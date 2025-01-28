What is The Island in WWE 2K25?

A fresh journey awaits in WWE 2K25, the latest edition in the long-running franchise, and a major new game mode is coming: The Island. But what exactly is it? We’ve got all the details you need.

WWE 2K25 offers a variety of game modes, the majority of which will be familiar to fans of the franchise, such as Universe, MyRISE, MyGM, and MyFACTION. The Island is set to introduce an entirely new experience.

We’ve got all the details you need about The Island in WWE 2K25, and we’ll keep this article updated with any further details that are shared.

WWE 2K25 The Island, explained

Tribal chief. Image via 2K

The Island in WWE 2K25 is described as an “ambitious addition,” available to players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with a new single-player experience with the ultimate goal of impressing Roman Reigns and earning a WWE contract.

The Island is an “interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes” where players can “explore and challenge other players.” The mode features quests, challenges, and live events, and players can earn unlockables for use in the mode and elsewhere in the game.

In a Q&A call with developers ahead of the reveal of WWE 2K25, where Dot Esports was in attendance, senior narrative designer Andrea Listenberger told players to “get excited” for The Island, which will be “not like anything you’ve seen in MyRISE.”

Comparing the mode to MyRISE, Listenberger explained that “MyRISE is bringing video games to wrestling,” while The Island story is “more like bringing wrestling to video games.” Along with MyRISE, The Island is where inter-gender matches will shine through as you “couldn’t do The Island without it.”

The Island will also showcase WWE 2K25’s new third-person camera, initially introduced for the mode before being utilized elsewhere in the game. Players will use the camera to explore the world around them and interact with characters.

More details about The Island will be shared ahead of the WWE 2K25 release date, which is March 7 in early access ahead of a global release on March 14.

