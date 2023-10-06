How to get free dice rolls in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO, the first-ever mobile game for the almost 90-year-old board game, arrived in iOS and Android stores back in April 2023, and as anyone that’s played it can attest, you’ll need free dice rolls to keep playing.

As with the familiar concept of monopoly, an economic term to describe the domination of a market by a single entity, players are tasked with owning every property on the board to drive competitors to bankruptcy.

In order to navigate the board, players must move according to their roll of dice. Once you run out of dice rolls, you’re stuck in the same spot until you acquire some more. Luckily, we have some simple ways to stack up dice rolls and keep yourself moving.

6 ways to obtain free dice rolls in Monopoly GO

Like any other mobile game, obtaining coins, gems, or some other valuable monetary equivalent isn’t always straightforward, nor is it instant. Oftentimes, it’s either a matter of patience or certain apps require trades—real money for fake money. Splurging on in-game currency can leave a hole in your wallet, but thankfully, there’s numerous ways to get your hands on some free dice rolls.

Daily login rewards

For daily players, Scopely provides an array of free rewards just for checking in on a consistent basis, including free rolls. This incentivizes players to earn more money and increase their net worth. Besides rolls, players might also obtain money/skins from their frequent logins.

Wait patiently

Every five minutes, Monopoly GO awards one dice roll to players. It might be time-consuming, but if you keep the app open for half an hour, for example, you’ll have accumulated six free dice rolls.

Increasing your net worth

One of the surefire ways to get free dice rolls is to progress further with your overall net worth. After each milestone is reached, the player will be awarded free rolls along with new feature unlocks.

Free rolls will keep you playing longer. Image via Scopely.

Community chests

Monopoly GO rewards you for playing with five friends or more. The additional jackpot for the community chests almost always contains money, but they also offer free dice rolls to the player on occasion.

Add more friends

Adding friends in Monopoly GO benefits both you and your friends, since you both will get 30 free dice rolls. You can repeat this process up to the 30 times, so if you know 30 people, time to encourage them to download the game. That’s potentially 900 free dice rolls!

Keep an eye on social media

There are other ways to obtain free dice rolls, many of which require keeping an eye on the Monopoly GO social media pages, since Scopely are always posting links for free items.

The Monopoly GO Facebook page : Developers will sometimes post links for free dice on the official Monopoly GO Facebook page.

: Developers will sometimes post links for free dice on the official Monopoly GO Facebook page. The Monopoly GO Reddit page : Not just Scopely, but also fellow Monopoly GO players frequently share links for free dice rolls on the r/Monopoly_GO subreddit.

: Not just Scopely, but also fellow Monopoly GO players frequently share links for free dice rolls on the r/Monopoly_GO subreddit. The MONOPOLY GO FREE DICE & STICKERS Discord : The MONOPOLY GO FREE DICE & STICKERS Discord server is unofficial, but players will often post links to free dice rolls in the appropriate channel.

: The MONOPOLY GO FREE DICE & STICKERS Discord server is unofficial, but players will often post links to free dice rolls in the appropriate channel. Server outages and bugs: Monopoly GO suffers server outages and bugs just like any other game, but Scopely often compensate for these, so after the servers go down for whatever reason, you may log into the game next time to find free dice rolls.

And that’s all you need to know. Enjoy your free dice rolls!

