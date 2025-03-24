All Wanderstop achievements and how to unlock them

Wanderstop is a cozy and laid-back tea shop management sim. There’s no right or wrong way to play it because its lessons on burnout encourage you to take your time and not rush anything. This is reflected not only in its narrative but also in its achievement system.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Wanderstop‘s achievements and how to unlock them.

All Wanderstop achievements

Take your time! Image via Ivy Road

There are 11 achievements to obtain in Wanderstop, but these achievements have been implemented nontraditionally. Davey Wreden, game designer and developer of The Stanley Parable, The Beginner’s Guide, and Wanderstop, has always added a twist to the standard progression system in his games. For example, an achievement in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is “Super Go Outside,” tasking you not to touch the game for 10 years to unlock this.

Wanderstop‘s achievements work similarly, as there’s no set rule or explanation for unlocking most of them. Each achievement name and description are purposely vague, with the only hints being its accompanying illustrations. Having completed the game, however, these achievements can pop up randomly, seemingly not triggering from a specific action. You will most likely unlock all its achievements before you get to the credits.

The 11 Wanderstop achievements are as follows:

Achievement name Official description Her Gift They used her gift against her. So Much Time It will be okay. You have so, so much time. What Is Needed He who is drawn simply to what is needed, to what is not realized. Unyielding Yes Yes to everything, to all of it, the unyielding yes. Satisfactory Satisfactory numbers, but we are going to have to let you go. Noble and Futile A noble and futile effort, best of luck. At Long Last At long last. Peace. Rewarded The devotion, the commitment, it will surely be rewarded, it must be. Both Pieces And then, as both pieces failed to merge, an insight. Your Moment You were not ready, but it was your moment all the same. Inward In spite of these failures, I invite you inward still.

How to unlock all Wanderstop achievements

Stay busy, but don’t overthink anything. Image via Ivy Road

Wanderstop is all about acknowledging the consequences of burnout. The title’s achievement system reflects this just as much as Wanderstop‘s narrative. Take your time and explore everything the game has to offer because while some achievements are seemingly tied to certain actions, others are not. Ones linked to your actions are very simple—Satisfactory unlocks by customizing the tea shop for the first time, while Inward seems to be the last achievement to unlock before the game ends, which was triggered during a conversation.

You can unlock many of the achievements during cutscenes for no apparent reason. There’s always something to do in the game that will lead to these achievements unlocking through time spent on the title. Take plenty of photos, read up on all the books, interact with everyone, decorate the tea shop from top to bottom, tidy up, complete the journal, and sit Alta down on a bench with her own cup of tea while you leave the game on standby to have a break yourself.

Regardless of the task at hand or as long as the game is running, its achievements will unlock. Give it some time and simply enjoy the title without feeling rushed to 100 percent it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy