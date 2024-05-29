FC Mobile soccer player kicking a ball
FC Mobile codes (May 2024)

Build an ultimate team by redeeming the latest FC Mobile codes!
Updated May 29, 2024: We added the latest code!

Play the most beautiful game under the floodlights, carried by the roar from the stands. FC Mobile will let you carry the atmosphere of San Siro and Camp Nou in your pocket wherever you go. Build your ultimate team with your favorite players and shoot for the stars.

Opening new packs is always exciting, so I quickly ran out of them. With the help of FC Mobile codes, I got some extras, which are always welcome. Grab them while they’re hot, and, who knows—maybe you’ll score some of the coveted TOTS cards next? If you want to become the best in basketball, check out our list of NBA 2K Mobile codes, too.

All FC Mobile codes list

FC Mobile codes (Working)

  • OPENSESAME—Redeem for an 81-97 OVR Pack 

FC Mobile codes (Expired)

  • 1000GEMS

How to redeem codes in FC Mobile

If you’re not sure how to redeem FC Mobile codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem FC Mobile codes
Follow the instructions to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Go to the FC Mobile redemption page.
  2. Log into your EA account.
  3. Enter a valid code into the text field.
  4. Complete the reCaptcha.
  5. Hit the Redeem button.
  6. Claim your rewards in the in-game mailbox.

How to get more FC Mobile codes

Since FC Mobile has a large social media presence, hunting for codes across different sites gets tedious quickly. If you want to grab FC Mobile codes quickly, all compiled on one convenient list, consider bookmarking this page. Remember to visit every now and then to pick up all the latest codes.

If you prefer doing your own research, explore the following sources:

Why are my FC Mobile codes not working?

If you get an error message while redeeming FC Mobile codes from the Working list, double-check your spelling first. Since typos are the number one enemy of most players, we recommend copying and pasting your code into the game to avoid related issues altogether.

In case the problem persists with a properly spelled code, it is likely no longer valid. After finding an inactive code, let us know, and we’ll move it to the proper category.

Other ways to get free rewards in FC Mobile

After redeeming all FC Mobile codes, you can collect the daily login rewards. Complete objectives and weekly quests to earn Welcome Points, Star Points, and other cool rewards. You can also follow the game’s social media to participate in giveaways.

What is FC Mobile?

FC Mobile is a popular mobile sports game where you aim to build an all-star ultimate team with your favorite soccer players. Train your team and develop their skills until they’re ready for a high-level, prestigious competition. Play solo or challenge friends in this high-octane gameplay. Can you shoot for the UEFA Champions League title?

If you want to get more free rewards in another sports game, visit our list of WWE 2K24 MyFACTION locker codes. You can also explore the rest of our Codes section to find freebies for other mobile titles.

