All Showcase matches and rewards in WWE 2K24

2K Games is celebrating the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania with WWE 2K24‘s Showcase… of the Immortals, which takes players through some of the event’s greatest matches, while also letting players earn rewards.

For four decades, WrestleMania has been the jewel in WWE‘s crown, showcasing the biggest Superstars and the fiercest rivalries in all of wrestling. Now, WWE 2K24 puts you inside the ring for some of the event’s biggest matches, all the way from WrestleMania 3 right through to 2023’s WrestleMania 39.

Here is every WWE 2K24 showcase match, and the rewards you get for completing each objective.

All WWE 2K24 Showcase matches and rewards

Below we’ve included every WWE 2K24 Showcase match, the event where it took place, and the rewards you will add to your collection by completing the Showcase. We’ve also included every Showcase in the gallery above.

Match Event Rewards Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage: Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania III – “Macho Man” Randy Savage

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

– George “The Animal” Steele

– Miss Elizabeth (Manager) Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant: WWE Championship WrestleMania III – Hulk Hogan

– Andre The Giant

– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)

– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan WrestleMania III attire (Manager)

– WrestleMania III arena “Ravishing” Rick Rude vs. Ultimate Warrior: Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania V – Ultimate Warrior

– “Ravishing” Rick Rude

– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan WrestleMania V attire (Manager) Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage: WWE Championship WrestleMania V – Hulk Hogan WrestleMania V attire

– “Macho Man” Randy Savage WrestleMania V attire

– Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania V attire (Manager)

– WrestleMania V arena Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan: Intercontinental & WWE Championships WrestleMania VI – Hulk Hogan WrestleMania VI attire

– Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania VI attire

– WrestleMania 6 attire Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper: Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania VIII – “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

– Bret “Hitman” Hart ’92

– WrestleMania 8 arena Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Micheals: Ladder match for the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania X – Razor Ramon

– Shawn Michaels ’94

– Diesel

– Diesel WrestleMania X attire

– WrestleMania X arena

How to unlock rewards in WWE 2K24 Showcase

When you select a WWE 2K24 Showcase match, you’ll watch a video featuring commentator Corey Graves that explains the history of the match. After that, you’ll be dropping into it, where you control one of the wrestlers.

Once the match starts, you’ll see objectives appear in the top-left corner of the screen. Completing those objectives will then unlock rewards, such as classic Superstars, arenas, and attires.

The objectives can be found at the top-left of the screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

