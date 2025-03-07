Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Roman Reigns inside the ring in WWE 2K25.
Tribal chief. Image via 2K
Category:
WWE

All WWE 2K25 Showcase matches and rewards

There is plenty to unlock in WWE 2K25's Showcase mode.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Mar 7, 2025 06:36 am

Showcase mode returns in WWE 2K25 and this time the focus is on the Bloodline through the years, featuring everyone from The Usos to Roman Reigns, The Rock to Yokazuna.

Recommended Videos

Showcase mode in WWE 2K25 is a mixture of historic moments in WWE history, including matches where members of the Bloodline family had some of their most iconic moments, as well as offering a chance to rewrite history by changing the results of matches that didn’t go the way of the Bloodline.

There are also several matches exploring dream scenarios that match up some of WWE’s biggest names against those from yesteryear, offering insight into an alternate timeline. If you want all the rewards, we have everything unlocked in Showcase below.

All WWE 2K25 Showcase matches and rewards, listed

An example of a Showcase match in WWE 2K25 featuring Yokozuna v Hulk Hogan.
Rolling through the years. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 17 Showcase matches in WWE 2K25, including the bonus event unlocked after completing all other matches. To earn all the available rewards, you must complete every objective in each match, as failing any of the objectives results in the bonus rewards not being obtained.

As usual in Showcase, completing matches is the only way to unlock certain superstars for use in other game modes, like Universe, and also offers the opportunity to earn themed versions of your favorite superstars.

MatchEventRewards
Yokazuna v Hulk HoganKing of the Ring ’93– Jimmy Hart (Manager)
– Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 Attire
– King of the Ring 1993 Arena
– WWE Championship ’93
– Yokozuna
– Mr. Fuji (Manager)
– Hulk Hogan
– Hulk Hogan Wrestlemania V Attire
– Hulk Hogan King of the Ring ’93 Attire
The Headshrinkers v The Steiner BrothersWrestlemania IX– Wrestlemania IX Arena
– Headshrinker Samu
– Headshrinker Fatu
– Afa (Manager)
– Scott Steiner ’93
– Rick Steiner
Rocky Maivia vs Hunter Hearst HelmsleyRaw, Feb. 13 ’97– Thursday Raw 1997 Arena
– Intercontinental Championship ’97
– Rocky Maivia
– Hunter Hearst Helmsley
‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia v George ‘The Animal’ SteeleDay 1 Arena– George ‘The Animal’ Steele
– MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
– ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia
Nia Jax v Lyra ValkyriaKing & Queen of the Ring ’24– Lyra Valkyria ’24
– Nia Jax
Rikishi v ‘Stone Cold’ Steve AustinNo Mercy ’00– No Mercy ’00 Arena
– Rikishi
– Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00
– Stone Cold Steve Austin No Mercy ’00 Attire
Umaga v John CenaNew Year’s Revolution ’07– New Year’s Revolution ’07 Arena
– WWE Championship ’07
– Umaga
– John Cena ’07
– Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
3 Minute Warning v AOPDay 1 Arena– MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
– Jamal
– Rosey
Tamina v Charlotte Flair v Becky Lynch v Carmella v NatalyaMoney in the Bank ’17– Money in the Bank ’17 Arena
– Tamina
– Carmella ’17
– Becky Lynch ’17
– Charlotte Flair ’17
– Natalya
The Usos v The New DayHell in a Cell ’17– Hell in a Cell ’17 Arena
– Tag Team Championship ’17
– MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
– Jimmy Uso ’17
– Jey Uso ’17
– Xavier Woods ’17
– Big E
– Kofi Kingston ’17
Naomi v BayleySuper Showdown ’20– Super ShowDown Arena
– Smackdown Women’s Championship ’20
– Naomi ’20
– Bayley ’20
The Wild Samoans v The Dudley BoyzDay 1 Arena– MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
– Afa
– Sika
– Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
Solo Sikoa v Carmelo HayesNXT 2.0, Feb. 27 ’20– NXT 2.0 ’22 Arena
– Solo Sikoa ’22
– Carmelo Hayes ’22
– Trick Williams ’22
Roman Reigns v Seth RollinsRoyal Rumble ’22– Royal Rumble ’22 Arena
– Universal Championship ’22
– Roman Reigns ’22
– Seth Rollins ’22
Civil WarGames – The OG Bloodline v The Rogue BloodlineSurvivor Series ’24– MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
– MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
The Islanders v The Street ProfitsDay 1 Arena– MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
– Islander Haku
– Islander Tama
– Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan (Manager)
– Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Alternate Attire
The Tribal GauntletTribal Hall of Acknowledgement– The Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement Arena
– Jey Uso ’10
– Jimmy Uso ’10
– Tamina ’10
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content