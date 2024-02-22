Category:
WWE 2K24: Complete roster and ratings

A roster full of stars.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 09:27 am
Roman Reigns enters the arena in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

WWE 2K24 features a huge roster with hundreds of wrestlers to choose from, and we’ve got a definitive list of the full WWE 2K24 roster and all the superstar ratings.

There are some big names in the WWE 2K24, including those you would expect, like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, but there are also some surprises, with Muhammed Ali included and Post Malone set to be added in future DLC. As for notable absences, there is no Brock Lesnar or CM Punk.

Read on for the full WWE 2K24 roster so far, and we’ll keep this article updated with more superstars and their ratings as they are announced. 

Every Legend and rating in WWE 2K24

The WWE 2K24 roster is full of stars from the past, as well as favorites from the present, which is a big part of why the franchise is so popular. From the ratings revealed so far, Ultimate Warrior is the highest-rated legend with 92 OVR.

“Macho Man” Randy SavageTBC
“Ravishing” Rick RudeTBC
“Rowdy” Roddy PiperTBC
“Stone Cold” Steve AustinTBC
Andre The GiantTBC
Bad BunnyTBC
BatistaTBC
Beth PhoenixTBC
Big Boss ManTBC
BoogeymanTBC
Booker T84
Bray WyattTBC
Bret “Hitman” HartTBC
British BulldogTBC
Bruno SammartinoTBC
Cactus JackTBC
ChynaTBC
DieselTBC
Doink The ClownTBC
Dude LoveTBC
Eddie GuerreroTBC
Eric BischoffTBC
Eve TorresTBC
FarooqTBC
Harley RaceTBC
Hollywood HoganTBC
Hulk HiganTBC
Jake “The Snake” RobertsTBC
JBLTBC
Jerry “The King” LawlerTBC
Jim “The Anvil” NeidhartTBC
John CenaTBC
KaneTBC
Kevin NashTBC
LitaTBC
MankindTBC
MaryseTBC
Mighty MollyTBC
Molly HollyTBC
Muhammed AliTBC
Rick SteinerTBC
RikishiTBC
Rob Van DamTBC
Ronda RouseyTBC
Scott HallTBC
Scott SteinerTBC
Shane McMahonTBC
Shawn MichaelsTBC
Stacy KeiblerTBC
Stephanie McMahonTBC
SyxxTBC
Ted DiBiaseTBC
The FiendTBC
The HurricaneTBC
The RockTBC
The UndertakerTBC
Triple HTBC
Trish StratusTBC
Tyler BreezeTBC
Ultimate Warrior92
UmagaTBC
Uncle HowdyTBC
VaderTBC
Wade BarrettTBC
X-PacTBC
YokozunaTBC

Every Raw Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

Raw is fully represented in WWE 2K24 with all the stars you’d expect to see, and the highest-rating superstar from the ratings revealed so far is Rhea Ripley with 96 OVR.

Akira Tozawa68
Alexa BlissTBC
Becky Lynch92
Bianca Belair95
Big ETBC
Braun StrowmanTBC
Bronson ReedTBC
Candice LeRaeTBC
CarmellaTBC
Cedric AlexanderTBC
Chad Gable80
Chelsea GreenTBC
Cody Rhodes93
Damian Priest86
Dexter LumisTBC
Dominik Mysterio83
ErikTBC
Finn Balor87
Giovanni VinciTBC
Gunther90
Indi HartwellTBC
Ivar79
JD McDonagh71
Jey Uso90
Johnny Gargano74
Kofi KingstonTBC
Liv Morgan85
Ludwig KaiserTBC
Maxxine Dupri64
NatalyaTBC
Nikkie CrossTBC
Otis74
Piper NivenTBC
Raquel RodriguezTBC
Rhea Ripley96
Ricochet81
R-Truth67
Sami ZaynTBC
Seth “Freakin” RollinsTBC
Shayna BaszlerTBC
Shinsuke Nakamura84
Sonya DevilleTBC
Tegan NoxTBC
The Miz81
Tommaso Ciampa76
ValhallaTBC
Xavier WoodsTBC
Zoey StarkTBC

Every SmackDown Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

SmackDown is full of stars you can control or beat, and the highest rating so far is surprising, with the honor falling to Logan Paul with 90 OVR.

AJ Styles85
Alba Fyre74
Angelo DawkinsTBC
Ashante “Thee” AdonisTBC
AsukaTBC
Austin TheoryTBC
BayleyTBC
Bobby LashleyTBC
ButchTBC
Cameron GrimesTBC
Charlotte FlairTBC
Cruz Del ToroTBC
Dakota KaiTBC
Elton PrinceTBC
Grayson WallerTBC
Isla DawnTBC
IYO SKYTBC
Jimmy Uso84
Joaquin WildeTBC
Karrion KrossTBC
Katana ChanceTBC
Kayden CarterTBC
Keith OwensTBC
Kit WilsonTBC
LA KnightTBC
Logan Paul90
Luke GallowsTBC
Michin Mia YimTBC
Montez FordTBC
MVPTBC
OmosTBC
Randy OrtonTBC
Rey MysterioTBC
Ridge HollandTBC
Robert RoodeTBC
Roman ReignsTBC
Santos EscobarTBC
ScarlettTBC
SheamusTBC
ShotziTBC
Solo Sikoa86
TaminaTBC
Xia LiTBC
Zelina VegaTBC

Every NXT Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

Not many ratings have been revealed for NXT Superstars in WWE 2K24 yet, leaving Carmelo Hayes as the current highest-rated with 81 OVR.

Andre ChaseTBC
Angel GarzaTBC
Apollo CrewsTBC
AxiomTBC
Baron CorbinTBC
Blair DavenportTBC
Bron BreakkerTBC
Brooks JensenTBC
Brutus CreedTBC
Carmelo Hayes81
Channing “Stacks” LorenzoTBC
Cora JadeTBC
Damon KempTBC
DijakTBC
Drew GulakTBC
Duke HudsonTBC
Fallon HenleyTBC
Gigi DolinTBC
HumbertoTBC
Ilja DragunovTBC
Ivy NileTBC
Jacy JayneTBC
Jinder Mahal74
Joe CoffeyTBC
Joe GacyTBC
Josh BriggsTBC
Julius CreedTBC
Nathan FrazerTBC
Nikkita LyonsTBC
Noam DarTBC
Roxanne PerezTBC
SangaTBC
SCRYPTSTBC
Thea HailTBC
Tiffany StrattonTBC
Tony D’AngeloTBC
Trick WilliamsTBC
Tyler BateTBC
Veer MahaanTBC
Wendy ChooTBC
Wes LeeTBC
WolfgangTBC

Every DLC Superstar and rating in WWE 2K24

There are two bonuses when you purchase certain WWE 2K24 editions that provide the first pieces of DLC in the form of the Nightmare Family Pre-Order Pack, available with the Deluxe Edition, and the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack in the special edition. 

SuperstarRatingDLC Pack
Cody Rhodes Mattel (MyFaction)TBCNightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
Cody Rhodes UndashingTBCNightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
Dusty Rhodes ’76TBCNightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
StardustTBCNightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
Superstar Billy GrahamTBCNightmare Family Pre-Order Pack
Charlotte Flair WM33TBC40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
Macho King Randy Savage WM6TBC40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
Rey Mysterio WM22TBC40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
Rhea Ripley WM36TBC40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
Triple H WM30TBC40 Years of Wrestlemania Pack
Post MaloneTBCPost-launch Content Pack
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.