Best Pals for Transporting in Palworld

Transporting goods is a vital task for your Pals to complete in Palworld and reduces the load on you as they can put whatever you need into storage. But some Pals are better suited than others.

Recommended Videos

Many basic Pals in Palworld can assist with Transporting, including Cattiva, Pengullet, and Tanzee, but you’ll likely want to swap them out for better-suited Pals as you progress in the game. Switching to Pals with Transporting Lv2 and above is advised.

While other Pals at your base focus on Mining and Generating Electricity, Transporting Pals do the most important work. I highly recommend grabbing a few of the ones listed here.

Best Transporting Pals in Palworld

Mossanda

Mossy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Likely to be the first Pal you’ll encounter with Transporting Lv3, Mossanda can be found relatively early if you visit the Bamboo Grove, where they can be found in abundance, and the early types of Pal Spheres at your disposal can catch it.

Mossanda have several other Work Suitabilities, though, with Lv2 in Planting, Handiwork, and Lumbering, so you won’t be able to rely solely on this Pal to stick to Transporting. But its versatility means it can box off a few tasks in your base.

Mossanda Lux

Electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like its grass counterpart, Mossanda Lux is a great addition to your base if you need items to be transported, and you may be lucky enough to encounter a Mossanda Lux caged in an enemy camp—giving you a free Pal if you save it.

Mossanda Lux will get involved in other tasks at your base with Lv2 in Handiwork, Lumbering, and Generating Electricity, so make sure you have other Pals who can transport items at your base to reduce how much you rely on this giant electric panda.

Gorirat

King Kong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gorirat is another Pal that is accessible relatively early and is a great addition to your crew if you need items to be transported quickly—and the fact that it is considerably smaller than Mossanda means there’s less likely to be clipping issues that leave it stuck.

Gorirat also has Handiwork Lv1 and Lumbering Lv2 Work Suitability, so be careful it doesn’t prioritize gathering wood instead of clearing your base of dropped items, but this shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you don’t have a Logging Site.

Vanwyrm

Rise up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll likely have to wait a while before you can add Vanwyrm to your crew unless you get lucky with an egg you find while exploring the map, but it’s certainly worth the wait as Vanwyrm is the perfect Pal to transport items.

Vanwyrm’s only other Work Suitability is Kindling Lv1, which you’ll only require periodically, so its sole focus will be on Transporting, unlike both Mossanda variants and Gorirat, which may be difficult to keep on task.

Vanwyrm Cryst

Chill out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to the regular Vanwyrm, this Pal is one you will likely encounter much later unless you strike luck when hatching eggs, but Vanwyrm Cryst is arguably the best Transporting Pal.

Vanwyrm Cryst also has Lv2 Cooling Work Suitability, but this is a fixed task in Palworld and, from my experience, will not be done automatically as it requires the constant attention of a Pal. As such, Vanwyrm Cryst will only focus on Transporting goods unless you direct it otherwise.