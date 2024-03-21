Cookie Run Kingdom codes (March 2024)

Updated Mar. 21, 2024: Added a new code!

A game where cookies with powers are the stars, Cookie Run Kingdom is not your ordinary gacha title. Here, the cookies are used to battle enemies, as well as against other players in PVP mode. But don’t be deceived with their cute looks; some of them could release some of the most powerful abilities in combat.

In Cookie Run Kingdom, you can use up to five cookies in battle. These cookies have their roles in your comp, ranging from the front/tank cookies, the mid/damage cookies, and the ranged/support cookies. I really enjoy playing this game, but I’m having more fun whenever I use codes to redeem possible rewards.

All Cookie Run Kingdom codes (active)

Here are all the active codes that you can use in Cookie Run Kingdom:

MISSEARTHBREAD24 : 3,000 Crystals and 1,000 Rainbow Cubes (New)

: 3,000 Crystals and 1,000 Rainbow Cubes WELCOMETOBEASTYEAST : 3,000 crystals, 1,500 rainbow cubes, 10 aurora pillars, 10 aurora bricks, 10 aurora compasses, 10 magic cookie cutters, 100 EXP star jellies lv.6, and 250k coins

: 3,000 crystals, 1,500 rainbow cubes, 10 aurora pillars, 10 aurora bricks, 10 aurora compasses, 10 magic cookie cutters, 100 EXP star jellies lv.6, and 250k coins INCRK3RDANNIVERSARY : 1,000 crystals

: 1,000 crystals CRK3RDANNIVERSARYST : 500k coins

: 500k coins CRK3RDANNIVERSARYA : 150 topping pieces

: 150 topping pieces CRK3RDANNIVERSARYYE : Five magic cookie cutters

: Five magic cookie cutters CRK3RDANNIVERSARYT : 500k coins

: 500k coins CRK3RDANNIVERSARYAS : five special cookie cutters

: five special cookie cutters CRK3RDANNIVERSARYBE: 500 rainbow cubes

Cookie Run Kingdom codes (expired)

LCSFINALEGIFTFORYOU: 500x Rainbow Cubes and 3K Crystals

TUNEINTOTHELCSFINALE: 500x Rainbow Cubes

OUTOFBUDGETOHNOLCS: 150x Stamina Jellies, 150x EXP Star Jellies Lv.5

GOOGLEPLAY2023: 3,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes

CRKINDONESIA: 3,000 Crystals

BEWAREOFTHEMERGELCS: 3,000 Crystals

PAPERWORKISIMPORTANT: 20 Time Jumper

LCSTEAMCRISPYCRUNCHY: 300 Rainbow Cubes

DESPERATEMEASURESLCS: 100 Stamina Jellies, 100 EXP Star Jellies Lvl.5

LASTCOOKIESTANDING: 1K Crystals

How to redeem codes in Cookie Run Kingdom

Here’s how you can use the codes in Cookie Run Kingdom to redeem your rewards:

Open Cookie Run Kingdom from your phone or mobile device and click the hamburger menu on the upper right hand corner of the screen (the three horizontal line button). Click “Settings.” Select “Info and copy your User ID.” Go to the official DevPlay website and paste your User ID in the filling bar above. Copy and paste the code that you want to use. Click “Claim Reward” to get your bonus rewards. Go back to Cookie Run Kingdom to claim your rewards in the mailbox.

How can you get more Cookie Run Kingdom codes?

You can bookmark this page to check the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes from time to time. Though, the official X account of the game is also active when it comes to giving the latest codes, as well as the game’s official Discord server where you can interact with the game devs and other players.

Why are my Cookie Run Kingdom codes not working?

Always double check if the codes that you enter are correct to prevent any typo errors that may occur. Just try to directly copy and paste the codes from this page to claim your rewards instantly.

But if the code is still not working, then it may have been expired. But don’t worry and we will always update this guide to know what codes work and what are expired.

How to get more rewards in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are various in-game events in Cookie Run Kingdom which often run in a time-limited basis. The codes that can be used for rewards are usually being available when these events take place. Also, the game has regular or time-limited missions, and you can get rewards when you are successful on doing so.

What is Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cookie Run Kingdom is an adventure game where you use cookies to battle your opponents, may it be in-game enemies or against other players in the Arena Mode. Aside from the standard Story Mode and PVP Arena Mode, there are other game modes that you can choose from, such as the Guild Battles, Bounties, Trials, and more.

By accomplishing these game modes, as well as completing the general or time-limited missions, you can gain a handful of rewards which can be useful in the different aspects of Cookie Run Kingdom. This includes the in-game currencies like gold coins, crystals, and cookie cutters (for the gacha), the Rainbow Cubes for the costume gacha, topping pieces for possibly boosting the stats of your cookies, Stamina Jellies to allow you to play more sessions in the Story Mode, and EXP Jellies to level up your cookies.

