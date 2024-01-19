How to ride Pals in Palworld

Walking around in Palworld is fun, but you’ll soon find yourself wondering about faster means of transportation. That’s where riding Pals comes into play as some will double as mounts.

During my first hours in any game, I generally enjoy staying on foot to take in the atmosphere and attention to detail. But my approach quickly changed in Palworld as I wanted to kickstart my Pal breeding journey. This also meant getting Cake and doing other errands, indicating that I had to speed up.

How to get a mount in Palworld

At least you don’t have to complete a whole expansion like in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a mount in Palworld, you’ll need to catch a Pal with the Saddle Technology. The first Pals that fit this description were Eikthyrdeer and Kingpaca in my case, but there are others.

All Pals you can ride in Palworld

Chillet

Dinossom

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Grintale

Kingpaca

Melpaca

Nitewing

Rushoar

Vanwyrm

Once you have one of these pals, start leveling them up. Keep an eye on the Technology Tab during this process as your main goal will be to unlock the Saddle Technology. You’ll need to craft a Pal Gear Workbench at this point, so you can craft individual Saddles for your mountable Pals.

How to start riding a Pal in Palworld

If you’ve leveled up a suitable Pal high enough to unlock its Saddle feature and have crafted the item, then you’re almost ready to mount up. Add the Pal in question to your party and release them out of their Pal Sphere. When you get close to your Pal, a Ride button will appear, and you can press that to start riding.

Are there flying mounts in Palworld?

Yes, there are flying mounts in Palworld. Nitewing can be a great example of this, but catching them might be trickier compared to land-walking Pals. You’ll need to unlock guns or make proficient shots with bows and crossbows.