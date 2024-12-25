Xenolord guide: How to summon and beat Palworld’s newest raid

Palworld has no shortage of difficult endgame content, but the new raid boss added in the Feybreak update is the most difficult to date. Today, we’re going to go over everything you need to know about the Xenolord raid boss, how to summon and defeat it, how to get one, its drops, abilities and more.

Xenolord basic information

Xenolord is a level 60 Dragon/Dark element Pal that can only be summoned and fought in raid boss events. It was added in the Feybreak update and is currently the strongest boss in Palworld. It also has an even more challenging Ultra Xenolord variant, which can be fought after defeating the regular version.

Xenolord stats and work suitability. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to summon Xenolord

To summon Xenolord, you need to use the Xenolord Slab at the Summoning Altar at your base. To get the Xenolord Slab, you need four Xenolord’s Slab Fragments, which are rewards for completing Expeditions and dungeons on Feybreak Island. The Summoning Altar can be built as a structure in your base at Technology level 33 with 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments. Note that each Summoning Altar can only be used once.

Xenolord with a dramatic entrance. Image via Pocketpair



You can also summon Ultra Xenolord, an even tougher version of this boss fight, by collecting four Xenolord (Ultra) Slab Fragments from defeating regular Xenolord.

How to beat Xenolord raid boss

The Xenolord raid boss is the toughest fight in Palworld so bring your A-game. Here’s everything you need to know about defeating Xenolord, including attack patterns, strategies, the best Pals, the best gear and other tricks.

Xenolord’s attacks

There’s a 10-minute timer for the fight, so you need to deal with as much damage as possible within the given time frame.

Xenolord has 1,316,000 HP in its base form, and Ultra Xenolord has almost two million HP.

Fighting on the ground will put you at a disadvantage as it makes it more challenging to dodge the lasers and dash attacks.

Xenolord has a deadly four-laser attack that targets the ground and air in a direction. Mount a Pal that can fly, and then you can focus on avoiding the laser attacks from Xenolord.

Xenolord performs a meteor strike attack that summons Xenovaders and Xenogards at 66-percent and 30-percent HP, respectively. Take them out before they group up and become a serious threat.

Best Pals for Xenolord

The best pick against Xenolord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best main Pals for the Xenolord fight are the following four:

Frostallion : Frostallion is the best Pal for this fight, since it applies Ice to your attacks making them Super Effective. It can also fly, allowing you to dodge Xenolord and it resists Dragon attacks.

: Frostallion is the best Pal for this fight, since it applies Ice to your attacks making them Super Effective. It can also fly, allowing you to dodge Xenolord and it resists Dragon attacks. Astegon: The ability to fly and 4-times resistance to Dark damage makes Astegon a powerful pick.

Make sure to have Gobfins with the Vanguard passive for the rest of your team. Gobfin’s passive stacks and increases the damage you deal.

Best armor for Xenolord

Xenolord hits like a truck and can melt through the strongest shields and armors from existing sets. You’re going to want to upgrade to the Hexolite Armor and Helmet and pair it with Advanced Shields and Pendants that increase your durability and HP. Use Life Pendants and equip dash boots to have an easier time dodging mid-air.

Best weapons for Xenolord

Since the Xenolord raid is a race against time and Xenolord is an incredibly mobile enemy, you’re going to want Rocket Launchers with Homing Missiles to get the job done. You can also opt for the new Gattling gun and Laser Gattling Gun, but those require a lot of ammunition to use. If you have the resources, remember that switching weapons is faster than reloading. Lastly, just in case you run out of ammunition, keep a powerful melee weapon like the Beam Sword on you.

Rocket Launcher is the most powerful weapon in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick an open field

Place down a lone Palbox in an open field and pick the fight in a terrain that’s favorable to you. You might want to set up defensive buildings around this base, or you might want to build it somewhere with plenty of cover.

Use Pal swaps

A strategy you can use to distract and whittle down Xenolord is to make use of Pal swaps from the Palbox. You can run down and replace all your knocked-out Pals in the middle of combat for another fresh wave of Pals. This strategy risks exposing yourself to Xenolord’s attacks while you swap, so be sure to wait for the right moment when it charges up one of the weaker attacks.

Invite friends

Since this is such an incredibly difficult fight, we suggest inviting some friends to help you out. It is a raid boss, after all, and teamwork will make success a lot more likely. You can repay your friends by helping them out with their own Xenolord raid boss fights as well.

Cheese strategy

The most effective strategy against the Xenolord involves an exploit where the AI bugs out and repeats the same diving move over and over again on the Palbox. This happens if there are no Pals in the base and you move away from the Xenolord. It will then repeatedly target the Palbox, but the damage dealt is not enough to destroy it in 10 minutes. This means you can assault it with a barrage of all of your firepower while it’s completely distracted and lets you easily complete the Xenolord raid.

Use Easy mode

It’s not the most honorable or intended method of dealing with such a powerful raid boss, but if you can’t be bothered to deal with all of the setup and optimizations required to beat this fight, you can just go to your world settings and make it easier for yourself. Turn up your damage and HP numbers and turn down enemy damage and HP multipliers. Beat the Xenolord and collect your rewards!

There is no shame in taking the easy way out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xenolord raid boss drops and rewards

Once you’ve defeated Xenolord, you will get a number of rewards. Here are the potential rewards you can expect:

Three Ancient Civilization Core

Xenolord (Ultra) Slab

Huge Dark Egg (Xenolord)

Meteorite Fragments (7 to 15)

Power Fruit

Life Lotus (S)

Training Crystal

Ancient Civilization Parts

Ruby/Precious Dragon Stone (2 to 3)

How to get Xenolord

Xenolord and Xenolord Ultra cannot be caught during the raid event by using Pal Spheres. However, it’s possible for Xenolord to drop a Huge Dark Egg once you beat it. This Huge Dark Egg will hatch and give you a level one Xenolord.

Level 1 Xenolord hatched from an egg. Image via Pocketpair

Xenolord skills and passives

Xenolord can be mounted and gains increased movement speed when you fly while mounted.

Skill Name Level Power Effect Dragon Cannon 1 30 Hurls an energy ball imbued with draconic energy at an enemy. Umbral Surge 7 40 Fires high-speed dark orbs in a fan shape, spreading as they travel. Satellite Bit 15 80 Xenolord’s exclusive skill. Generates four satellite-like wings with auto-attack functionality. These wings will automatically track and attack the enemy. Beam Slash 22 120 Xenolord’s exclusive skill. Generates a high-output beam sword with the right hand and delivers two powerful slashes while moving at high speed. Astral Ray 30 170 Xenolord’s exclusive skill. Concentrates energy filled with darkness and releases it all at once in a straight line. Cosmic Meteor 40 180 Xenolord’s exclusive skill. Soars into the air at the speed of light and releases countless meteor projectiles. Transforms into a comet and causes a massive explosion. Omega Laser 50 200 Xenolord’s exclusive skill. Summons the light of destruction from subspace and continuously fires it in all directions, burning everything in its sight to ashes.

