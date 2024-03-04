WWE 2K24 MyFACTION Locker Codes (March 2024)

WWE 2K24 is back with a wealth of new content, and there is even more reason to play MyFACTION this year with exclusive Personas to unlock—and 2K are providing free goodies with WWE 2K24 MyFaction Locker Codes.

Locker Codes are redeemable codes in WWE 2K24 that give you additional content for the MyFACTION game mode, although some rewards also provide unlocks across all game modes.

2K releases WWE 2K24 Locker Codes periodically, and you can find an updated list of all available Locker Codes and rewards below. We will update this article whenever we uncover new codes and additional goodies.

How to redeem WWE 2K24 Locker Codes

Get more goodies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever there is a WWE 2K24 locker code you want to redeem, head into the MyFACTION game mode and follow these steps:

On the “Live” page, navigate to “Locker Codes” at the bottom of the screen.

Enter the code in the pop-up screen that appears.

Claim the rewards.

If you have packs to open, head to the “Unopened Packs” section of the Store.

Some rewards, like the VC premium currency, will be automatically added to your account once claimed, while others, like Packs, need to be opened individually.

All active WWE 2K24 locker codes

You can see a full list of all the WWE 2K24 locker codes we have found below. We will update this list periodically.

YOURSTORYWWE2K24: Mattel John Cena Persona card, 7500 VC (Available until April 1).

That’s it for all the currently available WWE 2K24 locker codes. Be sure to check back again soon or bookmark this page to discover more as soon as they are available.