All Infinite Craft crafting recipes

Infinite Craft is a logic-based crafting game that challenges you to create as many things as you can with basic ingredients, from simple elements to complicated structures, ideas, and concepts.
In a new game of Infinite Craft, you start with just Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth, and you combine these items simply by clicking and dragging them on top of each other in the play space. You can also drag two of the same item together to create something new, like combining Tree with Tree to make a Forest.
The game is slowly rising in popularity, and the wave of players is discovering more and more recipes. Considering the game is “infinite,” it might be impossible to find every recipe. Still, if there’s something you specifically are trying to craft, check out our list of recipes in Infinite Craft, sorted alphabetically.
As a note, this list is still a work in progress and likely will be for some time. There are also several items that can be made in multiple ways.
All known Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Here are all the crafting recipes in Infinite Craft we are currently aware of. As noted above, this is a growing list that will be frequently added to over time.
|Recipe
|First Ingredient
|Second Ingredient
|Abominable Snowman
|Water
|Yeti
|Adam
|Mud
|Venus
|America
|Rainbow
|Continent
|Anime
|Japan
|America
|Ariel
|Whale
|Vase
|Atlantis
|Island
|Ocean
|Atlas
|Titan
|Earth
|Avalanche
|Wind
|Mountain
|Bacon
|Pig
|Fire
|Baconator
|Volcano
|Bacon
|Bat
|Black
|Vampire
|Batman
|Bat
|Bat
|Big Bang
|Time
|Universe
|Bigfoot
|Golem
|Loch Ness Monster
|Black Hole
|Galaxy
|Galaxy
|Blizzard
|Snow
|Wind
|Boulder
|Godzilla
|Rock
|Box
|Pandora
|Beauty
|Bullet
|Glass
|Train
|Cactus
|Desert
|Plant
|Cannon
|Fire
|Ship
|Cannonball
|Fire
|Cannon
|Captain Hook
|Pirate
|Dragon
|Chest
|Pirate
|Treasure
|Cloud
|Wind
|Steam
|Continent
|Island
|Island
|Cryptozoology
|Loch Ness Monster
|Bigfoot
|Desert
|Sand
|Sand
|Dinosaur
|Rainbow
|Fossil
|Donkey
|Kong
|Oil
|Dracula
|Vampire
|Earth
|Dragon
|Swamp
|Fire
|Dust
|Wind
|Earth
|Engine
|Steam
|Fire
|Eruption
|Wind
|Volcano
|Eternity
|Time
|Europe
|Europe
|Fjord
|Continent
|Eve
|Adam
|Venus
|Fish
|Water
|Ocean
|Fishbowl
|Water
|Fish
|Fjord
|Lake
|Mountain
|Fog
|Water
|Smoke
|Forest
|Mountain
|Tree
|Fossil
|Plant
|Stone
|Freedom
|America
|Rainbow
|Galaxy
|Star
|Star
|Glass
|Obsidian
|Steam
|God
|Universe
|Eternity
|Godzilla
|Dinosaur
|Japan
|Golem
|Swamp
|Zombie
|Hangwish
|Hangover
|Wish
|Hawaii
|Island
|Volcano
|Hawaii Five-O
|Napoleon Complex
|Hawaii
|Hercules
|Hydra
|Zeus
|Human
|Rebirth
|Zombie
|Human
|Adam
|Eve
|Hydra
|Dragon
|Monster
|Ice
|Snow
|Water
|Iceberg
|Titan
|Water
|Incense
|Plant
|Smoke
|Island
|Ocean
|Earth
|Jail Break
|Jail
|Bomb
|Japan
|Continent
|Tea
|Kaleidoscope
|Mirror
|Mirror
|King Kong
|Godzilla
|Dinosaur
|Kraken
|Sea Serpent
|Pirate
|Lake
|Water
|Water
|Laser
|Lightning
|Bullet
|Lava
|Fire
|Earth
|Lightning
|Crystal
|Storm
|Lightsaber
|Laser
|Sword
|Loch Ness
|Swamp
|Island
|Loch Ness Monster
|Swamp
|Monster
|Medusa
|Mirror
|Stone
|Milky Way
|Solar System
|Fjord
|Mirage
|Desert
|Ocean
|Mirror
|Glass
|Obsidian
|Miss Piggy
|Pig
|Beauty
|Monster
|Loch Ness
|Wind
|Moon
|Earth
|Reflection
|Moonstone
|Moon
|Stone
|Mountain
|Earth
|Earth
|Mud
|Steam
|Earth
|Mule
|Donkey
|Farm
|Multiverse
|Universe
|Universe
|Napoleon
|Europe
|Time Machine
|Napoleon Bonaparte
|Napoleon Dynamite
|Star
|Napoleon Complex
|Napoleon Bonaparte
|Paradox
|Napoleon Dynamite
|Big Bang
|Napoleon
|Oasis
|Desert
|Water
|Obsidian
|Stone
|Lava
|Ocean
|Water
|Lake
|Oink
|Pig
|Mirror
|Olympus
|Zeus
|Titan
|Owl
|Bird
|Flashlight
|Owlfish
|Owl
|Fish
|Palm
|Desert
|Tree
|Panda
|Black
|Pig
|Pandora
|Panda
|Beauty
|Pandapig
|Panda
|Pig
|Pangaea
|Continent
|Continent
|Paradox
|Multiverse
|Time Travel
|Peter Griffin
|Baconator
|Quaqmire
|Pig
|Rainbow
|Mud
|Pikachu
|Pokémon
|Anime
|Pirate
|Ship
|Dragon
|Planet
|Earth
|Dust
|Plant
|Water
|Earth
|Pluto
|Napoleon Complex
|Planet
|Pokémon
|Anime
|Fish
|Princess
|Mule
|Beauty
|Prometheus
|Titan
|Fire
|Quagmire
|Swamp
|Mud
|Rain
|Cloud
|Earth
|Rainbow
|Rain
|Fire
|Reflection
|Mirror
|Ghost
|Sail
|Wind
|Ship
|Sand
|Dust
|Dust
|Sandstorm
|Desert
|Storm
|Sasquatch
|Bigfoot
|Swamp
|Sea Monster
|Water
|Monster
|Sea Serpent
|Water
|Dragon
|Seaweed
|Fish
|Plant
|Shark Tank
|Shark
|Oil
|Ship
|Water
|Island
|Smoke
|Wind
|Fire
|Sniper
|Gun
|Telescope
|Snow
|Avalanche
|Steam
|Snowman
|Rain
|Yeti
|Solar System
|Sun
|Galaxy
|Star
|Planet
|Planet
|Steam
|Water
|Fire
|Stone
|Earth
|Lava
|Storm
|Rain
|Wind
|Sun
|Star
|Fire
|Sushi
|Mountain
|Seaweed
|Swamp
|Lake
|Earth
|Sword
|Blade
|Blade
|T-Rump
|T-Rex
|Trump
|Tea
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea-zilla
|Godzilla
|Tea
|Telescope
|Moonstone
|Window
|Terrorist
|Bomb
|Freedom
|Therapist
|Doctor
|Devil
|Thunder
|Lightning
|Beauty
|Time
|Paradox
|Time Paradox
|Time Machine
|Wormhole
|Time Travel
|Time Paradox
|Black Hole
|Time Travel
|Time Travel
|Black Hole
|Wormhole
|Titan
|Kraken
|Earth
|Tokyo
|Godzilla
|Island
|Tornado
|Wind
|Wind
|Tornadroll
|Troll
|Tornado
|Train
|Steam
|Engine
|Treasure
|Pirate
|Earth
|Tree
|Earth
|Plant
|Troll
|Earth
|Monster
|Truck
|Box
|Car
|Trump
|America
|Drunk
|Tsunami
|Water
|Tornado
|Unicorn
|Godzilla
|Rainbow
|Universe
|Galaxy
|Black Hole
|USA
|America
|Sun
|Vampire
|Mirror
|Bullet
|Venus
|Planet
|Fog
|Venus Flytrap
|Monster
|Flower
|Volcano
|Mountain
|Earth
|Wall
|Trump
|Party
|Wave
|Water
|Wind
|Window
|Glass
|Glass
|Wine
|Plant
|Alcohol
|Wish
|Genie
|Lamp
|Wormhole
|Black Hole
|Black Home
|Yeti
|Blizzard
|Monster
|Zeus
|Titan
|Wind
Not seeing a particular recipe? Start experimenting and see if you can discover it before we do.