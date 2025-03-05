WWE 2K25 DLC mixes past, present, and future with NBA stars

The long-awaited announcement of the DLC coming to WWE 2K25 over the course of the year has finally been revealed, providing a mix of up-and-coming wrestlers with recognizable names, along with surprise appearances from three NBA stars.

Recommended Videos

Five DLC packs releasing from May to November will add a total of 25 new playable wrestlers to the roster, including names recently added to WWE ranks that arrived too late to make the cut for the base edition.

Former TNA champion Jordynne Grace and lucha superstar Penta are among those coming to WWE 2K25, along with former tag-team champions the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, with the latter duo arriving in the first DLC pack in May.

The roster is getting bigger. Image via 2K

The DLC packs, which are included in both the Deadman and Bloodline editions of WWE 2K25, will be spaced out over the coming months, with the first three landing from May to July, with the final two packs arriving in September and November.

May’s pack, the first of the five, brings the tag-team duo into the roster along with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and a special celebrity guest who is yet to be announced.

In June, the “Dunk and Destruction” pack consists of Abyss and Great Khali along with three mystery NBA stars, before July’s “Fearless” packs adds Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano, and another celebrity guest.

The potential list of celebrity inclusions will certainly cause plenty of discussion, with a long list of potential names, though IShowSpeed, who featured in the Royal Rumble, and Travis Scott, who stood alongside John Cena in a shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, will surely be favorites for a spot.

In September, the focus rolls back to yesteryear with the “Attitude Era” pack consisting of D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria, and Mark Henry; the latter making a first appearance since WWE 2K20 following the Hall of Famer’s recent years with rival promotion AEW.

Finally, November brings the final scheduled DLC of WWE 2K25 with a focus on the revised Saturday Night’s Main Event PLE, which includes Jesse Ventura. Rounding out the list are Wonderful, Tito Santana, Junk Yard Dog, and Sid Justice, culminating in a stacked DLC roster across the board.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy