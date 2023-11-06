Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (November 2023) — Free Gems!

Updated: November 6, 2023: Checked for new codes!

Fruit Battlegrounds is a One Piece-inspired Roblox title that allows players to fight their way to glory in an effort to become the ultimate warrior. While you can certainly grind the game out for hours on end to reach that goal, every player would benefit by getting some help along the way.

This help mainly comes in the form of Gems, which are used to gather additional spins. These spins can then give you varying amounts of fruit, which you need if you want to get further in the game.

Luckily for you, there are several codes for Fruit Battlegrounds that offer free Gems. Just by entering a code, players can earn free Gems and, in turn, more spins.

To see a list of all of the current working codes for Fruit Battlegrounds, keep reading below.

Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

500KVIIBE! — Redeem for 1500 Gems (New)

— Redeem for 1500 Gems K1NGOFB3ASTS — Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

— Redeem for 500 Gems LIBERATION! — Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

— Redeem for 500 Gems PRESENT4YALL — Redeem for 900 Gems

— Redeem for 900 Gems QU1CKR3B00T — Redeem for 350 Gems

— Redeem for 350 Gems GETTINTHERE490 — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems WECLOSE480 — Redeem for 400 Gems

— Redeem for 400 Gems CHEF470K — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 460KRAZY! — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems SIZZLIN450 — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 440KEEPHITTIN — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 430TOOMUCH — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 420BLAZE — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems CRAZYYY410! — Redeem for 580 Gems

— Redeem for 580 Gems LETSGOO400 — Redeem for 800 Gems

— Redeem for 800 Gems JOYBOYY — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems HEARDADRUMS — Redeem for 400 Gems

— Redeem for 400 Gems SUPEREVENT! — Redeem for 240 Gems

— Redeem for 240 Gems SHEEESH390! — Redeem for 900 Gems

— Redeem for 900 Gems 380ALMOST — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems QUIKREBOOT — Redeem for 900 Gems

— Redeem for 900 Gems WEBACKBABYYY — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems TOX1C — Redeem for 1200 Gems

— Redeem for 1200 Gems TOURNYCLASH — Redeem for 600 Gems

— Redeem for 600 Gems P4TIENC3! — Redeem for 450 Gems

— Redeem for 450 Gems 370MADDD — Redeem for 700 Gems

— Redeem for 700 Gems FULL360! — Redeem for 600 Gems

— Redeem for 600 Gems 350HAPPY — Redeem for 1000 Gems

— Redeem for 1000 Gems HYPETIME! — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems TECHNOBOX — Redeem for 800 Gems

— Redeem for 800 Gems PULLINGSTRINGZ — Redeem for 900 Gems

— Redeem for 900 Gems PITYUP! — Redeem for 600 Gems

— Redeem for 600 Gems 340NEVERENDS! — Redeem for 900 Gems

— Redeem for 900 Gems 330WEUP! — Redeem for 600 Gems

— Redeem for 600 Gems 320THXGUYS! — Redeem for 850 Gems

— Redeem for 850 Gems HYPEFIX! — Redeem for 400 Gems

— Redeem for 400 Gems 310KEEPGOING — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 4TTRACTI0N — Redeem for 700 Gems

— Redeem for 700 Gems SKYH1GH! — Redeem for 350 Gems

To redeem any one of those codes, all you need to do is launch Fruit Battlegrounds and go to the main menu. From here, click on the “Spin Fruit” box and then click on the chest in the middle of the screen.

In the bottom right corner, you will see a box that says “Enter Code Here…”

Copy and paste any one of the codes you see above, hit “Redeem,” and then you will earn the number of Gems associated with that specific code.