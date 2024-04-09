Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)

There's something to do everyday.
Bhernardo Viana
Gökhan Çakır
and 
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 01:39 pm
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Image via Scopely

Monopoly GO events follow a relatively stable schedule. The shorter events like High Roller and Wheel Boost happen daily during specific time windows, so you can activate them by logging in during these periods. Others take place a few times a week.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the rewards Monopoly GO events give, I like them because they enrich the gameplay experience. While grinding toward an event, there are more achievements and dice to look forward to, which makes the game more exciting.

Flash events schedule today in Monopoly GO, April 9

Monopoly GO special eventTime in CTDuration
Wheel Boost2am to 4:59am30 minutes
Cash Grab5 AM – 7:59 AM20 minutes
Free Parking Cash8 AM – 1:59 PMOne hour
Cash Grab2PM – April 10, 4:59 PM30 minutes
High Roller5 PM – 7:59 PM10 minutes
Cash Boost8PM – 10:59 PMFive minutes

These flash events happen daily and for very short time windows. Checking their exact start and end times is good so you can play your game sessions beforehand to take the most out of them. For example, playing during a High Roller boost can be the difference between getting thousands of dice and spending too much for no returns in a top event.

What does each Monopoly GO event do?

Event nameDescription
High RollerIncreases your maximum roll multiplier, up to x1,000.
Wheel BoostSpin a wheel for extra rewards (dice, Sticker Packs) upon landing on a Hotel tile of a color set with two or more Hotels.
Cash GrabTap the falling Monopoly Money to claim increasing Cash rewards.
Cash BoostDoubles the Cash reward from core game actions, such as rolling dice and Railroad Minigames (Shutdown, Heist, etc.)
Rent FrenzyGain extra Rent Targets on the board, allowing you to collect Rent from other players more often for extra cash.
Free Parking CashStore cash on the Free Parking tile as you roll dice around the board. Land on the Free Parking tile to claim the reward.
Free Parking DiceStore dice on the Free Parking tile as you spend them. Land on the Free Parking tile to claim them back.
Board RushWin extra rewards (dice and Sticker Packs) upon completing a board (completing all Landmarks on your active board)
Mega HeistIncrease your minimum and maximum cash rewards from the Heist minigame on Railroad Squares.
Sticker BoomDoubles the number of Stickers you get per Sticker Pack, rounded up.
Golden BlitzAllows you to trade two predetermined Golden Stickers with other players. You can trade them for any other tradeable Sticker, not only the other Golden Sticker.
Partner EventPlay with up to four players to collect tokens around the board and spend them to collect points. The more points you collect and the more friends you play with, the better your rewards.
Peg-E Prize DropSpend Peg-E Tokens to play the Prize Drop minigame to get extra dice, cash, and Sticker Packs.
Builder’s BashReduces the cost of Landmarks.
Landmark RushGain extra rewards for buying the final stage of any Landmark.

The events above, also called flash events, are short and temporary events that go live to all players at the same time and activate when they log in during a specific time window.

You can maximize their value by first checking their availability window, then logging in with a clear game plan. For instance, if you know a Builder’s Bash is starting in an hour, you should save your Cash and plan to spend it on Landmark upgrades during the event. Similarly, if you’re able to play during Sticker Boom, it’s best to wait until it’s active to participate in top events and tournaments that offer loads of Sticker Packs so you benefit from the additional Stickers.

All active Monopoly GO solo events and tournaments

There can be multiple ongoing events in Monopoly GO. Each current event has a set duration, and they’re often replaced by new ones when they expire. The main difference between these events and flash events is that they are active for a long time and offer dozens of rewards as you complete specific actions, such as collecting pickup tokens on the board or landing on certain tiles. Active solos and tournaments during special runs like Partner and Peg-E token events will support the unique events by offering their play tokens.

On top of the rotating events, Monopoly GO players can look forward to the partner events and the Golden Blitz. In addition to keeping the game fresh, these events allow players to unlock rewards and stock up on some essentials.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones
Sphinx Scramble logo on a yellow and orange gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Eternal Games rewards and milestones (April 9 to 10)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones
Sphinx Scramble logo on a yellow and orange gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 8, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.