New Monopoly GO free Dice links are added daily by Scopely, although some days won’t have any added links. Check back with us daily to unlock the most recent and relevant Dice links.

We’ve also provided a guide on how to earn more free Dice in Monopoly GO.

Earn free Dice each day to unlock grand prize rewards from main events. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Monopoly GO free Dice roll links were tested and are working as of July 7. However, some of them may expire fast or give different rewards based on your level in the game. We will update free Dice links daily.

25 Free Dice rolls (July 7) Link 1

Link 1 30 Free Dice rolls (July 6) Link 1

Link 1 25 Free Dice rolls (July 6) Link 1

Link 1 25 Free Dice rolls (July 5) Link 1 | Link 2

Link 1 | Link 2 25 Free Dice rolls (July 4) Link 1 | Link 2

Link 1 | Link 2 25 Free Dice rolls (July 3) Link 1

Link 1 25 Free Dice rolls (July 2) Link 1 If you can’t claim Dice rolls from one of our links, you’ve likely already claimed them from another source or the link may have expired since we last checked it that day. These official Monopoly GO free Dice roll links are generated by Scopely, the game developer, and are trusted links. How do the Monopoly GO free Dice roll links work?

To claim your rewards from Monopoly GO Dice links, click one of the links above on the same device you play on. Your game will automatically open and display the rewards. If you’re on a different device, re-open this page where you have Monopoly GO installed.

Get your free gifts. Screenshot via Dot Esports Tips and tricks for best free Dice in Monopoly GO Follow these tips and strategies to maximize your Dice roll count in Monopoly GO.

Claim daily login rewards : Every day you play Monopoly GO, you will be greeted once with a daily rewards screen that will often have a few dozen free dice for you.

: Every day you play Monopoly GO, you will be greeted once with a daily rewards screen that will often have a few dozen free dice for you. Complete daily Quick Wins : Each day there are three Quick Win milestones with around 10 to 35 free Dice offered as rewards.

: Each day there are three Quick Win milestones with around 10 to 35 free Dice offered as rewards. Level up Monopoly GO board : Using Monopoly GO events like Builder’s Bash and Landmark Rush when leveling up your boards will give you additional free Dice rolls in addition to the standard rolls.

: Using Monopoly GO events like Builder’s Bash and Landmark Rush when leveling up your boards will give you additional free Dice rolls in addition to the standard rolls. Play Community Chests : Playing the daily Community Chests in Monopoly GO can occasionally reward you with Dice rolls, typically between 20 and 30, which you earn from friend tokens collected in the minigame.

: Playing the daily Community Chests in Monopoly GO can occasionally reward you with Dice rolls, typically between 20 and 30, which you earn from friend tokens collected in the minigame. Bring friends to the game : Making friends join Monopoly GO gives you both free Dice rolls. You can repeat this process with up to 10 people. These players must be new to the game and create an account using your link.

: Making friends join Monopoly GO gives you both free Dice rolls. You can repeat this process with up to 10 people. These players must be new to the game and create an account using your link. Claim Bargains and Endless Offers : Check out the real money offers on the left side of your Monopoly GO board. Those tagged as “Endless” often start with free rewards, including 10 to 20 free Dice rolls. Always claim these freebies, but be cautious and stop when you see the next step requires a payment.

: Check out the real money offers on the left side of your Monopoly GO board. Those tagged as “Endless” often start with free rewards, including 10 to 20 free Dice rolls. Always claim these freebies, but be cautious and stop when you see the next step requires a payment. Play top events and tournaments : Playing during a Monopoly GO event or tournament is the best way to get more dice quickly since their milestones often feature hundreds and thousands of dice.

: Playing during a Monopoly GO event or tournament is the best way to get more dice quickly since their milestones often feature hundreds and thousands of dice. Finish Sticker sets. Completing Sticker sets will earn you Dice rewards ranging from a few hundred up to over 1,000. Farm Stickers to earn even more Dice rolls by cashing your duplicate Stickers for Vault rewards.

