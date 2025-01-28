All WWE 2K25 editions and pre-order bonuses

WWE 2K25 is the latest edition in the long-running franchise, and there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. If you’re mulling over which edition of the game to pre-order, we have all the details you need.

Set to release globally on March 14, fans of WWE 2K25 can earn up to seven days early access by purchasing one of two premium editions of the game. These editions also provide bonuses, but simply pre-ordering the game is enough to earn some exciting goodies.

All pre-order editions and bonuses for WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 has three editions: the Standard Edition, the Deadman Edition, and the Bloodline Addition. Each version comes with a copy of the game, although the Deadman and Bloodline editions provide seven days of early access.

All Standard Edition bonuses for WWE 2K25

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 offers dual-gen entitlement for $69.99, giving access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s worth remembering that The Island is only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will also receive Wyatt Sicks Pack with five playable superstars: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. For those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the pack also includes Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island.

All Deadman Edition bonuses for WWE 2K25

Priced at $99.99, the Deadman Edition includes all of the bonuses from the Standard Edition, including the Wyatt Sicks Pack, alongside the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertake and Original Undertake (’90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Brother Love Manager, and an Undertaker ’95 mask cosmetic for use on The Island.

The Deadman Edition also includes a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC. It is available from March 7, giving seven days of access ahead of the Standard Edition launch.

All Bloodline Edition bonuses for WWE 2K25

Costing $129.99, The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 contains all of the bonuses from both the Standard Edition and Deadman Edition, including seven days of early access and the full Season Pass—though the latter is upgraded to a Ringside Pass that offers a Superstar Mega-Boost.

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack is only available in the Bloodline Edition, featuring a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, as well as The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, featuring Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars.

For those on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack also includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank top, and Yeet sunglasses for The Island, while those on Steam will receive an additional 32,500 VC.

The Bloodline Edition also includes the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Persona Cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card that is still TBA and will be available in Summer 2025.

