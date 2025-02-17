Forgot password
Solo Sikoa. Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa in WWE 2K25
Acknowledgment. Image via 2K
Category:
WWE

Full WWE 2K25 roster and ratings: Superstars, Legends, and DLC

Past, present, and future represented.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 17, 2025 12:14 pm

WWE 2K25 is bringing hundreds of your favorite superstars into the game once again, and we’ve assembled a definitive list of the full roster and ratings.

Whether you want to go back to the Attitude Era and rekindle the iconic rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin or fancy jump into the inter-gender scene by finally seeing Rhea Ripley rip Dominik Mysterio to pieces, WWE 2K25 gives you that chance.

WWE 2K25 roster and ratings

The Wyatt Sicks in WWE 2K25 stood in the darkness.
Sick and twisted. Image via 2K

The list below has been assembled from footage, reveals in live WWE broadcasts, and teasers on social media. We’ll keep this article updated with further announcements and details as they arrive.

The brands assigned to superstars in WWE 2K25 may not be up to date or reflect the most recent roster changes in the WWE, which also applies to tag teams. Should any of the below change, we’ll be sure to rectify it.

NameRatingBrand/Details
Adam PearceN/AManager
AfaTBCLegend
AJ StylesTBCRaw
Alba FyreTBCRaw
Alexa Bliss83Smackdown
Alundra Blayze ’94TBCLegend
AndradeTBCSmackdown
Armando EstradaN/AManager
Ashante Thee AdonisTBCNXT
AsukaTBCRaw
Austin TheoryTBCSmackdown
AvaN/AManager
AxiomTBCNXT
BatistaTBCLegend
Bayley87Raw
Becky LynchTBCRaw
Bianca Belair95Smackdown
Blair DavenportTBCSmackdown
Booker TTBCLegend
Braun Strowman81Smackdown
Bret HartTBCLegend
Bron BreakkerTBCRaw
Bronson ReedTBCRaw
Brother LoveN/AManager
Brutus Creed77Raw
Bubba Ray DudleyTBCLegend
Candice Lerae71Smackdown
Captain Lou AlbanoN/AManager
CarlitoTBCRaw
Carmelo Hayes81Smackdown
Chad GableTBCRaw
Charlotte FlairTBCSmackdown
Chelsea Green80Smackdown
ChynaTBCLegend
CM PunkTBCRaw
Cody RhodesTBCSmackdown
Cruz Del ToroTBCRaw
D-Von DudleyTBCLegend
Dakota Kai82Raw
Damian Priest91Smackdown
DDPTBCLegend
Dexter LumisTBCPre-Order DLC
Dominik MysterioTBCRaw
Dragon Lee78Raw
Drew McIntyreTBCRaw
Eddie GuerreroTBCLegend
Eric BischoffTBCLegend
Erick RowanTBCPre-Order DLC
Erik79Raw
Ethan PageTBCNXT
Finn BalorTBCRaw
Gigi DolinTBCNXT
Grayson WallerTBCSmackdown
GuntherTBCRaw
Hulk HoganTBCLegend
Ivar81Raw
Iyo Sky89Raw
Jacob Fatu87Smackdown
Jacy JayneTBCNXT
Jade CargillTBCSmackdown
JamalTBCLegend
JD McDonaghTBCRaw
Jey UsoTBCRaw
Jimmy HartN/AManager
Jimmy UsoTBCSmackdown
Joe CoffeyTBCNXT
Joe GacyTBCPre-Order DLC
John CenaTBCLegend
Johnny GarganoTBCSmackdown
Julius Creed78Raw
Kelani JordanTBCNXT
Kevin OwensTBCSmackdown
Kofi Kingston81Raw
LA Knight88Smackdown
Lexis KingTBCNXT
LitaTBCLegend
Liv Morgan91Raw
Logan Paul90Raw
Lola ViceTBCNXT
Lyra Valkyria83Smackdown
Macho Man Randy SavageTBCLegend
Maxxine DupriTBCRaw
MichinTBCSmackdown
Mick FoleyN/AManager
Miss ElizabethN/AManager
Mr FujiN/AManager
Naomi85Smackdown
NatalyaTBCRaw
Nia JaxTBCSmackdown
Nick AdlisN/AManager
Nikki CrossTBCPre-Order DLC
Nikkita LyonsTBCNXT
Oba FemiTBCNXT
Paul HeymanN/AManager
Piper NivenTBCSmackdown
R-Truth71Raw
Randy OrtonTBCSmackdown
Raquel Rodriguez86Raw
Rey Mysterio86Raw
Rhea RipleyTBCRaw
RikishiTBCLegend
Rob Van DamTBCLegend
Roman ReignsTBCSmackdown
RoseyTBCLegend
Rowdy Roddy PiperTBCLegend
Roxanne PerezTBCNXT
Sami ZaynTBCRaw
Sensational SherriTBCLegend
Seth ‘Freakin’ RollinsTBCRaw
Shawn MichaelsTBCLegend
Shawn SpearsTBCNXT
Shayna BaszlerTBCRaw
SheamusTBCRaw
ShotziTBCNXT
SikaTBCLegend
Sol RucaTBCNXT
Solo SikoaTBCSmackdown
Sonya DevilleTBCRaw
Stacy KieblerTBCLegend
Stephanie McMahonTBCLegend
Stone Cold Steve AustinTBCLegend
Tama TongaTBCSmackdown
TaminaTBCSmackdown
The Miz81Smackdown
The RockTBCLegend
Thea HailTBCNXT
Theodore LongN/AManager
Tiffany StrattonTBCSmackdown
Tommaso CiampaTBCSmackdown
Tonga LoaTBCSmackdown
Trick WilliamsTBCNXT
Triple HTBCLegend
Trish StratusTBCLegend
Tyler BreezeTBCLegend
Ultimate WarriorTBCLegend
UmagaTBCLegend
Uncle HowdyTBCPre-Order DLC
UndertakerTBCLegend
Wendy ChooTBCNXT
William RegalTBCLegend
Xavier Woods80Raw
YokozunaTBCLegend
Zelina VegaTBCSmackdown
