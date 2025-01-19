Forgot password
Image by Pocketpair
Category:
Palworld

Palworld shrugs off legal woes, unveils 2025 Roadmap featuring new changes

It’s a new year and Palworld has a ton in store for players.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 19, 2025 01:24 pm

Palworld is not slowing down its future updates despite the ongoing legal battle with Nintendo, and it is gearing up for another year full of new features and content for its players, posting a roadmap for 205

Picture showing the Feybreak update's cover art in Palworld.
The Feybreak update was packed with content for players looking for end-game content. Image by Pocketpair

In a post on X, the Palworld revealed that multiple big features will make their way to the game in 2025, such as co-op crossplay, world transfers for Pals, more ways to strengthen them, and many more.

You can also expect more types of Pals and technologies getting added in the upcoming updates this year, and also a “final boss,” way beyond the challenge offered by Xenolord. The developer also talked about the World Tree and the ending scenario, which might also provide some lore about the game’s Palpagos Islands. 

Palworld has already pushed two significant updates since its launch a year ago. The Sakurajima update was released in June, giving a Japanese-themed island for players to explore after completing the game. The recent Feybreak update added multiple regions on the map, full of high-level Pals and other endgame content.

As the game’s still in early access, Pocketpair will prepare the game for its official launch by making improvements to world object placement, base Pals, overall optimization, and UX. The game still has its share of bugs and glitches, so the developer will have to spend a ton of time polishing the game after the updates planned for this year.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
