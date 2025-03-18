Palworld dev lifts lid on ‘depressing’ Nintendo lawsuit, ‘given up’ responding to AI claims

A Palworld developer has shared an insight into what it was like behind the scenes at Pocketpair following Nintendo’s shock lawsuit, which led to a “very depressing” environment at the company.

Recommended Videos

Palworld launched in January 2025 to rave reviews, establishing a staggering playerbase on both Steam and Xbox Series X|S, with the crafting-survival approach combined with monster taming proving to be an instant hit.

Comparisons with Pokémon were made, particularly with the designs of some Pals, but the lawsuit from Nintendo still caused a stir as community manager John Buckley, speaking at GDC 2025 as reported by PC Gamer, explained that “legal checks” were done before Palworld was released and were all cleared.

Palworld has endured a turbulent year. Image via Pocketpair

It soon became clear that Nintendo’s lawsuit angled on patents they had in place, including the similarity of “Pal Spheres” in Palworld to Pokéballs, which led to a “depressing day” for those involved in the game and required an immediate change of approach.

At the time of the lawsuit, Palworld’s PlayStation release was just about to take place, and the game was set to make an appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, but they had to “scale back a little bit” and approve other expenses, like hiring security guards.

The Nintendo lawsuit isn’t the only controversy Palworld has faced since launch, however, with claims it had been created using generative AI. Pocketpair has long rebuffed those claims, but Buckley admitted that they’ve “kind of given up,” repeating their insistence the technology was not used, though he promises it remains true.

Comparisons to Pokémon also upset the Palworld artists, which led Pocketpair to “go on the offensive” by releasing concept art and detailing the design process, which includes an internal process where artists produce mockups and developers vote on whether they like, dislike, or have mixed feelings on a design.

While Palworld doesn’t have the millions of daily players it once did, it remains popular across all platforms and has plenty on the cards for 2025, particularly the long-awaited addition of cross-play.

The roadmap also includes world transfers for Pals, an ending scenario, more ways to improve and strengthen Pals, the addition of new Pals and technologies, plus game collaborations, including with another Pocketpair title, Terraria.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy