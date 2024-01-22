How to get Handgun Ammo in Palworld

Handgun Ammo is the projectile designed exclusively for the Handgun in Palworld. These items are particularly significant as they often represent your first experience with a decent firearm in the game, offering a notable combination of respectable damage and a rapid fire rate.

Here’s how to always have Handgun Ammo.

Crafting Handgun Ammo in Palworld, explained

It’s quite easy to craft once you have a good flow of Ingots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, crafting Handgun Ammo requires access to either a Weapon Workbench or an Assembly Line designated for firearms. Before you start, make sure to unlock the ability to craft Gunpowder at level 21 and Handgun Ammo at level 29 in your Technology Tree. Once these prerequisites are met, you can use the appropriate station to craft a batch of five Handgun bullets using one Ingot and one Gunpowder.

To get Gunpowder fast, head over to Mount Obsidian, the game’s Volcano biome. There, you can mine yellow-colored rocks to gather Sulfur. Meanwhile, assign a Kindling Pal to continuously burn wood in a Furnace back at your base, producing Charcoal. This strategy allows you to effectively juggle the active task of Sulfur mining with the passive process of Charcoal creation, optimizing your base’s productivity.

Dropping Handgun Ammo in Palworld

Another method to obtain Handgun Ammo, though less consistent, is by taking out human NPCs who are armed with Handguns. This approach doesn’t require materials, so it’s technically free, but don’t be fooled—tracking down NPCs wielding Handguns is quite hard.

From my experience, many NPCs are equipped with Makeshift Handguns, which yield Coarse Ammo, incompatible with an actual Handgun. NPCs in the higher-level Desert and Volcano biomes also tend to pack more serious firepower, like Rifles and Shotguns, meaning they’re not a source for Handgun Ammo either. So, if you’re set on this route, brace yourself for a lot of map exploration and NPC confrontations. But honestly, crafting the ammo is likely a more straightforward choice.

I recommend you try to set up an Ore farm to get lots of Ingots fast. Once you do, crafting enough Handgun Ammo is easy.