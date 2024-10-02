Monopoly GO Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt explained, Oct. 2 to 6

The first Monopoly GO Dig Hunt has dropped for the Marvel sticker album season, featuring a new token and shield. You can complete the Crystal Treasures event and earn a five-star sticker pack to unlock high-valued stickers.

Monopoly GO Dig Hunts like Crystal Treasures are a great way to start collecting stickers for the new Marvel sticker album season. The main event will run from Oct. 2 to 6, using pickaxe tokens to unearth treasures across 20 levels. Throughout the 20 levels are rewards for completing each milestone, ranging from free dice to new cosmetics like a Crystal Crest shield or a Twinkle Tail token. Complete the 20 levels and earn a grand prize.

All Crystal Treasures rewards per level in Monopoly GO

Start collecting five-star stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt contains 20 levels, with some level featuring multiple rewards. Finishing all 20 earns you a purple five-star sticker pack and 2,500 dice rolls.

Level one reward: 50 dice rolls

Level two reward: Cash

Level three reward: 100 dice rolls

Level four rewards: An orange sticker pack, five pickaxe tokens, and cash

Level five reward: 150 dice rolls

Level six reward: 200 dice rolls

Level seven reward: A pink sticker pack

Level eight reward: 175 dice rolls

Level nine reward: 200 dice rolls

Level 10 reward: Twinkle Tail token

Level 11 reward: 600 dice rolls

Level 12 rewards: 10 pickaxe tokens and cash

Level 13 reward: 400 dice rolls

Level 14 rewards: A pink sticker pack and cash

Level 15 reward: 200 dice rolls

Level 16 rewards: A blue sticker pack, 15 pickaxe tokens, and cash

Level 17 reward: Crystal Crest shield

Level 18 reward: 500 dice rolls

Level 19 reward: Cash

Level 20 grand prize rewards: A purple sticker pack, 2,500 dice rolls, and cash

Total Crystal Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO

5,075 dice rolls

Two pink sticker packs

One orange sticker pack

One blue sticker pack

One purple sticker pack

30 pickaxe Treasure Dig tokens

Cash

How to get free Monopoly GO Crystal Treasures pickaxes for the Dig Hunt

There are some easy ways to progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Free Crystal Treasures pickaxe tokens are available daily. But the free tokens aren’t enough to complete the Dig Hunt. Here’s where you can find free Monopoly GO pickaxe tokens from Oct. 2 to 6.

Quick Wins : Complete the three daily Quick Wins to earn at least 12 Crystal Treasures pickaxes.

: Complete the three daily Quick Wins to earn at least 12 Crystal Treasures pickaxes. Daily log-in : Sign into Monopoly GO after 8am CT daily to earn rewards that may include pickaxe tokens.

: Sign into Monopoly GO after 8am CT daily to earn rewards that may include pickaxe tokens. Shop gifts : Every eight hours, a gift is available in the Monopoly GO shop that may include pickaxes for the Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt.

: Every eight hours, a gift is available in the Monopoly GO shop that may include pickaxes for the Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt. Free dice links: Most free links contain only dice rolls, but Scopely will sometimes drop pickaxe tokens into the reward mix.

How to earn more Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt pickaxes in Monopoly GO

The best way to earn pickaxe tokens for the Dig Hunt is through daily Monopoly GO events. A Solo event will run two to four days, while Leaderboard events run one to two days. Each event will contain over 100 pickaxe tokens. A standard Dig Hunt typically takes around 250 to 350 pickaxes to complete 20 levels, making it essential to play the daily events to complete Crystal Treasures.

Solo events offer the most pickaxe tokens as rewards, having more milestones. Completing the Monopoly GO event is difficult without an abundance of dice rolls in your inventory, but finishing it isn’t necessary to get the pickaxe tokens needed. Try to unlock around half the rewards to gain at least 50 pickaxes.

Leaderboard events are also worth playing. Much like Solo events, completing all the milestone rewards isn’t easy or necessary. Watch for Leaderboard rewards that include pickaxe Dig Hunt tokens for specific placement ranks. These are the ones to increase the dice multiplier when near a Railroad tile.

How pickaxes work in Monopoly GO Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt

Pickaxes are essential to completing levels within the Crystal Treasures Dig Hunt event. Each level showcases blocks within a square grid, ranging in size from 4×4 to 7×7 and 8×4. Use a pickaxe token to smash a brick. If an object is revealed underneath, smash the remaining bricks to unearth the treasure.

Each level contains different amounts and sizes of treasures. But many of the treasures are repeated throughout the 20 levels. Try to memorize the sizes so you can strategically remove them during later levels without wasting Monopoly GO Crystal Treasures pickaxe tokens.

