Honkai Star Rail codes (June 2024)

Greetings, Stellarons. Do you want more characters for your team and other useful items in Honkai Star Rail? Maybe these codes can help you out.
By redeeming codes in Honkai Star Rail, you can get free Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guides, and many Credits to help you on your journey. Here are all the codes available in Honkai Star Rail.
All Honkai Star Rail codes
Active Honkai Star Rail codes (Working)
- FIREFLYSGIFT—Two Oak Cake Rolls and three Traveler’s Guides
- FIREFLY0619—Tow Oak Cake Rolls and 5,000 Credits
- 6T3F5HVD6LK7—50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits
- STARRAILGIFT—50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guides, five Bottled Sodas, 10,000 Credits
Honkai Star Rail codes (Expired)
- ROBININSIDE
- FA2CU3P7P6QT
- HSRGFN24
- LOVEFROMROBIN
- VAJEGY4MNMDK
- 3AJUD36P766B
- DA3VV367PP7X
- QB3DC36PP673
- 0327CARNIVAL
- HSR1YEAR
- ST3SHPNLNTN3
- MOREPEACH
- BTKBH6P47B77
- LUCKYGAME
- ALLORNOTHING
- CHARMEDONE
- QBJTY77MN9T7
- 5AJTZPPMN8VB
- VSKTGNPMNBRB
- BT3BG67LPS9X
- RSKSYP646TR3
- POMPOMPOWER
- VEGASHSR
- 0206GRANDOPEN
- 0206PENACONY
- DIVEINTODREAMS
- 6B976L2STURF
- SB87P52BTVQ3
- ZA9674JSAUPF
- 3S9N65KTBD63
- 6T96N52TADN7
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
You can use two methods to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail: through the web browser or the game itself.
Browser
To redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail through a web browser, visit the official Code Redemption webpage. When you access the page, do the following:
- Log in to your Hoyoverse account (if you’re not logged in already).
- Select your Server.
- Enter your Character Nickname.
- Enter the Redemption Code.
- Press “Redeem”.
From the game
Follow these instructions to redeem your codes from within Honkai Star Rail:
- Select the Smartphone icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Select the “…” (three dots) next to your character’s name.
- Select “Redemption Code”.
- Enter your code on the next window.
- Select “Redeem”.
How to find your code redemption rewards in Honkai Star Rail
The rewards for the codes you redeem will arrive in your mailbox. You can access the mailbox by selecting the little envelope icon on the right side of the screen. A new window will open with all the mail, including the rewards you received from the codes you entered.