WWE 2K25 is already off to a rough start with several performance issues preventing players from accessing the game. Some people have their game crash upon launch, while for others it frequently crashes while playing. If your WWE 2K25 MyRise is crashing, here are some tricks to quickly fix it.

How to fix WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues

Delete your save data

If you can’t wait for an official fix, an unofficial workaround lets you fix the WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues. But it requires you to sacrifice your existing save data. Deleting your existing WWE 2K25 save data will fix the WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues. However, deleting all of your save data means that you will lose all of your progress, including losing all the VC you spend in-game. Therefore, we do not recommend this method unless you haven’t invested anything into your save file yet.

Reinstall WWE 2K25

In some cases, just deleting your game’s save data is not enough to fix the crashing issues. In these cases, you will have to uninstall and reinstall a fresh copy of WWE 2K25 to your system from scratch. This method has been confirmed to fix the WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues for many players across all systems. Make sure you delete your game’s save data before you commit to a full reinstall.

Wait for the official patch

The official patch that fixes the WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues will be released across all five versions of the game on 10 March. It will address the game’s major bugs and crashing issues, especially for MyRise mode. Keep an eye out for any new updates or downloads available for your WWE 2K25 today and tomorrow and get the patch at your earliest convenience. The patch you’ll be looking for is the one that releases after WWE 2K25 Patch 1.03.

What are WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues?

The WWE 2K25 MyRise crashing issues affect users across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. The issue triggers when you try to enter MyRise mode, and your game will crash immediately. Luckily, the crashes don’t seem to happen once you actually manage to enter MyRise mode, so you need not worry about losing all your progress if you’ve already made it past the initial loading screen.

Check your MyRise immediately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides the MyRise crashes, players are also experiencing extremely long loading times on the Island, crashing issues Backstage, and connection issues when trying to play MYGM or MyFaction with friends. There’s a whole list of errors that the developers need to address in the latest patch.

