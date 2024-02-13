Category:
How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Not what we expected to find either.
There’s an infinite amount of things to create in Infinite Craft, including the laws of time, humanity, or even your favorite TV shows like Family Guy.

Peter Griffin is the most popular character on the show, but he isn’t the only one you can create. That said, he appears to be the most trouble to find as once you do, you open up a lot of different combinations that make other members of the Family Guy cast, and even some of its best-known episodes, appear.

How to craft Family Guy’s Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Peter Griffin Combo Infinite Craft
Weird Combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of different ways to get to your final destination, and you could randomly come across Peter Griffin if you get lucky. But if you want to make him as quickly as possible so you can find other possibilities, we found a way in 13 crafting combinations.

There might be a back and forth, but here is the perfect solution to your problems.

Craft oneCraft twoCreation
WaterFireSteam
SteamSteamCloud
CloudCloudRain
RainRainRainbow
WaterWaterLake
LakeEarthSwamp
SwampEarthMud
Rainbow MudPig
PigFireBacon
FireFireVolcano
VolcanoBaconBaconator
MudSwampQuagmire
BaconatorQuagmirePeter Griffin

I find it funny you can effectively make Peter Griffin before you can even make a Human if you want to. For an added bonus, you can combine Peter Griffin and Quagmire again to get Family Guy in Infinite Craft to bring everything together.

