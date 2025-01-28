WWE 2K25 adds inter-gender matches, The Island mode, and stacked roster with release date imminent

WWE 2K25 is right around the corner, and the franchise’s latest entry will include some huge additions, including the return of inter-gender matches and a new mode, The Island.

Releasing on early access on March 7, followed by a full release on March 14, WWE 2K25 brings inter-gender matches back into the fold after a 16-year absence, and there is no limit to creativity—so you can now see how R-Truth would truly fare in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Second City Saint. Image via 2K

The introduction of inter-gender matches opens the door to countless possibilities, but it isn’t the only big addition to matches this year. Chain Wrestling, Bloodlines Rules, Underground matches, and new barricade diving have also been added, alongside a big new game mode.

The Island is a new interactive world made up of areas built around various WWE themes. It offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, with the goal of impressing cover star Roman Reigns and earning a WWE contract. There are plenty of unlockables to earn along the way. The Island mode will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Former undisputed WWE champion Reigns adorns the cover of WWE 2K25 and the Showcase for this year’s entry is the Bloodline Dynasty, focusing on the Anoa’i family with Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more.

The mode will include the ability to relive historic showdowns or flip the script from previous matches featuring The Bloodline. It will also feature dream matches between members of The Bloodline, other WWE Superstars, and legends in a ‘What If?’ scenario.

In MyRISE, players guide their own superstar from either the women’s or men’s division in a storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars invade NXT to attempt to take over the entire WWE. The storylines include allying with the likes of Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins.

At launch, the over 300-character roster includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, Andre the Giant, CM Punk, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Macho Man Randy Savage, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more.

WWE 2K25 also features a new third-person camera mode that can be freely controlled, along with new brawl environments, including the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot, while Universe mode now includes the long-awaited return of Promos—with multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices.

