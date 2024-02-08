Lumberjack Simulator codes (February 2024)

I’ve always wondered what it’s like to cut wood for a living, and Lumberjack Simulator gave me the experience of becoming a professional logger. With my loyal pet companions and a cool axe, I beat many enemies to get Wins.

Recommended Videos

Some opponents require a lot of experience to beat, so use Lumberjack Simulator codes to boost your hero. Redeem them for free pets, potions, and more! If you want to collect pet cards, check out our article on Pet Trading Cards Simulator codes to grab goodies in that game as well!

All Lumberjack Simulator codes list

Active Lumberjack Simulator codes

SECRETUPD12 —Redeem for a Snake Pet (New)

—Redeem for a Snake Pet strpotionforyt —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion AF127DER —Redeem for a Random Pet

—Redeem for a Random Pet ytgiftcode —Redeem for a Fighter Yokai Pet

—Redeem for a Fighter Yokai Pet RELEASE—Redeem for a Split Doggy Pet

Expired Lumberjack Simulator codes show more PotionCode542

SNOWEVENTPART3 show less

How to redeem codes in Lumberjack Simulator

To activate codes in Lumberjack Simulator, follow the guide below:

Click on Verify to receive your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Lumberjack Simulator in Roblox. Click the YouTube icon or the Twitter bird icon to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the text field. Click Verify and receive your rewards.

How to get more Lumberjack Simulator codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with the latest Lumberjack Simulator codes, check out the Lumberjack Simulator Discord, X account (@xFrozenStudios), and YouTube (@i2Perfect). You’ll need a lot of time searching for codes on your own, though. Avoid the trouble by bookmarking this page and opening it occasionally to check for codes.

Why are my Lumberjack Simulator codes not working?

If you make typos while entering Lumberjack Simulator codes, you won’t snatch any goodies. Therefore, always copy the code and paste it into the redemption text box to ensure accuracy. Are you still unable to get that prize? Then, the code has probably gone inactive in the meantime. Contact us if you find outdated codes in the wrong section of this guide, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Lumberjack Simulator

Lumberjack Simulator codes are amazing, but don’t miss out on other in-game rewards. Daily rewards can provide you with many gifts and secret bonuses. There are also a bunch of prizes you can unlock in playtime rewards. Like the game and join the Roblox group to get a free Celestial pet. Lastly, spin the wheel for a chance to get more cool freebies!

What is Lumberjack Simulator?

Lumberjack Simulator is a clicker Roblox game where you compete with NPCs in cutting wood. Spam-click your mouse to practice your axe swinging and beat strong opponents for Wins. Once you’ve gathered enough Wins, you can hatch adorable pets to boost your lumberjack’s skills and get better axes.

If you want to redeem more codes, check out our Lawn Mowing Simulator codes article and the rest of our Roblox Codes section to claim more freebies!