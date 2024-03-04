Category:
WWE

All Showcase matches and rewards in WWE 2K24

The Grandest Stage of 'em All!
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 06:44 am
WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania box art
Image via 2K Games

2K Games is celebrating the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania with WWE 2K24‘s Showcase… of the Immortals, which takes players through some of the event’s greatest matches, while also letting players earn rewards.

Recommended Videos

For four decades, WrestleMania has been the jewel in WWE‘s crown, showcasing the biggest Superstars and the fiercest rivalries in all of wrestling. Now, WWE 2K24 puts you inside the ring for some of the event’s biggest matches, all the way from WrestleMania 3 right through to 2023’s WrestleMania 39.

Here is every WWE 2K24 showcase match, and the rewards you get for completing each objective.

All WWE 2K24 Showcase matches and rewards

Below we’ve included every WWE 2K24 Showcase match, the event where it took place, and the rewards you will add to your collection by completing the Showcase. We’ve also included every Showcase in the gallery above.

MatchEventRewards
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage: Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania III– “Macho Man” Randy Savage
– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
– George “The Animal” Steele
– Miss Elizabeth (Manager)
Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant: WWE ChampionshipWrestleMania III– Hulk Hogan
– Andre The Giant
– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)
– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan WrestleMania III attire (Manager)
– WrestleMania III arena
“Ravishing” Rick Rude vs. Ultimate Warrior: Intercontinental ChampionshipWrestleMania V– Ultimate Warrior
– “Ravishing” Rick Rude
– Bobby “The Brain” Heenan WrestleMania V attire (Manager)
Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage: WWE ChampionshipWrestleMania V– Hulk Hogan WrestleMania V attire
– “Macho Man” Randy Savage WrestleMania V attire
– Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania V attire (Manager)
– WrestleMania V arena
Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan: Intercontinental & WWE ChampionshipsWrestleMania VI– Hulk Hogan WrestleMania VI attire
– Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania VI attire
– WrestleMania 6 attire
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper: Intercontinental ChampionshipWrestleMania VIII– “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
– Bret “Hitman” Hart ’92
– WrestleMania 8 arena
Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Micheals: Ladder match for the Undisputed Intercontinental ChampionshipWrestleMania X– Razor Ramon
– Shawn Michaels ’94
– Diesel
– Diesel WrestleMania X attire
– WrestleMania X arena

How to unlock rewards in WWE 2K24 Showcase

When you select a WWE 2K24 Showcase match, you’ll watch a video featuring commentator Corey Graves that explains the history of the match. After that, you’ll be dropping into it, where you control one of the wrestlers.

Once the match starts, you’ll see objectives appear in the top-left corner of the screen. Completing those objectives will then unlock rewards, such as classic Superstars, arenas, and attires.

Shawn Michaels holding a chair, walking over to Razor Ramon.
The objectives can be found at the top-left of the screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For more, check out all the DLC Superstars in WWE 2K24’s Season Pass.

related content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 Paybacks and how to use them
Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24.
Category:
WWE
WWE
All WWE 2K24 Paybacks and how to use them
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode
LA Knight holding the green Money in the Bank briefcase.
Category:
WWE
WWE
How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24
A created Superstar in WWE 2K24 celebrates victory.
Category:
WWE
WWE
How to perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 Paybacks and how to use them
Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24.
Category:
WWE
WWE
All WWE 2K24 Paybacks and how to use them
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode
LA Knight holding the green Money in the Bank briefcase.
Category:
WWE
WWE
How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24
A created Superstar in WWE 2K24 celebrates victory.
Category:
WWE
WWE
How to perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 4, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.