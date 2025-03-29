Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Picture showing a character having a conversation in her job in inZOI.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get a job in inZOI

Time to earn that bread. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Mar 29, 2025 05:58 am

Getting a job in inZOI might sound daunting but it is actually a great way to keep your character engaged and live a normal life in the game while earning money on the side.

Here’s a complete guide to choosing your dream job in inZOI.

How to get a job in inZOI, explained

Picture showing a job profile in inZOI.
Open your app to see the available jobs! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a job in inZOI, open your phone by using the P button on your keyboard and choose the purple colored career application. You should get a bunch of opportunities, which are part-time and full-time jobs. Part-time jobs, as the name suggests, only give you a few hours’ worth of work on a select few days and pay less than full-time jobs, which are more demanding. 

I took a part-time job as a cashier at Posey’s Surf Shop, and it was relatively calm, so I couldn’t make any progress in my role doing the regular chores. So I switched it immediately and took a full-time teaching role as an Assistant Professor, which only had three days of work, working pretty well with my side job as a cashier. Apart from teaching, you can work many jobs in your city, such as a reporter, developer, lawyer, navy, field officer in Bliss Bay Amusement Park, and many more. 

Each unique job in inZOI comes with its schedule, and you have to match up by regularly leaving for work and completing some tasks at the office. You can take the nearby bus, and reach the office and start working your shifts. If you take up a job and don’t attend your shift for three consecutive days without an excuse, your job will be terminated. 

Every job that you join will have varying daily wages, which can be used to earn money for your daily essentials, but you will also be allowed to join these jobs at a junior level or as an intern. As you complete more tasks without taking too many leaves, your role will be promoted by the company to the next job title, and you’ll earn more for your daily job in your office.

All available job roles in InZOI, listed

Picture showing job roles in inZOI.
Do small tasks and earn money! Image via KRAFTON

Here is a comprehensive table with all the available jobs that you can apply to in InZOI:

Job Role and Daily WagePlace Full/Part-time
Cashier: 360
Manager: 918		Posey’s Surf ShopPart-time
Cashier: 270Golden Apple Burger Part-time
Office Worker: 380
Office Team Lead: 1550
Field Worker: 760
Cashier: 310		Bliss Bay Amusement Park Full-time
Cashier: 360
Manager: 918		Mackenzie Furniture StoreFull-time
Intern: 378
Analyst: 900
Portfolio Manager: 1881		Plutus Financial Full-time
Junior Lawyer: 450
Senior Lawyer: 1164
Partner Lawyer: 2040		Themis & Jones Law Firm Full-time
Reporter: 405
Editor: 765
Editor-in-Chief: 1665		Bliss Bay TimesFull-time
Assistant Professor: 342
Full Professor: 930
Distinguished Professor: 1920		Bliss Bay University Full-time
Corporal: 279
Captain: 675
Colonel: 1827		NavyFull-time
Junior Developer: 414
Senior Developer: 999
Lead Developer: 1845		Blue Moon Soft Full-time
Backup Player: 264
Starting Player: 864
All-Star Player: 1998		Bay Bliss Nautilus Full-time
Rookie: 360
Underboss: 666
Boss: 2169		Westside Hustler Full-time
