Monopoly GO events follow a relatively stable schedule. The shorter events like High Roller and Wheel Boost happen daily during specific time windows, so you can activate them by logging in during these periods. Others take place a few times a week.

In addition to the rewards Monopoly GO events give, I like them because they enrich the gameplay experience. While grinding toward an event, there are more achievements and dice to look forward to, which makes the game more exciting.

Flash events schedule today in Monopoly GO, April 9

Monopoly GO special event Time in CT Duration Wheel Boost 2am to 4:59am 30 minutes Cash Grab 5 AM – 7:59 AM 20 minutes Free Parking Cash 8 AM – 1:59 PM One hour Cash Grab 2PM – April 10, 4:59 PM 30 minutes High Roller 5 PM – 7:59 PM 10 minutes Cash Boost 8PM – 10:59 PM Five minutes

These flash events happen daily and for very short time windows. Checking their exact start and end times is good so you can play your game sessions beforehand to take the most out of them. For example, playing during a High Roller boost can be the difference between getting thousands of dice and spending too much for no returns in a top event.

What does each Monopoly GO event do?

Event name Description High Roller Increases your maximum roll multiplier, up to x1,000. Wheel Boost Spin a wheel for extra rewards (dice, Sticker Packs) upon landing on a Hotel tile of a color set with two or more Hotels. Cash Grab Tap the falling Monopoly Money to claim increasing Cash rewards. Cash Boost Doubles the Cash reward from core game actions, such as rolling dice and Railroad Minigames (Shutdown, Heist, etc.) Rent Frenzy Gain extra Rent Targets on the board, allowing you to collect Rent from other players more often for extra cash. Free Parking Cash Store cash on the Free Parking tile as you roll dice around the board. Land on the Free Parking tile to claim the reward. Free Parking Dice Store dice on the Free Parking tile as you spend them. Land on the Free Parking tile to claim them back. Board Rush Win extra rewards (dice and Sticker Packs) upon completing a board (completing all Landmarks on your active board) Mega Heist Increase your minimum and maximum cash rewards from the Heist minigame on Railroad Squares. Sticker Boom Doubles the number of Stickers you get per Sticker Pack, rounded up. Golden Blitz Allows you to trade two predetermined Golden Stickers with other players. You can trade them for any other tradeable Sticker, not only the other Golden Sticker. Partner Event Play with up to four players to collect tokens around the board and spend them to collect points. The more points you collect and the more friends you play with, the better your rewards. Peg-E Prize Drop Spend Peg-E Tokens to play the Prize Drop minigame to get extra dice, cash, and Sticker Packs. Builder’s Bash Reduces the cost of Landmarks. Landmark Rush Gain extra rewards for buying the final stage of any Landmark.

The events above, also called flash events, are short and temporary events that go live to all players at the same time and activate when they log in during a specific time window.

You can maximize their value by first checking their availability window, then logging in with a clear game plan. For instance, if you know a Builder’s Bash is starting in an hour, you should save your Cash and plan to spend it on Landmark upgrades during the event. Similarly, if you’re able to play during Sticker Boom, it’s best to wait until it’s active to participate in top events and tournaments that offer loads of Sticker Packs so you benefit from the additional Stickers.

All active Monopoly GO solo events and tournaments

Sphinx Scramble (Solo event) – Ends on April 11 at 9:58am CT.

Carve and Conquer (Tournament) – Ends on April 9 at 1:58pm CT.

Fountain Partners event – Ends on April 11 at 2:59pm CT.

There can be multiple ongoing events in Monopoly GO. Each current event has a set duration, and they’re often replaced by new ones when they expire. The main difference between these events and flash events is that they are active for a long time and offer dozens of rewards as you complete specific actions, such as collecting pickup tokens on the board or landing on certain tiles. Active solos and tournaments during special runs like Partner and Peg-E token events will support the unique events by offering their play tokens.

On top of the rotating events, Monopoly GO players can look forward to the partner events and the Golden Blitz. In addition to keeping the game fresh, these events allow players to unlock rewards and stock up on some essentials.

