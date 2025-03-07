Showcase mode returns in WWE 2K25 and this time the focus is on the Bloodline through the years, featuring everyone from The Usos to Roman Reigns, The Rock to Yokazuna.

Recommended Videos

Showcase mode in WWE 2K25 is a mixture of historic moments in WWE history, including matches where members of the Bloodline family had some of their most iconic moments, as well as offering a chance to rewrite history by changing the results of matches that didn’t go the way of the Bloodline.

There are also several matches exploring dream scenarios that match up some of WWE’s biggest names against those from yesteryear, offering insight into an alternate timeline. If you want all the rewards, we have everything unlocked in Showcase below.

All WWE 2K25 Showcase matches and rewards, listed

Rolling through the years. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 17 Showcase matches in WWE 2K25, including the bonus event unlocked after completing all other matches. To earn all the available rewards, you must complete every objective in each match, as failing any of the objectives results in the bonus rewards not being obtained.

As usual in Showcase, completing matches is the only way to unlock certain superstars for use in other game modes, like Universe, and also offers the opportunity to earn themed versions of your favorite superstars.

Match Event Rewards Yokazuna v Hulk Hogan King of the Ring ’93 – Jimmy Hart (Manager)

– Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 Attire

– King of the Ring 1993 Arena

– WWE Championship ’93

– Yokozuna

– Mr. Fuji (Manager)

– Hulk Hogan

– Hulk Hogan Wrestlemania V Attire

– Hulk Hogan King of the Ring ’93 Attire The Headshrinkers v The Steiner Brothers Wrestlemania IX – Wrestlemania IX Arena

– Headshrinker Samu

– Headshrinker Fatu

– Afa (Manager)

– Scott Steiner ’93

– Rick Steiner Rocky Maivia vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley Raw, Feb. 13 ’97 – Thursday Raw 1997 Arena

– Intercontinental Championship ’97

– Rocky Maivia

– Hunter Hearst Helmsley ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia v George ‘The Animal’ Steele Day 1 Arena – George ‘The Animal’ Steele

– MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

– ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia Nia Jax v Lyra Valkyria King & Queen of the Ring ’24 – Lyra Valkyria ’24

– Nia Jax Rikishi v ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin No Mercy ’00 – No Mercy ’00 Arena

– Rikishi

– Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00

– Stone Cold Steve Austin No Mercy ’00 Attire Umaga v John Cena New Year’s Revolution ’07 – New Year’s Revolution ’07 Arena

– WWE Championship ’07

– Umaga

– John Cena ’07

– Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager) 3 Minute Warning v AOP Day 1 Arena – MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

– Jamal

– Rosey Tamina v Charlotte Flair v Becky Lynch v Carmella v Natalya Money in the Bank ’17 – Money in the Bank ’17 Arena

– Tamina

– Carmella ’17

– Becky Lynch ’17

– Charlotte Flair ’17

– Natalya The Usos v The New Day Hell in a Cell ’17 – Hell in a Cell ’17 Arena

– Tag Team Championship ’17

– MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

– Jimmy Uso ’17

– Jey Uso ’17

– Xavier Woods ’17

– Big E

– Kofi Kingston ’17 Naomi v Bayley Super Showdown ’20 – Super ShowDown Arena

– Smackdown Women’s Championship ’20

– Naomi ’20

– Bayley ’20 The Wild Samoans v The Dudley Boyz Day 1 Arena – MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

– Afa

– Sika

– Captain Lou Albano (Manager) Solo Sikoa v Carmelo Hayes NXT 2.0, Feb. 27 ’20 – NXT 2.0 ’22 Arena

– Solo Sikoa ’22

– Carmelo Hayes ’22

– Trick Williams ’22 Roman Reigns v Seth Rollins Royal Rumble ’22 – Royal Rumble ’22 Arena

– Universal Championship ’22

– Roman Reigns ’22

– Seth Rollins ’22 Civil WarGames – The OG Bloodline v The Rogue Bloodline Survivor Series ’24 – MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

– MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward The Islanders v The Street Profits Day 1 Arena – MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

– Islander Haku

– Islander Tama

– Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan (Manager)

– Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Alternate Attire The Tribal Gauntlet Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement – The Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement Arena

– Jey Uso ’10

– Jimmy Uso ’10

– Tamina ’10

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy