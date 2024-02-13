Category:
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes

So you want to build it all?
Infinite Craft is a logic-based crafting game that challenges you to create as many things as you can with basic ingredients, from simple elements to complicated structures, ideas, and concepts.

In a new game of Infinite Craft, you start with just Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth, and you combine these items simply by clicking and dragging them on top of each other in the play space. You can also drag two of the same item together to create something new, like combining Tree with Tree to make a Forest.

A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing how to make a Rainbow by combining water, fire, steam, and clouds in a certain order.
The basics of crafting and how to make a Rainbow in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game is slowly rising in popularity, and the wave of players is discovering more and more recipes. Considering the game is “infinite,” it might be impossible to find every recipe. Still, if there’s something you specifically are trying to craft, check out our list of recipes in Infinite Craft, sorted alphabetically.

As a note, this list is still a work in progress and likely will be for some time. There are also several items that can be made in multiple ways.

All known Infinite Craft crafting recipes

Here are all the crafting recipes in Infinite Craft we are currently aware of. As noted above, this is a growing list that will be frequently added to over time.

RecipeFirst IngredientSecond Ingredient
Abominable SnowmanWaterYeti
AdamMudVenus
AmericaRainbowContinent
AnimeJapanAmerica
ArielWhaleVase
AtlantisIslandOcean
AtlasTitanEarth
AvalancheWindMountain
BaconPigFire
BaconatorVolcanoBacon
BatBlackVampire
BatmanBatBat
Big BangTimeUniverse
BigfootGolemLoch Ness Monster
Black HoleGalaxyGalaxy
BlizzardSnowWind
BoulderGodzillaRock
BoxPandoraBeauty
BulletGlassTrain
CactusDesertPlant
CannonFireShip
CannonballFireCannon
Captain HookPirateDragon
ChestPirateTreasure
CloudWindSteam
ContinentIslandIsland
CryptozoologyLoch Ness MonsterBigfoot
DesertSandSand
DinosaurRainbowFossil
DonkeyKong Oil
DraculaVampireEarth
DragonSwampFire
DustWindEarth
EngineSteamFire
EruptionWindVolcano
EternityTimeEurope
EuropeFjordContinent
EveAdamVenus
FishWaterOcean
FishbowlWaterFish
FjordLakeMountain
FogWaterSmoke
ForestMountainTree
FossilPlantStone
FreedomAmericaRainbow
GalaxyStarStar
GlassObsidianSteam
GodUniverseEternity
GodzillaDinosaurJapan
GolemSwampZombie
HangwishHangoverWish
HawaiiIslandVolcano
Hawaii Five-ONapoleon ComplexHawaii
HerculesHydraZeus
HumanRebirthZombie
HumanAdamEve
HydraDragonMonster
IceSnowWater
IcebergTitanWater
IncensePlantSmoke
IslandOceanEarth
Jail BreakJailBomb
JapanContinentTea
KaleidoscopeMirrorMirror
King KongGodzillaDinosaur
KrakenSea SerpentPirate
LakeWaterWater
LaserLightningBullet
LavaFireEarth
LightningCrystalStorm
LightsaberLaserSword
Loch NessSwampIsland
Loch Ness MonsterSwampMonster
MedusaMirrorStone
Milky WaySolar SystemFjord
MirageDesertOcean
MirrorGlassObsidian
Miss PiggyPigBeauty
MonsterLoch NessWind
MoonEarthReflection
MoonstoneMoonStone
MountainEarthEarth
MudSteamEarth
MuleDonkeyFarm
MultiverseUniverseUniverse
NapoleonEuropeTime Machine
Napoleon BonaparteNapoleon DynamiteStar
Napoleon ComplexNapoleon BonaparteParadox
Napoleon DynamiteBig BangNapoleon
OasisDesertWater
ObsidianStoneLava
OceanWaterLake
OinkPigMirror
OlympusZeusTitan
OwlBirdFlashlight
OwlfishOwlFish
PalmDesertTree
PandaBlackPig
PandoraPandaBeauty
PandapigPandaPig
PangaeaContinentContinent
ParadoxMultiverseTime Travel
Peter GriffinBaconatorQuaqmire
PigRainbowMud
PikachuPokémonAnime
PirateShipDragon
PlanetEarthDust
PlantWaterEarth
PlutoNapoleon ComplexPlanet
PokémonAnimeFish
PrincessMuleBeauty
PrometheusTitanFire
QuagmireSwampMud
RainCloudEarth
RainbowRainFire
ReflectionMirrorGhost
SailWindShip
SandDustDust
SandstormDesertStorm
SasquatchBigfootSwamp
Sea MonsterWaterMonster
Sea SerpentWaterDragon
SeaweedFishPlant
Shark TankSharkOil
ShipWaterIsland
SmokeWindFire
SniperGunTelescope
SnowAvalancheSteam
SnowmanRainYeti
Solar SystemSunGalaxy
StarPlanetPlanet
SteamWaterFire
StoneEarthLava
StormRainWind
SunStarFire
SushiMountainSeaweed
SwampLakeEarth
SwordBladeBlade
T-RumpT-RexTrump
TeaPlantSteam
Tea-zillaGodzillaTea
TelescopeMoonstoneWindow
TerroristBombFreedom
TherapistDoctorDevil
ThunderLightning Beauty
TimeParadoxTime Paradox
Time MachineWormholeTime Travel
Time ParadoxBlack HoleTime Travel
Time TravelBlack HoleWormhole
TitanKrakenEarth
TokyoGodzillaIsland
TornadoWindWind
TornadrollTrollTornado
TrainSteamEngine
TreasurePirateEarth
TreeEarthPlant
TrollEarthMonster
TruckBoxCar
TrumpAmericaDrunk
TsunamiWaterTornado
UnicornGodzillaRainbow
UniverseGalaxyBlack Hole
USAAmericaSun
VampireMirrorBullet
VenusPlanetFog
Venus FlytrapMonsterFlower
VolcanoMountainEarth
WallTrumpParty
WaveWaterWind
WindowGlassGlass
WinePlantAlcohol
WishGenieLamp
WormholeBlack HoleBlack Home
YetiBlizzardMonster
ZeusTitanWind

Not seeing a particular recipe? Start experimenting and see if you can discover it before we do.

