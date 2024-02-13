All Infinite Craft crafting recipes

Infinite Craft is a logic-based crafting game that challenges you to create as many things as you can with basic ingredients, from simple elements to complicated structures, ideas, and concepts.

In a new game of Infinite Craft, you start with just Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth, and you combine these items simply by clicking and dragging them on top of each other in the play space. You can also drag two of the same item together to create something new, like combining Tree with Tree to make a Forest.

The basics of crafting and how to make a Rainbow in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game is slowly rising in popularity, and the wave of players is discovering more and more recipes. Considering the game is “infinite,” it might be impossible to find every recipe. Still, if there’s something you specifically are trying to craft, check out our list of recipes in Infinite Craft, sorted alphabetically.

As a note, this list is still a work in progress and likely will be for some time. There are also several items that can be made in multiple ways.

All known Infinite Craft crafting recipes

Here are all the crafting recipes in Infinite Craft we are currently aware of. As noted above, this is a growing list that will be frequently added to over time.

Recipe First Ingredient Second Ingredient Abominable Snowman Water Yeti Adam Mud Venus America Rainbow Continent Anime Japan America Ariel Whale Vase Atlantis Island Ocean Atlas Titan Earth Avalanche Wind Mountain Bacon Pig Fire Baconator Volcano Bacon Bat Black Vampire Batman Bat Bat Big Bang Time Universe Bigfoot Golem Loch Ness Monster Black Hole Galaxy Galaxy Blizzard Snow Wind Boulder Godzilla Rock Box Pandora Beauty Bullet Glass Train Cactus Desert Plant Cannon Fire Ship Cannonball Fire Cannon Captain Hook Pirate Dragon Chest Pirate Treasure Cloud Wind Steam Continent Island Island Cryptozoology Loch Ness Monster Bigfoot Desert Sand Sand Dinosaur Rainbow Fossil Donkey Kong Oil Dracula Vampire Earth Dragon Swamp Fire Dust Wind Earth Engine Steam Fire Eruption Wind Volcano Eternity Time Europe Europe Fjord Continent Eve Adam Venus Fish Water Ocean Fishbowl Water Fish Fjord Lake Mountain Fog Water Smoke Forest Mountain Tree Fossil Plant Stone Freedom America Rainbow Galaxy Star Star Glass Obsidian Steam God Universe Eternity Godzilla Dinosaur Japan Golem Swamp Zombie Hangwish Hangover Wish Hawaii Island Volcano Hawaii Five-O Napoleon Complex Hawaii Hercules Hydra Zeus Human Rebirth Zombie Human Adam Eve Hydra Dragon Monster Ice Snow Water Iceberg Titan Water Incense Plant Smoke Island Ocean Earth Jail Break Jail Bomb Japan Continent Tea Kaleidoscope Mirror Mirror King Kong Godzilla Dinosaur Kraken Sea Serpent Pirate Lake Water Water Laser Lightning Bullet Lava Fire Earth Lightning Crystal Storm Lightsaber Laser Sword Loch Ness Swamp Island Loch Ness Monster Swamp Monster Medusa Mirror Stone Milky Way Solar System Fjord Mirage Desert Ocean Mirror Glass Obsidian Miss Piggy Pig Beauty Monster Loch Ness Wind Moon Earth Reflection Moonstone Moon Stone Mountain Earth Earth Mud Steam Earth Mule Donkey Farm Multiverse Universe Universe Napoleon Europe Time Machine Napoleon Bonaparte Napoleon Dynamite Star Napoleon Complex Napoleon Bonaparte Paradox Napoleon Dynamite Big Bang Napoleon Oasis Desert Water Obsidian Stone Lava Ocean Water Lake Oink Pig Mirror Olympus Zeus Titan Owl Bird Flashlight Owlfish Owl Fish Palm Desert Tree Panda Black Pig Pandora Panda Beauty Pandapig Panda Pig Pangaea Continent Continent Paradox Multiverse Time Travel Peter Griffin Baconator Quaqmire Pig Rainbow Mud Pikachu Pokémon Anime Pirate Ship Dragon Planet Earth Dust Plant Water Earth Pluto Napoleon Complex Planet Pokémon Anime Fish Princess Mule Beauty Prometheus Titan Fire Quagmire Swamp Mud Rain Cloud Earth Rainbow Rain Fire Reflection Mirror Ghost Sail Wind Ship Sand Dust Dust Sandstorm Desert Storm Sasquatch Bigfoot Swamp Sea Monster Water Monster Sea Serpent Water Dragon Seaweed Fish Plant Shark Tank Shark Oil Ship Water Island Smoke Wind Fire Sniper Gun Telescope Snow Avalanche Steam Snowman Rain Yeti Solar System Sun Galaxy Star Planet Planet Steam Water Fire Stone Earth Lava Storm Rain Wind Sun Star Fire Sushi Mountain Seaweed Swamp Lake Earth Sword Blade Blade T-Rump T-Rex Trump Tea Plant Steam Tea-zilla Godzilla Tea Telescope Moonstone Window Terrorist Bomb Freedom Therapist Doctor Devil Thunder Lightning Beauty Time Paradox Time Paradox Time Machine Wormhole Time Travel Time Paradox Black Hole Time Travel Time Travel Black Hole Wormhole Titan Kraken Earth Tokyo Godzilla Island Tornado Wind Wind Tornadroll Troll Tornado Train Steam Engine Treasure Pirate Earth Tree Earth Plant Troll Earth Monster Truck Box Car Trump America Drunk Tsunami Water Tornado Unicorn Godzilla Rainbow Universe Galaxy Black Hole USA America Sun Vampire Mirror Bullet Venus Planet Fog Venus Flytrap Monster Flower Volcano Mountain Earth Wall Trump Party Wave Water Wind Window Glass Glass Wine Plant Alcohol Wish Genie Lamp Wormhole Black Hole Black Home Yeti Blizzard Monster Zeus Titan Wind

Not seeing a particular recipe? Start experimenting and see if you can discover it before we do.