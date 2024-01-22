Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld

Although there are over 100 Pals in Palworld, each with unique traits and work suitabilities, only a portion of these Pals have the Kindling work suitability, which means they help with cooking and refining ore. However, a few Pals are better for Kindling than others.

Recommended Videos

Palworld: Best Pals for Kindling, explained

Jormuntide Ignis is the best Kindling pal in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How far you’ve progressed through Palworld will determine which Kindling Pal is the best for you, as there are ones that are best for the late game, early game, and all-around versatile Kindling Pals. The best Kindling Pals include the following:

Best early-game: Foxparks: Level one Kindling. Foxparks is the first fire Pal you encounter in Palworld, as it can be found a short walk away from your original spawn point. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any other work suitabilities, so as soon as you can switch to a higher-level Kindling Pal, you should. Best late-game: Jormuntide Ignis: Level four Kindling. This Pal has no other work suitabilities, which means it can direct all of its energy on kindling the flames of your fire-based technologies. Ragnahawk: Level three Kindling. Ragnahawk also has a level three Transporting work suitability, so while it’s not kindling fires, it can pick up items dropped on the ground and take them to your nearby storage containers. Blazehowl: Level three Kindling. This Pal has a level two Lumbering work suitability, which means it might prioritize Lumbering over Kindling. Blazehowl Noct: Level three Kindling: This is the Dark version of Blazehowl and has the level two Lumbering work suitability. If you need a Pal to stoke your fires and chop wood, this is the Pal for you. Faleris: Level three Kindling. Like Ragnahawk, Faleris has a level three Transporting work suitability, so when it’s not Kindling, it will pick up dropped items and place them in nearby storage chests, keeping your base nice and clean. Reptyro: Level three Kindling: Reptyro also has level three Mining work suitability, so it may work on Mining jobs before Kindling ones. This isn’t the best thing if you’re in a pickle and need your fire technology running. But it does mean that when it’s finished, it’s Kindling work; it has something else to do.

So whether you need assistance refining ore or cooking food, these are the best Kindling Pals at all three stages in Palworld.