How to catch humans in Palworld

You never cease to be amazed by the actions you can perform in Palworld, and the ability to catch humans is probably the icing on the nonsensical cake.

Let me be clear, we’re not making human cakes, unlike the actual cakes you can make in Palworld, but you can most definitely catch humans in Palworld in a complete role reversal.

Palworld doesn’t shy away from its likeness to Pokémon, with the creature-catching mechanics in particular, but I don’t remember Ash Ketchum going around and imprisoning fellow trainers.

How to catch a human in Palworld

I choose you, NPC! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to attack humans in Palworld, engage in battle with them, and throw a Pal Sphere at them to attempt to capture them.

Make use of these instructions so you can approach the situation with full knowledge:

Make sure you have at least one Pal Sphere ready. Find an NPC and attack them with a melee weapon or a gun. Try to whittle their health down as low as possible. Throw a Pal Sphere at them and they will be trapped inside the ball. A Capture Rate percentage will appear, and you’ll have to briefly wait to see if the capture attempt was successful.

Humans such as the antagonist Syndicate Thugs dotted around the world, or Merchants, for example, will work just fine. But even with Legendary Spheres, capturing humans is extremely difficult.

Incredibly, if you do capture a human, you can pet them, feed them, and if you have managed to build a base, you can put them there.

You will also be greeted with a message saying, “A captured Human. On Palpagos Island, capturing humans is considered inhumane.” They’re not wrong.

How to sell humans in Palworld

Humans can be sold to a Black Market Merchant for a decent amount of money.

So not only has this title embraced the concept of slavery, but it’s now moving on to human trafficking as well. While your captured humans can provide some benefits in your base, and captured Merchants can provide you with a handy outlet for buying and selling, you can just outright sell humans for some tasty moola.