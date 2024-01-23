How to create a Sulfur Farm in Palworld

Sulfur is crucial in Palworld. No material is more important for the consistent crafting of ammunition. So, if you want to pump out bullets, you need to farm this yellow material. Let’s get mining.

Best way to farm Sulfur in Palworld

Finding these things out in the wild is going to be a bit of a dangerous venture. Or a tedious one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your best Sulfur farms will require Mining pals, heat resistance, and a base in later-game areas of Palworld. The most important part of a Sulfur Farming base is location because the base must encompass at least one respawning Sulfur Ore node. Any Pal with a Mining level can gather Sulfur, from Cattivas to Astegons. You’ll then need several base elements such as cooling, stress reduction, and reusable food to ensure your Pals don’t lose too much sanity while you’re gone.

Sulfur is a huge ingredient in crafting Gunpowder, a material otherwise only consistently dropped by Tocotoco. This material is usually found near the bottom of dungeons. That is until you get to later game areas. Some of these areas, like Mount Obsidian or the small desert, have respawning Sulfur chunks that can respawn.

You can make a Sulfur farm at any point, but we don’t recommend it immediately. Sulfur is great for ammo, but you will likely want to make Ore farms (or even Stone farms) first. It’s great for when you unlock a third Palbox at base upgrade 15.

Once you find a pack of two to three respawning Sulfur deposits, you’re in the money. Unlike Ore farms, you will probably not get more than three Sulfur nodes in the same Palbox area. That’s fine since you only need Sulfur for Gunpowder.

Put a Palbox down, ensuring that each chunk is fully encompassed by the glowing blue line on the outskirts of the Palbox’s range. Then, build some beds and bring out some Pals. Miners will immediately begin clearing out Sulfur nodes—as long as something else doesn’t distract them.

For the Pals you should have at your base, the following is our recommendation:

At least four to five Mining Pals for getting the job done. Digitoise is our favorite since they do nothing except mine and won’t get distracted.

for getting the job done. Digitoise is our favorite since they do nothing except mine and won’t get distracted. A group of at least one Planter, Waterer, and Gatherer for recurring food.

for recurring food. At least one Transporter to bring your Sulfur to a chest and help to bring food to the Box.

We don’t like bringing Handiwork Pals to this type of base, focusing more on gathering materials than crafting. If you want to make Gunpowder on-site, consider Lumbering Pals alongside Handiworkers for workbenches and Assembly Lines. Kindling Pals can be handy if you want to make Charcoal or cook Pancakes.

Make sure you have the following buildings set up at this Pal Base:

Enough Beds for all of your Pals. The higher the quality, the more likely you won’t have to visit.

for all of your Pals. The higher the quality, the more likely you won’t have to visit. Berry Patches or Wheat Plantations if you want to make Pancakes for your Pals.

or if you want to make Pancakes for your Pals. A Feed Box for feeding your workers.

for feeding your workers. Hot Springs for sanity control.

for sanity control. Storage Boxes for keeping your Sulfur.

Add these items to your base for better automation and happier Pals:

A Cook Pot for Pancake-making. Pals working on Mining jobs will often be left alone for a long time, and Pancakes are some of the best, easy-to-make food for Sanity control.

for Pancake-making. Pals working on Mining jobs will often be left alone for a long time, and Pancakes are some of the best, easy-to-make food for Sanity control. Coolers and Electric Coolers can be useful depending on what Pals you bring and where the Farm is located.

and can be useful depending on what Pals you bring and where the Farm is located. A Stone Pit can be handy so your Pals have something to do when the Sulfur runs out. But watch your Pals carefully—some Digitoise will absolutely prefer to mine stone than the Sulfur you want so dearly.

can be handy so your Pals have something to do when the Sulfur runs out. But watch your Pals carefully—some Digitoise will absolutely prefer to mine stone than the Sulfur you want so dearly. Pickaxe and Helmet aren’t required (unless you want this to be a Stone Pit farm as well). Your Pals can quickly tear through Sulfur nodes without this enhancement.

aren’t required (unless you want this to be a Stone Pit farm as well). Your Pals can quickly tear through Sulfur nodes without this enhancement. A Medicine Workbench can be nice but is hardly required. You can freely bring medicine from another base if you’re worried about your Pals’ depression.

Best places to build a Sulfur Farm

It might be hot and full of scary Fire types, but this region is important for any Sulfur-farming aficionado. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best Sulfur Farm is located next to the Mount Obsidian Midpoint fast travel point. This small island to the east of the point is home to several Sulfur Ore deposits, allowing you to grab three or more Ore with lucky spawns. You can also go to the Desert Regions—both the Desiccated Desert and one with Anubis within it—to have some lower-intensity areas to farm Deposits.

While the desert regions have several Sulfur spawns, no area spawns Sulfur like Mount Obsidian. The clearings and islands of Mount Obsidian can have two to three Sulfur spawns alongside some Ore nodes. Depending on your luck, you can have several nods within the same farm, raking in 100 or more Sulfur per respawn. But the high heat of the region can make some Pals uncomfortable.