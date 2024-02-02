Match Masters free gifts, coins, and boosters links (February 2024)

If you enjoy puzzles and matchmaking games with a competitive edge, then Match Masters is for you. Sometimes, we need a helping hand, and that’s why there’s nothing better than redeeming free gifts, coins, and boosters via daily links.

Recommended Videos

Use your boosters to get more points. Images via Candivore

Feb. 1

Jan. 31

Coming Soon.

You can redeem Match Masters links by following the steps below:

Click on the free gift links above on the device where you play Match Masters Match Masters will open on your device, showing you the reward you can claim Collect the reward, and it will automatically appear in your account.

There’s no text box to add the links manually in Match Masters, and the app do not use redemption codes. You must use the active links to get the freebies.

The game devs occasionally announce new Match Masters links on the official Match Masters Discord server and the Match Masters X (formerly Twitter) account. New links are added daily. However, the rewards you get will differ.

Match Masters links are only valid for two days, or roughly 48 hours. So, as soon as you see a new link on our list, click on it to redeem your freebies, or else you’ll miss out.

What is Match Masters?

Match Masters is a competitive matching game where you have five rounds to get the most matches, and the person with the highest score wins. You and your opponent will take turns matching shapes and colors on the board, and you’ll each get two matches per round.

You can use boosters to help clear shapes to add more points to your score, re-shuffle the board to help you find a match, or use the hammer to destroy a shape that may be blocking an epic match move.

And if you love mobile games, we regularly update our code pages for Coin Master, Brawlhalla, PUBG Mobile, and Pokémon Go.