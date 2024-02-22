WWE 2K24: Complete roster and ratings

WWE 2K24 features a huge roster with hundreds of wrestlers to choose from, and we’ve got a definitive list of the full WWE 2K24 roster and all the superstar ratings.
There are some big names in the WWE 2K24, including those you would expect, like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, but there are also some surprises, with Muhammed Ali included and Post Malone set to be added in future DLC. As for notable absences, there is no Brock Lesnar or CM Punk.
Read on for the full WWE 2K24 roster so far, and we’ll keep this article updated with more superstars and their ratings as they are announced.
Every Legend and rating in WWE 2K24
The WWE 2K24 roster is full of stars from the past, as well as favorites from the present, which is a big part of why the franchise is so popular. From the ratings revealed so far, Ultimate Warrior is the highest-rated legend with 92 OVR.
|“Macho Man” Randy Savage
|TBC
|“Ravishing” Rick Rude
|TBC
|“Rowdy” Roddy Piper
|TBC
|“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
|TBC
|Andre The Giant
|TBC
|Bad Bunny
|TBC
|Batista
|TBC
|Beth Phoenix
|TBC
|Big Boss Man
|TBC
|Boogeyman
|TBC
|Booker T
|84
|Bray Wyatt
|TBC
|Bret “Hitman” Hart
|TBC
|British Bulldog
|TBC
|Bruno Sammartino
|TBC
|Cactus Jack
|TBC
|Chyna
|TBC
|Diesel
|TBC
|Doink The Clown
|TBC
|Dude Love
|TBC
|Eddie Guerrero
|TBC
|Eric Bischoff
|TBC
|Eve Torres
|TBC
|Farooq
|TBC
|Harley Race
|TBC
|Hollywood Hogan
|TBC
|Hulk Higan
|TBC
|Jake “The Snake” Roberts
|TBC
|JBL
|TBC
|Jerry “The King” Lawler
|TBC
|Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
|TBC
|John Cena
|TBC
|Kane
|TBC
|Kevin Nash
|TBC
|Lita
|TBC
|Mankind
|TBC
|Maryse
|TBC
|Mighty Molly
|TBC
|Molly Holly
|TBC
|Muhammed Ali
|TBC
|Rick Steiner
|TBC
|Rikishi
|TBC
|Rob Van Dam
|TBC
|Ronda Rousey
|TBC
|Scott Hall
|TBC
|Scott Steiner
|TBC
|Shane McMahon
|TBC
|Shawn Michaels
|TBC
|Stacy Keibler
|TBC
|Stephanie McMahon
|TBC
|Syxx
|TBC
|Ted DiBiase
|TBC
|The Fiend
|TBC
|The Hurricane
|TBC
|The Rock
|TBC
|The Undertaker
|TBC
|Triple H
|TBC
|Trish Stratus
|TBC
|Tyler Breeze
|TBC
|Ultimate Warrior
|92
|Umaga
|TBC
|Uncle Howdy
|TBC
|Vader
|TBC
|Wade Barrett
|TBC
|X-Pac
|TBC
|Yokozuna
|TBC
Every Raw Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24
Raw is fully represented in WWE 2K24 with all the stars you’d expect to see, and the highest-rating superstar from the ratings revealed so far is Rhea Ripley with 96 OVR.
|Akira Tozawa
|68
|Alexa Bliss
|TBC
|Becky Lynch
|92
|Bianca Belair
|95
|Big E
|TBC
|Braun Strowman
|TBC
|Bronson Reed
|TBC
|Candice LeRae
|TBC
|Carmella
|TBC
|Cedric Alexander
|TBC
|Chad Gable
|80
|Chelsea Green
|TBC
|Cody Rhodes
|93
|Damian Priest
|86
|Dexter Lumis
|TBC
|Dominik Mysterio
|83
|Erik
|TBC
|Finn Balor
|87
|Giovanni Vinci
|TBC
|Gunther
|90
|Indi Hartwell
|TBC
|Ivar
|79
|JD McDonagh
|71
|Jey Uso
|90
|Johnny Gargano
|74
|Kofi Kingston
|TBC
|Liv Morgan
|85
|Ludwig Kaiser
|TBC
|Maxxine Dupri
|64
|Natalya
|TBC
|Nikkie Cross
|TBC
|Otis
|74
|Piper Niven
|TBC
|Raquel Rodriguez
|TBC
|Rhea Ripley
|96
|Ricochet
|81
|R-Truth
|67
|Sami Zayn
|TBC
|Seth “Freakin” Rollins
|TBC
|Shayna Baszler
|TBC
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|84
|Sonya Deville
|TBC
|Tegan Nox
|TBC
|The Miz
|81
|Tommaso Ciampa
|76
|Valhalla
|TBC
|Xavier Woods
|TBC
|Zoey Stark
|TBC
Every SmackDown Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24
SmackDown is full of stars you can control or beat, and the highest rating so far is surprising, with the honor falling to Logan Paul with 90 OVR.
|AJ Styles
|85
|Alba Fyre
|74
|Angelo Dawkins
|TBC
|Ashante “Thee” Adonis
|TBC
|Asuka
|TBC
|Austin Theory
|TBC
|Bayley
|TBC
|Bobby Lashley
|TBC
|Butch
|TBC
|Cameron Grimes
|TBC
|Charlotte Flair
|TBC
|Cruz Del Toro
|TBC
|Dakota Kai
|TBC
|Elton Prince
|TBC
|Grayson Waller
|TBC
|Isla Dawn
|TBC
|IYO SKY
|TBC
|Jimmy Uso
|84
|Joaquin Wilde
|TBC
|Karrion Kross
|TBC
|Katana Chance
|TBC
|Kayden Carter
|TBC
|Keith Owens
|TBC
|Kit Wilson
|TBC
|LA Knight
|TBC
|Logan Paul
|90
|Luke Gallows
|TBC
|Michin Mia Yim
|TBC
|Montez Ford
|TBC
|MVP
|TBC
|Omos
|TBC
|Randy Orton
|TBC
|Rey Mysterio
|TBC
|Ridge Holland
|TBC
|Robert Roode
|TBC
|Roman Reigns
|TBC
|Santos Escobar
|TBC
|Scarlett
|TBC
|Sheamus
|TBC
|Shotzi
|TBC
|Solo Sikoa
|86
|Tamina
|TBC
|Xia Li
|TBC
|Zelina Vega
|TBC
Every NXT Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24
Not many ratings have been revealed for NXT Superstars in WWE 2K24 yet, leaving Carmelo Hayes as the current highest-rated with 81 OVR.
|Andre Chase
|TBC
|Angel Garza
|TBC
|Apollo Crews
|TBC
|Axiom
|TBC
|Baron Corbin
|TBC
|Blair Davenport
|TBC
|Bron Breakker
|TBC
|Brooks Jensen
|TBC
|Brutus Creed
|TBC
|Carmelo Hayes
|81
|Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
|TBC
|Cora Jade
|TBC
|Damon Kemp
|TBC
|Dijak
|TBC
|Drew Gulak
|TBC
|Duke Hudson
|TBC
|Fallon Henley
|TBC
|Gigi Dolin
|TBC
|Humberto
|TBC
|Ilja Dragunov
|TBC
|Ivy Nile
|TBC
|Jacy Jayne
|TBC
|Jinder Mahal
|74
|Joe Coffey
|TBC
|Joe Gacy
|TBC
|Josh Briggs
|TBC
|Julius Creed
|TBC
|Nathan Frazer
|TBC
|Nikkita Lyons
|TBC
|Noam Dar
|TBC
|Roxanne Perez
|TBC
|Sanga
|TBC
|SCRYPTS
|TBC
|Thea Hail
|TBC
|Tiffany Stratton
|TBC
|Tony D’Angelo
|TBC
|Trick Williams
|TBC
|Tyler Bate
|TBC
|Veer Mahaan
|TBC
|Wendy Choo
|TBC
|Wes Lee
|TBC
|Wolfgang
|TBC
Every DLC Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24
There are two bonuses when you purchase certain WWE 2K24 editions that provide the first pieces of DLC in the form of the Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack, available with the Deluxe Edition, and the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack in the special edition.
|Superstar
|Rating
|DLC Pack
|Cody Rhodes Mattel (MyFaction)
|TBC
|Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
|Cody Rhodes Undashing
|TBC
|Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
|Dusty Rhodes ’76
|TBC
|Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
|Stardust
|TBC
|Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
|Superstar Billy Graham
|TBC
|Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
|Charlotte Flair WM33
|TBC
|40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
|Macho King Randy Savage WM6
|TBC
|40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
|Rey Mysterio WM22
|TBC
|40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
|Rhea Ripley WM36
|TBC
|40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
|Triple H WM30
|TBC
|40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
|Post Malone
|TBC
|Post-launch Content Pack