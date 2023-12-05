All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (December 2023)

Updated: December 1, 2023 We looked for extra codes!

It’s not that hard to build a decent cosmetics inventory and redeem codes in PUBG Mobile go a long way when it comes to accumulating skins for your collection.

Considering the game is free-to-play, most players will want to keep that way. Purchasing Unknown Cash isn’t the only way to unlock cosmetics in PUBG Mobile, though. There’s another in-game currency named Battle Points in PUBG Mobile and you’ll be able to unlock crates and cosmetics with those as well. You can accumulate Battle Points as you play more PUBG Mobile.

There are also occasional freebies you’ll be able to claim during seasonal events or other occasions. These can appear in forms of challenges inside the game that you can complete or as redeemable codes in PUBG Mobile that you can submit to unlock items.

These codes are generally published whenever PUBG Mobile organizes a collaboration or during limited-time events. Based on my personal observations, these codes won’t be available for long, so I prioritise redeeming them as soon as possible when new ones come out. You should also use them as they become available so you don’t miss out and add more skins to your collection over time.

Here are all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes.

How to redeem PUBG Mobile codes

To redeem the following codes in PUBG Mobile, you’ll need to:

Launch PUBG Mobile on your Android or iOS device Check your account’s Character ID, located next to your profile icon Copy your Character ID and go to PUBG Mobile‘s official redemption center Enter the code you’d like to use and your Character ID Complete the security check and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail

How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile

The quickest way to get free skins in PUBG Mobile will be through using redeem codes. Not all redeem codes will reward skins, however, and if there aren’t any available codes with skin rewards, you’ll need to wait for new ones.

Active PUBG Mobile redeem codes

CMCKZBZBAW – Redeem for Sea Breeze Myth Voucher (New)

– Redeem for Sea Breeze Myth Voucher CLPOZFZ56S – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

– Redeem for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZEZVEG – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

– Redeem for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZDZ6PP – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

– Redeem for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZCZTVW – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

– Redeem for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZBZ6JE – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

– Redeem for 20 Challenge Points CLHFZFZ7VE – Redeem for 20 Challenge Points (New)

