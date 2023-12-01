How to trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO

You can trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO only during the Golden Blitz event. Each event allows trading of two specific gold stickers, which vary each time. To trade, go to your album, pick the gold sticker, and click “Send to a friend.”

During the Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO, the two gold stickers available for trade are standard for all players and stay the same throughout the event. You have the freedom to trade them in different ways: exchange for the other gold sticker, trade for lower rarity stickers, or trade your extras for stars. As with any sticker trade, you can only trade your duplicate gold stickers.

All other gold stickers can’t be traded, indicated by the message “This Sticker can’t be gifted.” You can only wait and hope the next Golden Blitz includes the stickers you need or want to get rid of.

Here’s more about trading gold stickers in Monopoly GO.

How to trade gold cards in Monopoly GO

To trade gold cards in Monopoly GO during a Golden Blitz, use these steps:

Open Monopoly GO. Tap the Golden Blitz icon on the right side of the screen. In the Golden Blitz window, choose “Send” under the sticker you wish to trade. Select the friend you want to send the gold sticker to from your list. If it’s a one-for-one trade, tap the slider next to “Make an exchange!” for a secure trade. Tap “Continue,” then “Send” to finalize the sticker sending. Wait for the other party to send you their stickers.

Alternatively, you can send gold stickers from your album during Golden Blitz. Open your album, locate the set with the duplicate gold sticker, select it, and then repeat steps four to seven for the trade.

Tip: If your gold sticker trade in Monopoly GO isn’t a one-for-one deal, be sure to trade with someone you can trust. Stick to exchanging stickers with people you personally know or with trusted sellers from online communities.

When do Golden Blitz events happen in Monopoly GO?

Golden Blitz events in Monopoly GO can happen several times a month, but they don’t have a set schedule. The most effective way to stay informed is to keep an eye on Monopoly GO online communities, such as Discord servers, for real-time notifications of the event, or to regularly check the Monopoly GO wiki blog for news on upcoming events.

For instance, during the closing phase of the Epic Myths album, which concluded on Dec. 1, Golden Blitz events happened on Nov. 24, 28, and 30, each lasting about 12 hours. If you have notifications on for Monopoly GO on your device, you’ll also be notified when the event is live.

A Golden Blitz happening during the Epic Myths Album. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What are gold stickers?

Gold stickers are rare, untradeable stickers you can get from Sticker packs in Monopoly GO. If we’re being honest, their primary purpose is to entice players to keep chasing rare Sticker packs, potentially leading to real-money purchases putting some money in developers’ pockets. Locking the trade of these stickers is a strategic choice, as it ensures players don’t complete albums too quickly through online community trades.

As a result, players are encouraged to stay engaged with the game, either waiting for the next Golden Blitz event or considering the purchase of sticker packs to complete their albums. Essentially, gold stickers act as a mechanism to maintain player involvement, slow down album completion, and possibly drive revenue to Scopely.

Should you trade gold stickers?

Yes, you should always trade gold stickers in Monopoly GO. They are highly valued by the community, and other players usually offer multiple four and five-star Stickers at once for them, which can help you complete your sets and get album rewards.