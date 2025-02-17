Full WWE 2K25 roster and ratings: Superstars, Legends, and DLC

WWE 2K25 is bringing hundreds of your favorite superstars into the game once again, and we’ve assembled a definitive list of the full roster and ratings.
Whether you want to go back to the Attitude Era and rekindle the iconic rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin or fancy jump into the inter-gender scene by finally seeing Rhea Ripley rip Dominik Mysterio to pieces, WWE 2K25 gives you that chance.
WWE 2K25 roster and ratings
The list below has been assembled from footage, reveals in live WWE broadcasts, and teasers on social media. We’ll keep this article updated with further announcements and details as they arrive.
The brands assigned to superstars in WWE 2K25 may not be up to date or reflect the most recent roster changes in the WWE, which also applies to tag teams. Should any of the below change, we’ll be sure to rectify it.
|Name
|Rating
|Brand/Details
|Adam Pearce
|N/A
|Manager
|Afa
|TBC
|Legend
|AJ Styles
|TBC
|Raw
|Alba Fyre
|TBC
|Raw
|Alexa Bliss
|83
|Smackdown
|Alundra Blayze ’94
|TBC
|Legend
|Andrade
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Armando Estrada
|N/A
|Manager
|Ashante Thee Adonis
|TBC
|NXT
|Asuka
|TBC
|Raw
|Austin Theory
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Ava
|N/A
|Manager
|Axiom
|TBC
|NXT
|Batista
|TBC
|Legend
|Bayley
|87
|Raw
|Becky Lynch
|TBC
|Raw
|Bianca Belair
|95
|Smackdown
|Blair Davenport
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Booker T
|TBC
|Legend
|Braun Strowman
|81
|Smackdown
|Bret Hart
|TBC
|Legend
|Bron Breakker
|TBC
|Raw
|Bronson Reed
|TBC
|Raw
|Brother Love
|N/A
|Manager
|Brutus Creed
|77
|Raw
|Bubba Ray Dudley
|TBC
|Legend
|Candice Lerae
|71
|Smackdown
|Captain Lou Albano
|N/A
|Manager
|Carlito
|TBC
|Raw
|Carmelo Hayes
|81
|Smackdown
|Chad Gable
|TBC
|Raw
|Charlotte Flair
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Chelsea Green
|80
|Smackdown
|Chyna
|TBC
|Legend
|CM Punk
|TBC
|Raw
|Cody Rhodes
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Cruz Del Toro
|TBC
|Raw
|D-Von Dudley
|TBC
|Legend
|Dakota Kai
|82
|Raw
|Damian Priest
|91
|Smackdown
|DDP
|TBC
|Legend
|Dexter Lumis
|TBC
|Pre-Order DLC
|Dominik Mysterio
|TBC
|Raw
|Dragon Lee
|78
|Raw
|Drew McIntyre
|TBC
|Raw
|Eddie Guerrero
|TBC
|Legend
|Eric Bischoff
|TBC
|Legend
|Erick Rowan
|TBC
|Pre-Order DLC
|Erik
|79
|Raw
|Ethan Page
|TBC
|NXT
|Finn Balor
|TBC
|Raw
|Gigi Dolin
|TBC
|NXT
|Grayson Waller
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Gunther
|TBC
|Raw
|Hulk Hogan
|TBC
|Legend
|Ivar
|81
|Raw
|Iyo Sky
|89
|Raw
|Jacob Fatu
|87
|Smackdown
|Jacy Jayne
|TBC
|NXT
|Jade Cargill
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Jamal
|TBC
|Legend
|JD McDonagh
|TBC
|Raw
|Jey Uso
|TBC
|Raw
|Jimmy Hart
|N/A
|Manager
|Jimmy Uso
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Joe Coffey
|TBC
|NXT
|Joe Gacy
|TBC
|Pre-Order DLC
|John Cena
|TBC
|Legend
|Johnny Gargano
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Julius Creed
|78
|Raw
|Kelani Jordan
|TBC
|NXT
|Kevin Owens
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Kofi Kingston
|81
|Raw
|LA Knight
|88
|Smackdown
|Lexis King
|TBC
|NXT
|Lita
|TBC
|Legend
|Liv Morgan
|91
|Raw
|Logan Paul
|90
|Raw
|Lola Vice
|TBC
|NXT
|Lyra Valkyria
|83
|Smackdown
|Macho Man Randy Savage
|TBC
|Legend
|Maxxine Dupri
|TBC
|Raw
|Michin
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Mick Foley
|N/A
|Manager
|Miss Elizabeth
|N/A
|Manager
|Mr Fuji
|N/A
|Manager
|Naomi
|85
|Smackdown
|Natalya
|TBC
|Raw
|Nia Jax
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Nick Adlis
|N/A
|Manager
|Nikki Cross
|TBC
|Pre-Order DLC
|Nikkita Lyons
|TBC
|NXT
|Oba Femi
|TBC
|NXT
|Paul Heyman
|N/A
|Manager
|Piper Niven
|TBC
|Smackdown
|R-Truth
|71
|Raw
|Randy Orton
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Raquel Rodriguez
|86
|Raw
|Rey Mysterio
|86
|Raw
|Rhea Ripley
|TBC
|Raw
|Rikishi
|TBC
|Legend
|Rob Van Dam
|TBC
|Legend
|Roman Reigns
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Rosey
|TBC
|Legend
|Rowdy Roddy Piper
|TBC
|Legend
|Roxanne Perez
|TBC
|NXT
|Sami Zayn
|TBC
|Raw
|Sensational Sherri
|TBC
|Legend
|Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
|TBC
|Raw
|Shawn Michaels
|TBC
|Legend
|Shawn Spears
|TBC
|NXT
|Shayna Baszler
|TBC
|Raw
|Sheamus
|TBC
|Raw
|Shotzi
|TBC
|NXT
|Sika
|TBC
|Legend
|Sol Ruca
|TBC
|NXT
|Solo Sikoa
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Sonya Deville
|TBC
|Raw
|Stacy Kiebler
|TBC
|Legend
|Stephanie McMahon
|TBC
|Legend
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|TBC
|Legend
|Tama Tonga
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Tamina
|TBC
|Smackdown
|The Miz
|81
|Smackdown
|The Rock
|TBC
|Legend
|Thea Hail
|TBC
|NXT
|Theodore Long
|N/A
|Manager
|Tiffany Stratton
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Tommaso Ciampa
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Tonga Loa
|TBC
|Smackdown
|Trick Williams
|TBC
|NXT
|Triple H
|TBC
|Legend
|Trish Stratus
|TBC
|Legend
|Tyler Breeze
|TBC
|Legend
|Ultimate Warrior
|TBC
|Legend
|Umaga
|TBC
|Legend
|Uncle Howdy
|TBC
|Pre-Order DLC
|Undertaker
|TBC
|Legend
|Wendy Choo
|TBC
|NXT
|William Regal
|TBC
|Legend
|Xavier Woods
|80
|Raw
|Yokozuna
|TBC
|Legend
|Zelina Vega
|TBC
|Smackdown
Published: Feb 17, 2025 12:14 pm