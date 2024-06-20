Honkai Star Rail codes (June 2024)

Greetings, Stellarons. Do you want more characters for your team and other useful items in Honkai Star Rail? Maybe these codes can help you out.

By redeeming codes in Honkai Star Rail, you can get free Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guides, and many Credits to help you on your journey. Here are all the codes available in Honkai Star Rail.

All Honkai Star Rail codes

Character art in Honkai Star Rail. Image via HoYoverse

Active Honkai Star Rail codes (Working)

FIREFLYSGIFT —Two Oak Cake Rolls and three Traveler’s Guides

—Two Oak Cake Rolls and three Traveler’s Guides FIREFLY0619 —Tow Oak Cake Rolls and 5,000 Credits

—Tow Oak Cake Rolls and 5,000 Credits 6T3F5HVD6LK7 —50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

—50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT—50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guides, five Bottled Sodas, 10,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail codes (Expired)

ROBININSIDE

FA2CU3P7P6QT

HSRGFN24

LOVEFROMROBIN

VAJEGY4MNMDK

3AJUD36P766B

DA3VV367PP7X

QB3DC36PP673

0327CARNIVAL

HSR1YEAR

ST3SHPNLNTN3

MOREPEACH

BTKBH6P47B77

LUCKYGAME

ALLORNOTHING

CHARMEDONE

QBJTY77MN9T7

5AJTZPPMN8VB

VSKTGNPMNBRB

BT3BG67LPS9X

RSKSYP646TR3

POMPOMPOWER

VEGASHSR

0206GRANDOPEN

0206PENACONY

DIVEINTODREAMS

6B976L2STURF

SB87P52BTVQ3

ZA9674JSAUPF

3S9N65KTBD63

6T96N52TADN7

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

You can use two methods to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail: through the web browser or the game itself.

Browser

Enter your code here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail through a web browser, visit the official Code Redemption webpage. When you access the page, do the following:

Log in to your Hoyoverse account (if you’re not logged in already).

to your Hoyoverse account (if you’re not logged in already). Select your Server .

. Enter your Character Nickname .

. Enter the Redemption Code .

. Press “Redeem”.

From the game

Select the Cellphone icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select the three dots next to your name. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select Redemption codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these instructions to redeem your codes from within Honkai Star Rail:

Select the Smartphone icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the “…” (three dots) next to your character’s name. Select “Redemption Code”. Enter your code on the next window. Select “Redeem”.

How to find your code redemption rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Get your code rewards here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rewards for the codes you redeem will arrive in your mailbox. You can access the mailbox by selecting the little envelope icon on the right side of the screen. A new window will open with all the mail, including the rewards you received from the codes you entered.

