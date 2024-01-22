Where to find Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld

Palworld takes up a lot from Pokémon, and hatching eggs is also a core part of the game. These eggs come in all shapes and sizes, with Huge Dragon Eggs taking the crown in terms of rarity.

I set up my Pal breeding operations with a decent Cake supply in Palworld as fast as possible, so I was familiar with hatching Pal Eggs and using Egg incubators before I found my first Huge Dragon Egg. I previously heard the Egg’s praises from friends, and finding one in the game was as rewarding as the tales.

Where can you find Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld?

Huge Dragon Eggs take up some serious space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Huge Dragon Eggs seem to spawn randomly in Palworld. However, community members have been sharing where exactly they found Huge Dragon Eggs on Reddit. The Ruined Fortress City and the Fisherman Village on Mount Obsidian had a couple of Huge Dragon Egg sightings, indicating a potential pattern.

Overall, Huge Dragon Eggs favor spawning at higher altitudes. Climbing mountains while keeping an eye on peaks and cliffs is a decent strategy while looking for these eggs. I recommend riding flying Pals during this process since you’ll get a better view of everything.

What Pals can you hatch from Huge Dragon Eggs?

Relaxaurus, Jormuntide Ignis, and Jetragon are the three confirmed Huge Dragon Egg hatches so far. This list may grow in numbers as players continue to unlock new content in Palworld.

If you find and catch a Jetragon before finding your first Huge Dragon Egg, you can also breed this Pal and get the same type of egg.

How to hatch Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld

Like other eggs in the game, you’ll need to use an Incubator to hatch Huge Dragon Eggs. During the hatching period, provide enough heat with fires, indoor heaters, and Pals that can provide heat like Wixen. You can check out a complete list of your Pals on your Paldeck and use Fire elements to increase the temperature.