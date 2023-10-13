All Star Tower Defense Codes (October 2023)

Tower defense games have always been my favorite titles on Roblox, as you need to strategically position your units and manage your resources effectively to succeed. All Star Tower Defense quickly became one of my go-to Roblox experiences because of the fluid gameplay and amazing units inspired by heroes from my favorite anime shows. I defeated the first couple of levels using mostly Zaruto and Koku, which I summoned when I first logged in, but as I progressed through the story, the number of mobs attacking kept increasing. I needed better units to conquer them all.

With these All Star Tower Defense codes, I got some Stardust and recruited more characters, and after that, I played Infinite Mode to reach level 40 quickly and redeem the remaining codes. If you are like me and like to play tower defense games, I advise you to take a peek at our Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes article and get some freebies for that game as well!

All Star Tower Defense Codes List

All Star Tower Defense Codes (Working)

newupdatecode —Redeem for 150 Stardust (New, requires 30 mins)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust NewWorld2 —Redeem for 150 Stardust (New)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust UniverseReset —Redeem for 150 Stardust (New, requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust TheDrumsOfLiberation2 —Redeem for 50 Stardust (Requires 200 mins)

—Redeem for 50 Stardust TheDrumsOfLiberation —Redeem for 2,500 Gems and 150 Stardust (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 2,500 Gems and 150 Stardust 6billionvists —Redeem for 2,500 Gems and 200 Stardust (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 2,500 Gems and 200 Stardust sorryfordelayupdate2—Redeem for 2,000 Gems and 200 Stardust (Requires level 40+)

All Star Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

july4threalupdate —Redeem for 2,000x Gems, 150x Stardust (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 2,000x Gems, 150x Stardust (Requires level 40+) abouttimesnowrbx2023 —Redeem for 1x Ice X-Marine (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 1x Ice X-Marine (Requires level 40+) NavyXFlameOtherCode —Redeem for 50x Stardust (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 50x Stardust (Requires level 40+) happylatemothersday —Redeem for 150 Stardust, 2,000 Gems (Requires level 50+)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 2,000 Gems (Requires level 50+) rolerewardcode —Redeem for 250 Stardust (Requires level 50+)

—Redeem for 250 Stardust (Requires level 50+) Chainsmoke91 —Redeem for free Stardust (Must be in World 1)

—Redeem for free Stardust (Must be in World 1) ASTDEggOpenedFinally —Redeem for 100 Stardust, 2,750 gems, and 1,000 Gold

—Redeem for 100 Stardust, 2,750 gems, and 1,000 Gold melonmen1 —Redeem for 1500 Gems, and 150 Stardust

—Redeem for 1500 Gems, and 150 Stardust youtubekingluffy350kdone —Redeem for a White Star Ball

—Redeem for a White Star Ball newupdcode2 —Redeem for 150 Stardust

—Redeem for 150 Stardust newupdcode3 —Redeem for 100 Stardust, and 1,000 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Stardust, and 1,000 Gems blamsponge —Redeem for 240 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, and 1,000 Gold

—Redeem for 240 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, and 1,000 Gold diablo12 —Redeem for an Omega Rare Pet

—Redeem for an Omega Rare Pet maintenacecode15 —Redeem for 100 Stardust and 4 Exp IVs

—Redeem for 100 Stardust and 4 Exp IVs sorryforlongdelay —Redeem for 150 Stardust, and 3,000 Gems (Requires level 40+)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust, and 3,000 Gems (Requires level 40+) navyxflame170kyoutubereal —Redeem for 100 Stardust, 1,000 Gems, 1,000 Gold and XP (Requires level 75+)

—Redeem for 100 Stardust, 1,000 Gems, 1,000 Gold and XP (Requires level 75+) thankyoufor5bvisits —Redeem for 500 Stardust, 10,000 Gems, and XP

—Redeem for 500 Stardust, 10,000 Gems, and XP delayp —Redeem for 150 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, and 4x XP 6 Stars

—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 3,000 Gems, and 4x XP 6 Stars lvlreqny —Redeem for 150 Stardust, 2,023 Gems, and XP (Requires level 60+)

—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 2,023 Gems, and XP (Requires level 60+) happyholidays —Redeem for 89 Stardust and 2,022 Gems

—Redeem for 89 Stardust and 2,022 Gems world3ishere —Redeem for 50 Stardust, 10 Exp IV, and 4,000 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Stardust, 10 Exp IV, and 4,000 Gems winterguy19 —Redeem for 105 Stardust and 250 Gems

—Redeem for 105 Stardust and 250 Gems bigwinterupdatesoon —Redeem for 90 Stardust and 90 Gems

—Redeem for 90 Stardust and 90 Gems 2milfavoriteup —Redeem for 150 Stardust, 10 Exp IV, and 8,000 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 10 Exp IV, and 8,000 Gems 2yearanniversaryduo —Redeem for 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5,000 Gems

—Redeem for 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5,000 Gems timechamberfix —Redeem for 100 Gems and 20 Stardust

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 20 Stardust newstarcode —Redeem for 90 Stardust

—Redeem for 90 Stardust mbshutdown —Redeem for 50 Stardust and 10x Exp

—Redeem for 50 Stardust and 10x Exp 2yearanniversary —Redeem for 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV stardustupdate —Redeem for 5,000 Gems

—Redeem for 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV —Redeem for 5,000 Gems ASTDDragonoidBakugan —Redeem for a Dragonoid Mount

—Redeem for a Dragonoid Mount 1millikes —Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV

—Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV summerwoo2022 —Redeem for 750 Gems and an Omega-Rare EXP IV

—Redeem for 750 Gems and an Omega-Rare EXP IV changesjune —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems owouch —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems Halloween2022 —Redeem for Ice Queen (Hollow)

—Redeem for Ice Queen (Hollow) SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k —Redeem for TacoChita

—Redeem for TacoChita Hooray50k —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems astd1millikes —Redeem for 1,250 Gems

—Redeem for 1,250 Gems newaprilupdate —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems allstarspring —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems NavyXFlame130kNoLeak —Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems

—Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems ticketupdate —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k —Redeem for a Mega-Rare character

—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character ultramove —Redeem for an Ultra Capsule

—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule superwoop —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems 1mgroupmembers —Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold themadao —Redeem for 1,000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

—Redeem for 1,000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV -ASTDDevs —Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, and EXP IV

—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, and EXP IV world2ishere —Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems world2comingsoon —Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems

—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems astdx2022 —Redeem for 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

—Redeem for 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare merrychristmas2k21 —Redeem for 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV

—Redeem for 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV winterbreakwhen —Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold KingLuffyFan200k —Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy

—Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards december2021 —Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems thecityofangels —Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold igot2look —Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold eatlotsonthanksgiving —Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold novemberupdate —Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold 100ksubnavyxflame —Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold —Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black fromastd —Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV starshipway —Redeem for Gems and EXP IV

—Redeem for Gems and EXP IV navyxflame80ksubs —Redeem for EXP III and Gems

—Redeem for EXP III and Gems anniversaryastd —Redeem for 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems, and Omega-Rare

—Redeem for 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems, and Omega-Rare fruit100k —Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III

—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III robloxyay —Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems, and EXP III

—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems, and EXP III longwait —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems goldgemgold —Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems

—Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems 4partyrocking —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems wowshutdown —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems happyhalloween2021 —Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems, and Pumpkin Capsule

—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems, and Pumpkin Capsule navyxflameyt60k —Redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III

—Redeem for 200 Gems and EXP III longmaintenance —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit —Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

—Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi nooshutdown —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems septemberupdate21 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems shutdownagaincode21 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems tacotuesday —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems thursdayfun —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems illbewatchingyou —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems specialkingluffy100k —Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy

—Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy nowherescoredeal —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems gamebreakingvisits101 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems theotheronecode —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems Minishutdown —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems mrworldwide —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems morecodeforyouxd —Redeem for 175 Gems

—Redeem for 175 Gems codeofprisma —Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server] Codeoflight —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems listentothemusic132 —Redeem for 175 Gems

—Redeem for 175 Gems howareyoutodaymyfriendo —Redeem for 175

—Redeem for 175 GemsNAVYXFLAME4CODE —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems fruitysubmore —Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server] 4thofjulyupdate —Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III lesgolesgoyuuh —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems supertime —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems biggerthanlife1 —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems fruitgame —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 600klikes —Redeem code for 175 Gems

—Redeem code for 175 Gems updatejune2021 —Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III addnewunitstobannerfix —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems fruit —Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III 2021memorialday2021x —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems Update53021 —Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III Lovetobrazil —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems diamondnowina —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems ohmahgawdskill —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems yellowsix —Redeem for 150 gems

—Redeem for 150 gems tysmfor1mfavorite —Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

—Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III smoothcriminal2 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems jahajha —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems shotofmemories —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems quickshut —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems lieawake —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems freedom —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems likeapartyonthelist —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 1bvisit1b —Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

—Redeem code for 1,000 Gems 1billionvisit21drip —Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

—Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin eastercoda21 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems helloworld2021 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems somemorenewcoode —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems isitthenewerayet —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems hchgaming —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems handsoftime —Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs

—Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs gameon2021 —Redeem code for 500 Gems

—Redeem code for 500 Gems lovetofightastd —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems thisisthenewestcode —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems subtome —Redeem code for 80 Gems

—Redeem code for 80 Gems subinferman —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems incredibledayum —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems likethegamepog2021 —Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare 700mil —Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare updatebelike —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems epicnew —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems pert —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems rainmen —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems bigtim —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems lateupdatendat —Redeem code for 200 Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Gems codecodeyayhooray —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems omgdiscordpopoff —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems bigbangrah —Redeem code for 80 Gems

—Redeem code for 80 Gems mytimerchamber —Redeem code for 300 Gems

—Redeem code for 300 Gems liketo320k —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems rwarhappynewyear2k2 1—Redeem code for 150 Gems

1—Redeem code for 150 Gems roadto300kuwu —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 2k20merrychristmas2k20 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems subtosnuglife —Redeem code for 100 Gems

—Redeem code for 100 Gems 2shutdowncode12232000 —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems liketo280k —Redeem code for 150 Gems

—Redeem code for 150 Gems 100KClypso —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems kelvin500ksubs —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems decemberfun2020 —Redeem code for 300 Gems

—Redeem code for 300 Gems likethegamepog —Redeem code for 400 Gems

—Redeem code for 400 Gems nano150k —Redeem code for 50 Gems

—Redeem code for 50 Gems subtoinfer2x—Redeem code for 50 Gems

How to redeem codes in All Star Tower Defense

Figuring out how to claim your freebies can be tricky, so follow the instructions below to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes and start defeating waves of enemies as soon as possible:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Roblox and start All Star Tower Defense. Click on the Settings button at the top of the screen. Type the code into the text box that says Enter Code Here.

If the code works, you should automatically receive your free reward, and the code will disappear from the text box. If the code doesn’t work, it stays in the text box.

How can you get more All Star Tower Defense codes?

By bookmarking this page and coming back from time to time, you will get all the latest codes as we update our articles regularly. If you wish to go on a code hunt on your own, you can follow the game developers on X (@AllStarTowerDef) and YouTube (@fruitysama8611) for all the latest news and updates. Join the official All Star Discord channel to stay in touch with the community, as players frequently share tips, discuss strategies, and offer trades.

Why are my All Star Tower Defense codes not working?

Do some of the All Star Tower Defense codes listed above not work for you? First, remember that even a minor typing error can make a code invalid, so if you haven’t already, try copying and pasting codes directly from this page.

If you’re still struggling with some specific code after checking for typos, it has probably already expired. Please let us know in the comments so we can update this page since developers usually fail to specify expiration dates for each code.

How to get more rewards in All Star Tower Defense

All Star Tower Defense often hosts in-game events that add new characters and challenges. Check the Events tab on the right side of the screen to see which items are currently available and how to obtain them. The Task tab on the left will show you general and daily quests you can complete for Gems and Stardust. The Gifts tab on the right lets you claim your daily login and other rewards. Developers also give out rewards to their followers on YouTube and X. Watch this helpful YouTube tutorial to get your hands on those freebies, too.

What is All Star Tower Defense?

All Star Tower Defense is a tower-defense strategy Roblox game. The main goal in this Roblox experience is to repel waves of enemies by carefully positioning different characters along the path. These units attack the advancing waves of opponents. A gacha system enables players to get new units and characters to use in battle. Players can purchase characters with unique skills and talents for money or in-game currencies like Gems, Gold, and Stardust. Both single-player and multiplayer modes are available in the game. In the multiplayer mode, you can cooperate with other players to defeat challenging waves of enemies. Players can also customize their characters with various skins and cosmetics.

