How to find and catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

Palworld is a fantasy game, so it unsurprisingly includes dragons you can ride. Jormuntide Ignis is one of them, and it’ll take some time and effort to be captured or defeated.

It’s unlikely that you’ll find Jormuntide Ignis by chance. You might want to add it to your roster because you want to collect all the dragons in the Paldeck, or you’re looking for a strong flying mount and combat addition.

Here is all the info you need to know to find and capture Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld.

Jormuntide Ignis type, work suitability, and more

Jormuntide Ignis is a strong Pal that can be used as a mount, for combat, and for work. Here are its characteristics:

Element : Dragon and Fire

: Dragon and Fire Partner Skill : Stormbringer Lava Dragon. It enhances Fire attacks when it’s mounted.

: Stormbringer Lava Dragon. It enhances Fire attacks when it’s mounted. Work Suitability : Kindling (Level Four)

: Kindling (Level Four) Can drop High Quality Pal Oil and Flame Organ.

Best locations to find Jormuntide Ignis and how to catch them in Palworld

Brace yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s only one location in Palworld where you can find Jormuntide Ignis. It’s located in a Pal Sanctuary, so you’ll see your Wanted level rise when fighting it. You’ll be notified with a “Criminal Activity Underway” message that will pop up, so you can’t pretend you didn’t know this would happen.

It’s also a tough fight, so you’d better be prepared. Jormuntide Ignis is one of the rare Pals that has a double type, which makes it more challenging to find its counter.

Jormuntide Ignis is a Fire and Dragon-type Pal. To counter it, we recommend bringing the best Water-type Pals you have. It also has a high level, so it can be challenging to capture. To have the best chance of adding a Jormuntide Ignis to your roster, you can use an Ultra Sphere or Legendary Sphere.