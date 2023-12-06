When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?

The next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO is likely around Dec. 8. This date marks a week since the release of the Heartfelt Holidays album and after the previous Golden Blitz ended. Its absence during the Holidays event suggests it’s due for a return soon.

Monopoly GO’s Golden Blitz schedule

In Monopoly GO, there’s no set schedule for Golden Blitz events. They’re all about helping you finish up your album. So, you’ll notice they’re rare when an album first drops but get more common as the album’s end date gets closer. It’s their way of giving you a better shot at completing your collection before time runs out, but also keeping you engaged in collecting Sticker Packs when it starts.

I recommend keeping notifications on for Monopoly GO on your device so you get a message when Golden Blitz is live.

What is Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?

Golden Blitz is a temporary event that lets Monopoly GO exchange a pair of Gold Stickers. This pair is always pre-defined by the game developers for each event, and all remaining Gold Stickers continue to be trade-locked. Each Golden Blitz usually lasts up to 24 hours.

In Monopoly GO, the Golden Blitz event tradeable Gold Stickers rotate, which confirms its purpose of helping players exchange their duplicates for those stickers they need to complete their album. While it might appear trading is limited to the event’s specific pairings, you actually have the flexibility to trade these Gold Stickers for any other sticker in the game. For instance, if you have an extra four-star Gold Sticker like “Bake it Happen” but you’re after a regular five-star Sticker like “So Proud!,” that’s a viable trade, even though “So Proud!” isn’t a gold sticker.

That’s exactly the case for me. I’m really hoping I can find someone to take this trade in the next Golden Blitz.

It hurts to have a bunch of duplicates you can’t trade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Gold Stickers

You can get Gold Stickers randomly from any Sticker Pack in Monopoly GO. The odds of getting a Gold Sticker go up with the star rating of the pack, but these chances can vary with each album.

Take the Heartfelt Holidays album, for instance. If you’re opening a One-Star Sticker Pack, your chance of finding a five-star Gold Sticker is just 0.005 percent. But if you’re taking a shot at a Four-Star Sticker Pack, those odds jump to 1.2 percent. Sure, these odds are pretty slim, but if you keep opening packs, especially by nailing Tournaments and Main Events, you’ll likely score a Gold Sticker eventually.

The odds are pretty slim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you trade during Golden Blitz?

Yes, you should always trade your spare Gold Stickers during Golden Blitz. These stickers are always in high demand, and the event doesn’t come around all that often. If a Golden Blitz includes one of the Gold Stickers you have duplicates of, go for it. There’s no guarantee this Sticker will be featured in future events.

If you pass up the chance, those duplicates will just turn into stars when the album ends, and you’ll lose out on their value. Definitely make the most of these opportunities when they arise.