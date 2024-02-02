Sword Warriors codes (February 2024)

If a knightly duckling asked you to save the world, what would you do? This is how Sword Warriors pulls you into the adventure, full of enemies, loot, and, of course, cool weapons. To save the world, you’ll need to stop the attacks of the vicious waves of enemies.

As is often the case with the tower defense genre, the game has a steep learning curve. While defeating the Overlord of the Royal City feels like a breeze, harder levels will require some extra help. That’s what Sword Warriors codes are for! Grab free keys, cards, and boosts for a smoother journey. For more freebies in a similar game, check out our Tower Defense X codes article!

All Sword Warriors codes list

Sword Warriors codes (Working)

MPOJ123JPJP3M —Redeem for 1 Gold Eternal Key

—Redeem for 1 Gold Eternal Key PZQ4MKZ32 —Redeem for 1 Skill Reset Card

—Redeem for 1 Skill Reset Card HIYOUTUBE —Redeem for 1 Eternal Key

—Redeem for 1 Eternal Key VDH1DJKFK1KKDVK1 —Redeem for 1 Enchant Card

—Redeem for 1 Enchant Card OHNOAVD3J51KLNF —Redeem for 1 Gold Eternal Key and 1 Enchant Card

—Redeem for 1 Gold Eternal Key and 1 Enchant Card IABSC11OXH135Q —Redeem for Transmogrified Card

—Redeem for Transmogrified Card NOANLQ1LN41N —Redeem for Transmogrified Card

—Redeem for Transmogrified Card XIHIB0K67NJ1364 —Redeem for 5,000 Coins

—Redeem for 5,000 Coins CNO63N13O1IU —Redeem for a Gold Eternal Key

—Redeem for a Gold Eternal Key NONON1OJ9KJ —Redeem for a Gold Eternal Key

—Redeem for a Gold Eternal Key OC456IHASDO3145H —Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost SOPJCP2MP1VA —Redeem for 2x Gem Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gem Boost ZHIYINNITAIMEI —Redeem for Hero Ikun

—Redeem for Hero Ikun BERSERKERXHEART —Redeem for 2x Gem Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gem Boost COUNTERATTACK —Redeem for 2x Gem Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gem Boost ANGELHALO —Redeem for an Angel Halo Ornament

—Redeem for an Angel Halo Ornament FORKINGDOMZ —Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost IC45IQBK54XA —Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost KHOQ15SCXZ —Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost SWORD —Redeem for a 2x EXP Boost

Sword Warriors codes (Expired) show more BOSSIJBNCIQ5AS64 show less

How to redeem codes in Sword Warriors

Follow the instructions below to redeem Sword Warriors codes:

Click the cogwheel button to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Sword Warriors in Roblox. Click the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen. Enter your code into the Redeem Code text box. Press Accept to get the rewards.

How to get more Sword Warriors codes?

The developers release new Sword Warriors codes in the MiaoMeoHome Discord server and occasionally on the official YouTube channel (@MiaoMeoHome) as well. If you want to avoid dealing with cluttered social media accounts, you can grab all the rewards by bookmarking this page instead. Remember to visit now and then because we’re always on the lookout for more codes.

Why are my Sword Warriors codes not working?

If you’re experiencing an issue with a Sword Warriors code, you can identify what the problem is based on the error message:

“ Code has expired “—The developers took the code down without disclosing the expiration date. If you get this pop-up, report the issue so we can move the problematic code to the appropriate section.

“—The developers took the code down without disclosing the expiration date. If you get this pop-up, report the issue so we can move the problematic code to the appropriate section. “Code not found“—The issue is most likely a spelling error. Double-check if you entered everything correctly or paste your code into the text box instead.

Other ways to get free rewards in Sword Warriors

After you’re done with all Sword Warriors codes, you can earn more free rewards by joining the MiaoMeoHome Roblox group. It will give you access to the Daily Rewards Chest and gift you a free Wild Sword. After doing so, you can continue earning Gems by completing the Daily Missions. If you enjoy the social aspect of the game, playing with friends for a +50% boost could be something fun to try.

What is Sword Warriors?

Sword Warriors is a Roblox tower defense game with several RPG elements. Create a team of heroes, equip the best weapons available, and embark on the journey to save the world from the armies of evil. Explore new realms, solve missions, and unlock better gear and ornaments as you go. The experience can be enjoyed both alone and in a team of friends.

