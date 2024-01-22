Technologies that use electricity in Palworld need Electric Organs to build. Here’s how you can get them.

In Palworld, players need to develop their base as they level up. With each new level, they can discover new Technologies, like Power Generator, Electric Mine, Electric Pylon, and Lamp. You will require Electric Organs to construct each of them, so it’s one of the key resources in the game.

Fortunately, Electric Organs are all but tricky to find on your own. Here’s where you can find them.

How to get Electric Organs in Palworld

There are two ways of getting Electric Organs in Palworld: farming them from Pals, or buying them from Merchants.

Electric Organs drop both from killing and catching Electric Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first one is much more convenient and free, since you don’t need to spend gold trading with Merchants. Electric Organs are dropped from Electric type Pals, which can be found across Palworld’s world. You can find the list of Pals that drop the item below.

Sparkit

Univolt

Rayhound

Mossanda Lux

Beakon

Grizzbolt

Dazzi

Jolthog

Relaxaurus Lex

Orserk

If you have a lot of spare gold, you can also buy Electric Organs from Merchants. We believe you can find it at random Wandering Merchants, but I actually found Electric Organs at the Merchant in the first Small Settlement I stumbled upon, west of the starting location.

Here’s the Small Settlement where you can buy Electric Organs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Electric Organs are 200 gold each. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wandering Merchant I visited sold Electric Organs for 200 gold each, however, the price could vary depending on game progress.