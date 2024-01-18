Category:
How to get Pal Spheres in Palworld

Ball so hard.
Published: Jan 18, 2024
A player in Palworld looking at a blue Pal Sphere on the ground.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Palworld has an abundance of cute creatures you can capture and put to work at your base, but to do so, you need Pal Spheres.

You need a steady supply of Pal Spheres in Palworld as you explore and capture Pals, so it’s important to nail down the specific method of obtaining them early on—otherwise you’ll quickly find yourself stuck. Fortunately, Pal Spheres aren’t too difficult to get your hands on in Palworld, and you’ll soon have enough to collect all the Pals you could ever want.

How to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

A screenshot of the Technology page in Palworld with Pal Spheres highlighted.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can get lucky and find Pal Spheres strewn across the ground in Palworld, the best way to get an abundance of Pal Spheres is to craft them yourself—which you can do very early on, with the tutorial guiding you.

To craft a Pal Sphere, you need Paldium Fragments, Wood, and Stone, as well as a Workbench. If you follow the tutorial, you should be guided toward the specific items and materials you need, and thankfully, the three required materials are readily available in Palworld.

The basic Pal Spheres you can craft early on in Palworld are a great starting point, allowing you to collect all the Pals you need to help you at your base, in battle, and while you explore, but stronger Pals require higher-quality Pal Spheres to catch.

All Pal Sphere types in Palworld

A player in Palworld capturing a Penking using a Mega Sphere.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Poké Balls in the Pokémon franchise, there are different types of Pal Sphere you can craft that make catching Pals more efficient. Higher level Pals immediately bat away normal Pal Spheres, and you need better versions for a chance at capturing them.

You can see all the Pal Spheres available below, as well as how to make them.

Sphere typeLevelCrafting requirements
Pal Sphere21 Paldium Fragment
3 Wood
3 Stone
Mega Sphere141 Paldium Fragment
1 Ingot
5 Wood
5 Stone
Giga Sphere202 Paldium Fragment
2 Ingot
7 Wood
7 Stone
Hyper Sphere273 Paldium Fragment
3 Ingot
10 Wood
2 Cement
Ultra Sphere355 Paldium Fragment
5 Refined Ingot
2 Carbon Fiber
3 Cement
Legendary Sphere4410 Paldium Fragment
5 Pal Metal Ingot
3 Carbon Fiber
5 Cement
