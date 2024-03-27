Supermarket Simulator codes (March 2024)

If you’ve ever wondered whether you’d be a good store manager, Supermarket Simulator is the game for you. Making sure everything in a grocery store runs smoothly is a taxing job, but running a store is a tad less stressful if you redeem codes.

To keep your shelves stocked up at all times, you need a lot of Cash. If you’re just beginning your business endeavor, your resources are most likely limited. That’s why redeeming Supermarket Simulator codes can be of great help. You will get a lot of Cash instantly, which means that you’ll be able to purchase all the necessary items more easily. Once you’re done building your supermarket empire, check out our Game Store Tycoon codes article to get freebies for this experience as well.

All Supermarket Simulator codes list

Supermarket Simulator codes (working)

3klikes —Redeem for 1K Cash (New)

—Redeem for 1K Cash clothing —Redeem for 1K Cash

—Redeem for 1K Cash thief—Redeem for 1K Cash

Supermarket Simulator codes (expired)

RELEASE

How to redeem codes in Supermarket Simulator

To redeem Supermarket Simulator codes, you have to join the Supermarket Simulator Roblox group and follow the steps below.

Click here to get freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Supermarket Simulator on Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Click the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen. Input your code into the Enter Code… text box. Click on Redeem to claim the goodies.

How to get more Supermarket Simulator codes

You can bookmark our article if you’re looking for the easiest way to find all the active Supermarket Simulator codes. Our list is always up-to-date, so come back occasionally to get the most recent freebies. If you prefer exploring the official sources, you can follow the game’s official X account (@SupermarketRBX) and join the Supermarket Simulator Discord server.

Why are my Supermarket Simulator codes not working?

Didn’t get any freebies after redeeming Supermarket Simulator codes? Since the codes must be entered as they appear on the list above, your first step should be checking for typos. Copy the codes and paste them into the game to make sure you don’t mistype them.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, the code is no longer redeemable. Should you find such code on our list, let us know. We will check the problematic code and make the necessary changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Supermarket Simulator

If you need more Cash after redeeming all the working Supermarket Simulator codes, click the blue gift icon at the top of the screen to claim Playtime Rewards every few minutes. Monitoring the above-linked socials and participating in special events and giveaways can be another way to earn rewards.

What is Supermarket Simulator?

Supermarket Simulator is a Roblox simulator experience that allows you to run your own supermarket. Buy groceries and other items to keep the shelves stocked up, hire cashiers, janitors, and other employees, and do your best to ensure your customers are happy! The more you upgrade your store, the more money you will earn, so redeem the codes listed above to get a head start!

If you’re looking for more Roblox simulator titles, check out our Lumberjack Simulator codes article to get codes. And if you want freebies for other games, visit our Roblox codes section.

