WWE 2K24: Complete roster and ratings

WWE 2K24 features a huge roster with hundreds of wrestlers to choose from, and we’ve got a definitive list of the full WWE 2K24 roster and all the superstar ratings.

There are some big names in the WWE 2K24, including those you would expect, like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, but there are also some surprises, with Muhammed Ali included and Post Malone set to be added in future DLC. As for notable absences, there is no Brock Lesnar or CM Punk.

Read on for the full WWE 2K24 roster so far, and we’ll keep this article updated with more superstars and their ratings as they are announced.

Every Legend and rating in WWE 2K24

The WWE 2K24 roster is full of stars from the past, as well as favorites from the present, which is a big part of why the franchise is so popular. From the ratings revealed so far, Ultimate Warrior is the highest-rated legend with 92 OVR.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage TBC “Ravishing” Rick Rude TBC “Rowdy” Roddy Piper TBC “Stone Cold” Steve Austin TBC Andre The Giant TBC Bad Bunny TBC Batista TBC Beth Phoenix TBC Big Boss Man TBC Boogeyman TBC Booker T 84 Bray Wyatt TBC Bret “Hitman” Hart TBC British Bulldog TBC Bruno Sammartino TBC Cactus Jack TBC Chyna TBC Diesel TBC Doink The Clown TBC Dude Love TBC Eddie Guerrero TBC Eric Bischoff TBC Eve Torres TBC Farooq TBC Harley Race TBC Hollywood Hogan TBC Hulk Higan TBC Jake “The Snake” Roberts TBC JBL TBC Jerry “The King” Lawler TBC Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart TBC John Cena TBC Kane TBC Kevin Nash TBC Lita TBC Mankind TBC Maryse TBC Mighty Molly TBC Molly Holly TBC Muhammed Ali TBC Rick Steiner TBC Rikishi TBC Rob Van Dam TBC Ronda Rousey TBC Scott Hall TBC Scott Steiner TBC Shane McMahon TBC Shawn Michaels TBC Stacy Keibler TBC Stephanie McMahon TBC Syxx TBC Ted DiBiase TBC The Fiend TBC The Hurricane TBC The Rock TBC The Undertaker TBC Triple H TBC Trish Stratus TBC Tyler Breeze TBC Ultimate Warrior 92 Umaga TBC Uncle Howdy TBC Vader TBC Wade Barrett TBC X-Pac TBC Yokozuna TBC

Every Raw Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

Raw is fully represented in WWE 2K24 with all the stars you’d expect to see, and the highest-rating superstar from the ratings revealed so far is Rhea Ripley with 96 OVR.

Akira Tozawa 68 Alexa Bliss TBC Becky Lynch 92 Bianca Belair 95 Big E TBC Braun Strowman TBC Bronson Reed TBC Candice LeRae TBC Carmella TBC Cedric Alexander TBC Chad Gable 80 Chelsea Green TBC Cody Rhodes 93 Damian Priest 86 Dexter Lumis TBC Dominik Mysterio 83 Erik TBC Finn Balor 87 Giovanni Vinci TBC Gunther 90 Indi Hartwell TBC Ivar 79 JD McDonagh 71 Jey Uso 90 Johnny Gargano 74 Kofi Kingston TBC Liv Morgan 85 Ludwig Kaiser TBC Maxxine Dupri 64 Natalya TBC Nikkie Cross TBC Otis 74 Piper Niven TBC Raquel Rodriguez TBC Rhea Ripley 96 Ricochet 81 R-Truth 67 Sami Zayn TBC Seth “Freakin” Rollins TBC Shayna Baszler TBC Shinsuke Nakamura 84 Sonya Deville TBC Tegan Nox TBC The Miz 81 Tommaso Ciampa 76 Valhalla TBC Xavier Woods TBC Zoey Stark TBC

Every SmackDown Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

SmackDown is full of stars you can control or beat, and the highest rating so far is surprising, with the honor falling to Logan Paul with 90 OVR.

AJ Styles 85 Alba Fyre 74 Angelo Dawkins TBC Ashante “Thee” Adonis TBC Asuka TBC Austin Theory TBC Bayley TBC Bobby Lashley TBC Butch TBC Cameron Grimes TBC Charlotte Flair TBC Cruz Del Toro TBC Dakota Kai TBC Elton Prince TBC Grayson Waller TBC Isla Dawn TBC IYO SKY TBC Jimmy Uso 84 Joaquin Wilde TBC Karrion Kross TBC Katana Chance TBC Kayden Carter TBC Keith Owens TBC Kit Wilson TBC LA Knight TBC Logan Paul 90 Luke Gallows TBC Michin Mia Yim TBC Montez Ford TBC MVP TBC Omos TBC Randy Orton TBC Rey Mysterio TBC Ridge Holland TBC Robert Roode TBC Roman Reigns TBC Santos Escobar TBC Scarlett TBC Sheamus TBC Shotzi TBC Solo Sikoa 86 Tamina TBC Xia Li TBC Zelina Vega TBC

Every NXT Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

Not many ratings have been revealed for NXT Superstars in WWE 2K24 yet, leaving Carmelo Hayes as the current highest-rated with 81 OVR.

Andre Chase TBC Angel Garza TBC Apollo Crews TBC Axiom TBC Baron Corbin TBC Blair Davenport TBC Bron Breakker TBC Brooks Jensen TBC Brutus Creed TBC Carmelo Hayes 81 Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo TBC Cora Jade TBC Damon Kemp TBC Dijak TBC Drew Gulak TBC Duke Hudson TBC Fallon Henley TBC Gigi Dolin TBC Humberto TBC Ilja Dragunov TBC Ivy Nile TBC Jacy Jayne TBC Jinder Mahal 74 Joe Coffey TBC Joe Gacy TBC Josh Briggs TBC Julius Creed TBC Nathan Frazer TBC Nikkita Lyons TBC Noam Dar TBC Roxanne Perez TBC Sanga TBC SCRYPTS TBC Thea Hail TBC Tiffany Stratton TBC Tony D’Angelo TBC Trick Williams TBC Tyler Bate TBC Veer Mahaan TBC Wendy Choo TBC Wes Lee TBC Wolfgang TBC

Every DLC Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

There are two bonuses when you purchase certain WWE 2K24 editions that provide the first pieces of DLC in the form of the Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack, available with the Deluxe Edition, and the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack in the special edition.