How to trade stars in Monopoly GO

Trading stars in Monopoly GO is just a matter of sending the right stickers.

In Monopoly GO, trading stars means sending a sticker that the receiving player already has in their album. When the person gets this sticker, it automatically converts into stars because it’s a duplicate. The number of stars awarded corresponds to the number of stars displayed above the sticker you sent.

So, trading stars in Monopoly GO essentially means sending stickers worth that many stars, since it’s currently impossible to send stars directly. For instance, if someone requests 10 stars for a sticker, you should send them stickers totaling 10 stars. If the other player doesn’t specify which stickers they need, they probably already have all tradeable stickers in the album. In this case, any sticker you send will be a duplicate for them and will automatically turn into stars, completing the trade.

Here’s additional information about star trades in Monopoly GO.

How to send stars for stickers in Monopoly GO

To trade stars with another player in Monopoly GO, follow these steps:

Open Monopoly GO. Add the other party as a friend if they aren’t already. Star trades can only be done with friends. Tap the “Album” button located at the bottom of the screen, to the right of your dice count. Choose a set where you have duplicate stickers and open it. Select the duplicate sticker you wish to send. Tap the orange “Send to friend” button at the bottom. In the friends list that appears, touch the other party’s name, or use the search bar to find them. Tap the green “Continue” button at the bottom, then confirm by tapping the green “Send” button. Repeat this process until you’ve sent enough duplicate stickers to equal the agreed number of stars. Finally, ask your friend to send the specific sticker you need to complete the exchange.

Tip: Star trading is based on trust since the game doesn’t guarantee trades that aren’t one-for-one. Often, you’ll send several stickers for just a few in return. Ensure you trade with someone you trust, either a known friend or a reliable trader from an online community, to avoid unfair exchanges.

What are stars in Monopoly GO?

Stars in Monopoly GO represent the total value of your duplicate stickers. To view this sum, navigate to the “Stickers for Rewards” section in the game menu, found under Album. Click on the blue safe icon at the bottom right of the screen to access this area. There, you can exchange stars for safes, which contain dice and sticker packs.

When you spend stars in “Stickers for Rewards” to get a safe, the reality is that you’re once again trading stickers for safes. So for example, the green safe that you need 100 stars to buy actually means you’ll get rid of duplicate stickers that are worth a total of 100 stars. Exchanging stars will never remove stickers that you only have one copy of, and it’s impossible to lose a sticker once it’s in your album.

Why do players trade stars in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO players often choose to trade stars for stickers as this approach offers better value compared to using the “Sticker for Rewards” exchange. This trading system benefits both parties involved: a player with an almost complete album can stack duplicates to exchange for the pink safe, which guarantees a sticker they don’t own yet. Also, the other player who is missing only a few tradable stickers can get exactly the one they need with far fewer stars than the minimum of 100 required in the “Sticker for Rewards” exchange. This method enhances the efficiency of completing sticker collections and getting huge album completion rewards.

In a hypothetical scenario, if you’re aiming to get rid of duplicates in exchange for missing stickers, you have star trading between players as the perfect strategy for that.

The pink safe guarantees you a sticker you’re missing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of spending 100 stars for a random One-Star Sticker Pack from the green safe, a more effective strategy would be to seek out players who have the four or five-star stickers you need. You could offer them 10 or 20 stars per sticker. For the player receiving your stars, this exchange effectively increases the value of their four or five-star sticker to 10 or 20 stars, bringing them closer to stacking up enough stars for a safe that guarantees a sticker they don’t have. This method benefits both parts and uses duplicates more effectively.

Usual stars-to-stickers trade ratios in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO, star trades typically occur between a player who is seeking specific tradable stickers and another who is collecting any duplicates to save stars. It’s easy to find offers ranging from 10 stars for a four-star sticker to 10 to 20 stars for a five-star sticker. Some players might even offer up to 30 stars for a five-star sticker. However, trading more than 30 stars for a single five-star sticker may be too much and not a worthwhile exchange.