe and the number of items you want crafted. Your Pal should shortly come over and get the job done.