Full WWE 2K25 roster and ratings: Superstars, Legends, and DLC

WWE 2K25 is bringing hundreds of your favorite superstars into the game once again, and we’ve assembled a definitive list of the full roster and ratings.

Whether you want to go back to the Attitude Era and rekindle the iconic rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin or fancy jump into the inter-gender scene by finally seeing Rhea Ripley rip Dominik Mysterio to pieces, WWE 2K25 gives you that chance.

WWE 2K25 roster and ratings

The list below has been assembled from footage, reveals in live WWE broadcasts, and teasers on social media. We’ll keep this article updated with further announcements and details as they arrive.

The brands assigned to superstars in WWE 2K25 may not be up to date or reflect the most recent roster changes in the WWE, which also applies to tag teams. Should any of the below change, we’ll be sure to rectify it.

Name Rating Brand/Details Adam Pearce N/A Manager Afa TBC Legend AJ Styles TBC Raw Alba Fyre TBC Raw Alexa Bliss 83 Smackdown Alundra Blayze ’94 TBC Legend Andrade TBC Smackdown Armando Estrada N/A Manager Ashante Thee Adonis TBC NXT Asuka TBC Raw Austin Theory TBC Smackdown Ava N/A Manager Axiom TBC NXT Batista TBC Legend Bayley 87 Raw Becky Lynch TBC Raw Bianca Belair 95 Smackdown Blair Davenport TBC Smackdown Booker T TBC Legend Braun Strowman 81 Smackdown Bret Hart TBC Legend Bron Breakker TBC Raw Bronson Reed TBC Raw Brother Love N/A Manager Brutus Creed 77 Raw Bubba Ray Dudley TBC Legend Candice Lerae 71 Smackdown Captain Lou Albano N/A Manager Carlito TBC Raw Carmelo Hayes 81 Smackdown Chad Gable TBC Raw Charlotte Flair TBC Smackdown Chelsea Green 80 Smackdown Chyna TBC Legend CM Punk TBC Raw Cody Rhodes TBC Smackdown Cruz Del Toro TBC Raw D-Von Dudley TBC Legend Dakota Kai 82 Raw Damian Priest 91 Smackdown DDP TBC Legend Dexter Lumis TBC Pre-Order DLC Dominik Mysterio TBC Raw Dragon Lee 78 Raw Drew McIntyre TBC Raw Eddie Guerrero TBC Legend Eric Bischoff TBC Legend Erick Rowan TBC Pre-Order DLC Erik 79 Raw Ethan Page TBC NXT Finn Balor TBC Raw Gigi Dolin TBC NXT Grayson Waller TBC Smackdown Gunther TBC Raw Hulk Hogan TBC Legend Ivar 81 Raw Iyo Sky 89 Raw Jacob Fatu 87 Smackdown Jacy Jayne TBC NXT Jade Cargill TBC Smackdown Jamal TBC Legend JD McDonagh TBC Raw Jey Uso TBC Raw Jimmy Hart N/A Manager Jimmy Uso TBC Smackdown Joe Coffey TBC NXT Joe Gacy TBC Pre-Order DLC John Cena TBC Legend Johnny Gargano TBC Smackdown Julius Creed 78 Raw Kelani Jordan TBC NXT Kevin Owens TBC Smackdown Kofi Kingston 81 Raw LA Knight 88 Smackdown Lexis King TBC NXT Lita TBC Legend Liv Morgan 91 Raw Logan Paul 90 Raw Lola Vice TBC NXT Lyra Valkyria 83 Smackdown Macho Man Randy Savage TBC Legend Maxxine Dupri TBC Raw Michin TBC Smackdown Mick Foley N/A Manager Miss Elizabeth N/A Manager Mr Fuji N/A Manager Naomi 85 Smackdown Natalya TBC Raw Nia Jax TBC Smackdown Nick Adlis N/A Manager Nikki Cross TBC Pre-Order DLC Nikkita Lyons TBC NXT Oba Femi TBC NXT Paul Heyman N/A Manager Piper Niven TBC Smackdown R-Truth 71 Raw Randy Orton TBC Smackdown Raquel Rodriguez 86 Raw Rey Mysterio 86 Raw Rhea Ripley TBC Raw Rikishi TBC Legend Rob Van Dam TBC Legend Roman Reigns TBC Smackdown Rosey TBC Legend Rowdy Roddy Piper TBC Legend Roxanne Perez TBC NXT Sami Zayn TBC Raw Sensational Sherri TBC Legend Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins TBC Raw Shawn Michaels TBC Legend Shawn Spears TBC NXT Shayna Baszler TBC Raw Sheamus TBC Raw Shotzi TBC NXT Sika TBC Legend Sol Ruca TBC NXT Solo Sikoa TBC Smackdown Sonya Deville TBC Raw Stacy Kiebler TBC Legend Stephanie McMahon TBC Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin TBC Legend Tama Tonga TBC Smackdown Tamina TBC Smackdown The Miz 81 Smackdown The Rock TBC Legend Thea Hail TBC NXT Theodore Long N/A Manager Tiffany Stratton TBC Smackdown Tommaso Ciampa TBC Smackdown Tonga Loa TBC Smackdown Trick Williams TBC NXT Triple H TBC Legend Trish Stratus TBC Legend Tyler Breeze TBC Legend Ultimate Warrior TBC Legend Umaga TBC Legend Uncle Howdy TBC Pre-Order DLC Undertaker TBC Legend Wendy Choo TBC NXT William Regal TBC Legend Xavier Woods 80 Raw Yokozuna TBC Legend Zelina Vega TBC Smackdown

