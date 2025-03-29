Getting a job in inZOI might sound daunting but it is actually a great way to keep your character engaged and live a normal life in the game while earning money on the side.

Here’s a complete guide to choosing your dream job in inZOI.

How to get a job in inZOI, explained

Open your app to see the available jobs! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a job in inZOI, open your phone by using the P button on your keyboard and choose the purple colored career application. You should get a bunch of opportunities, which are part-time and full-time jobs. Part-time jobs, as the name suggests, only give you a few hours’ worth of work on a select few days and pay less than full-time jobs, which are more demanding.

I took a part-time job as a cashier at Posey’s Surf Shop, and it was relatively calm, so I couldn’t make any progress in my role doing the regular chores. So I switched it immediately and took a full-time teaching role as an Assistant Professor, which only had three days of work, working pretty well with my side job as a cashier. Apart from teaching, you can work many jobs in your city, such as a reporter, developer, lawyer, navy, field officer in Bliss Bay Amusement Park, and many more.

Each unique job in inZOI comes with its schedule, and you have to match up by regularly leaving for work and completing some tasks at the office. You can take the nearby bus, and reach the office and start working your shifts. If you take up a job and don’t attend your shift for three consecutive days without an excuse, your job will be terminated.

Every job that you join will have varying daily wages, which can be used to earn money for your daily essentials, but you will also be allowed to join these jobs at a junior level or as an intern. As you complete more tasks without taking too many leaves, your role will be promoted by the company to the next job title, and you’ll earn more for your daily job in your office.

All available job roles in InZOI, listed

Do small tasks and earn money! Image via KRAFTON

Here is a comprehensive table with all the available jobs that you can apply to in InZOI:

Job Role and Daily Wage Place Full/Part-time Cashier: 360

Manager: 918 Posey’s Surf Shop Part-time Cashier: 270 Golden Apple Burger Part-time Office Worker: 380

Office Team Lead: 1550

Field Worker: 760

Cashier: 310 Bliss Bay Amusement Park Full-time Cashier: 360

Manager: 918 Mackenzie Furniture Store Full-time Intern: 378

Analyst: 900

Portfolio Manager: 1881 Plutus Financial Full-time Junior Lawyer: 450

Senior Lawyer: 1164

Partner Lawyer: 2040 Themis & Jones Law Firm Full-time Reporter: 405

Editor: 765

Editor-in-Chief: 1665 Bliss Bay Times Full-time Assistant Professor: 342

Full Professor: 930

Distinguished Professor: 1920 Bliss Bay University Full-time Corporal: 279

Captain: 675

Colonel: 1827 Navy Full-time Junior Developer: 414

Senior Developer: 999

Lead Developer: 1845 Blue Moon Soft Full-time Backup Player: 264

Starting Player: 864

All-Star Player: 1998 Bay Bliss Nautilus Full-time Rookie: 360

Underboss: 666

Boss: 2169 Westside Hustler Full-time

