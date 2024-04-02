Monopoly GO Builder’s Bash tips and strategies

Scopely has added a unique Monopoly GO event called Builder’s Bash to the flash event roster, helping you collect more Dice, Stickers, and Net Worth Upgrades.

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO features events daily, often referred to as flash or special events, in conjunction with solo events and tournaments. Many of the flash events were designed to help boost a particular aspect of gameplay, from Stickers and cash to Dice. The limited-time Builder’s Bash event functions much the same way while synergizing with daily events, potentially doubling your rewards.

How does Builder’s Bash work in Monopoly GO?

Upgrade your Landmarks at a steep discount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Builder’s Bash flash event reduces the cost to upgrade Landmarks, with your cheapest getting a 50 percent discount. Every Landmark will have a discount, ranging from 10 to 50 percent. Upgrading Landmarks during the special event progresses your board count while potentially unlocking additional rewards through other events and standard loot. Builder’s Bash is an event for all players, especially long-term Monopoly GO heads like myself with Landmark upgrades that cost between $1 million and $1 billion.

How to take advantage of Builder’s Bash in Monopoly GO

Every time you complete a board, Monopoly GO rewards you with Dice and cash. These types of rewards are standard and never change. The Builder’s Bash flash event helps you complete boards cheaper and quicker, granting those standard rewards earlier. To fully take advantage of the unique event, though, it’s best to pair it with other flash events like Landmark Rush and Board Rush.

Both Landmark Rush and Board Ruse offer free Dice for completing a board and are often better when paired with Wheel Boost and Sticker Boom. Pairing as many of these events together with Builder’s Bash can double or even triple the rewards you’d normally get from upgrading a board. Be sure to check what Monopoly GO events are taking place daily to fully captilize on extra rewards. Upgrading boards also progresses your Net Worth Upgrades, which offer rewards like more Shields, Dice, and cash from rent and other tiles.

When is the next Builder’s Bash event in Monopoly GO?

The next Monopoly GO Builder’s Bash will mostly likely drop late during the fourth week of April, or the first week of May. Builder’s Bash typically shows up between once or twice a month. Based on previous appearances, we’re able to determine that the flash event will show up during or after a Treasure Hunt. The last Builder’s Bash event dropped on April 1 during the Spring Treasure Hunt event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more